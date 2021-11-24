You are here

Suez Canal eyeing incentives for investors, its head says
(Shutterstock)
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

Suez Canal eyeing incentives for investors, its head says
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The economic zone of the Egyptian Suez Canal is considering improving incentives for investors, with 15 different sectors already offered out to potential funders, Head of the Suez Canal Authority Yahya Zaki told CNBC Arabia. 

Zaki pointed out that the economic zone has maritime, industrial and logistical investments.

The economic zone of the Suez Canal spent $10 billion on infrastructure only, Zaki added.

Updated 24 November 2021
Reuters

After SPR release, all eyes now on OPEC+
Updated 24 November 2021
Reuters

LONDON/NEW YORK: Oil prices were largely steady on Wednesday as investors questioned the effectiveness of a US-led release of oil from strategic reserves and turned their focus to how producers will respond.
Brent crude was up 17 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $82.48 a barrel by 1605 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $78.56.
The US said it would release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain to try to cool prices after OPEC+ ignored calls to pump more.
Japan will release “a few hundred thousand kiloliters” of oil from its national reserve, but timing has not been decided, its industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Wednesday.
China, the world’s largest crude importer, was noncommittal about its intentions to release oil from its reserves as requested by the US.
Some countries have not taken a helpful position in terms of oil and gas prices, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, saying not enough supply was reaching consumers.
Analysts said the effect on prices was likely to be short-lived after years of declining investment and a strong global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coordinated release could add about 70 million to 80 million barrels of crude supply, smaller than the more than 100 million barrels the market has been pricing in, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.
“On our pricing model, such a release would be worth less than $2 a barrel, significantly less than the $8 a barrel sell-off that occurred since late October,” the bank said in a note titled “a drop in the ocean.”
JP Morgan Global Commodities Research said any impact on oil prices from the release of crude may not be sustained for long. The brokerage also expects global oil demand to strengthen and surpass 2019 levels by March 2022.
Attention has now switched to how the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies will react to the joint reserve release.
OPEC and its allies were not discussing for now pausing oil output increases, three sources said. The group is to hold two meetings next week to set policy, with a gathering on Dec. 1 for OPEC members only and another on Dec. 2 for OPEC+, two sources said.
Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said the move to tap storage was “a one-shot wonder and markets responded appropriately.”
US crude stockpiles rose 1 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 481,000 barrels.
US crude stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell last week to 604.5 million barrels, their lowest since June 2003.

Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s legaltech platform concludes pre-seed funding round
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Cairo-based legaltech platform, Hekouky, concludes its pre-seed funding round led by Nama Ventures.

The company did not disclose the amount raised. The platform, founded by three cofounders, incorporates companies and registers trademarks for entrepreneurs to facilitate their legal needs. 

“Our mission is to make entrepreneurs feel safe to follow their dreams, in Egypt and in the MENA region”, Hekouky co-founder, Hala Raid, said. 

“Entrepreneurship is a test of wills, one that we will make easier by taking the legal burden off your shoulders,” she added. 

 

Topics: Legaltech entrepreneurs startup Egypt funding

Updated 24 November 2021
AFP

UAE announces $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey

  • Longer term economic cooperation could come in funding and through UAE companies purchasing or establishing partnerships with their Turkish counterparts
Updated 24 November 2021
AFP

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates announced today a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey, the official Emirati news agency WAM said.

The announcement comes after Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, opening a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

WAM said that the move was "to support the Turkish economy and boost bilateral cooperation between the two countries".

It added that the main focus will be on "strategic investments", especially in sectors including energy, health and food.

Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

Bahrain launches $30bn offshore cities plan
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain launched on Wednesday a new strategic projects plan to invest $30 billion in over 20 new projects, with the construction of 5 new offshore cities, according to Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The strategic project plan will see infrastructure development, including a new causeway connecting Bahrain to Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain will also establish a 109km metro system, the 22.5km Northern Road.

The strategy will create jobs, and boost economic growth in Bahrain.

Bahrain will increase refining capacity from 267,000 to 380,000 barrels per day through the Bapco Modernisation Programme (BMP),  which is the largest industrial project in the history of Bahrain.

As part of the new strategy, the private developers will be able to bid for contracts to develop government land through the Sharaka program.

Topics: Bahrain economy Investment

Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Amiantit CEO says business rescue talks under way 
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

The CEO of pipe maker Saudi Arabian Amiantit, Dr. Khalil Kurdi has said that the company is in negotiations with the government regarding a possible rescue of the company.

In an EGM, Amiantit’s board recommended to reduce the capital by 69 percent to reach SR99 million ($26.4 million), and then increase it later through rights issue amounting to SR221 million.

Kurdi revealed during an interview with CNBC Arabia on Wednesday that the capital was reduced to halt to the accumulated losses.

The company lacks the necessary liquidity to purchase production components and could not sell assets owned by it until liquidity became available, he added.

 

