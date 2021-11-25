You are here

Pakistan petrol retailers start nationwide strike as profit margins drop

Pakistan petrol retailers start nationwide strike as profit margins drop
Pakistan will be continuing to add around 5 Pakistani rupees to petrol prices every month as part of the petroleum levy under the IMF’s condition. (Reuters)
Updated 25 November 2021
Reuters

Pakistan petrol retailers start nationwide strike as profit margins drop

Pakistan petrol retailers start nationwide strike as profit margins drop
  • Large crowds of drivers gathered at petrol stations in main cities ahead of the strike
  • Pakistan will be continuing to add around 5 Pakistani rupees to petrol prices every month
Updated 25 November 2021
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s petrol retailers began a nationwide strike on Thursday as the main industry body flagged low profit margins, exacerbated by the government’s move to raise taxes and boost revenue under its agreements with the International Monetary Fund.
“This strike is nationwide. This is all over Pakistan and it will be for an indefinite period. We will not make our pumps operational till our demands are met,” Khwaja Asif Ahmed, secretary of information at Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, told reporters in Lahore on Wednesday evening.
The country’s Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has said it would try to curb the impact of the strike, adding that and any disruptions would be met with legal action.
“All oil marketing companies have been advised to ensure uninterrupted oil supplies at retail outlets and OGRA enforcement teams are in-field to ensure the same,” the OGRA’s statement said.
“Anyone involved in oil disruptions causing public inconvenience shall be dealt strictly in accordance with OGRA laws.”
Large crowds of drivers, with their cars and motorbikes, gathered at petrol stations in main cities, including Lahore and Karachi overnight, ahead of the strike which began at 6:00 a.m. local time on Thursday.
The government has said that under an agreement with the IMF struck this month to release around $1 billion of a $6 billion financing facility, it would increase levies to help meet its revenue targets.
Pakistan’s gas station association has said profit margins have already dropped over the last few months as the government previously increased the petroleum levy.
With fuel prices rising several times this year, Pakistan will be continuing to add around 5 Pakistani rupees ($0.0286) to petrol prices every month as part of the petroleum levy under the IMF’s condition until it touches 30 Pakistani rupee hike.

Topics: Pakistan

Scientists raise alarm over COVID-19 variant with ‘horrific’ number of mutations

New COVID-19 variants are regularly identified, but many pose no greater risk than previous versions. (Reuters/File Photo)
New COVID-19 variants are regularly identified, but many pose no greater risk than previous versions. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Scientists raise alarm over COVID-19 variant with 'horrific' number of mutations

New COVID-19 variants are regularly identified, but many pose no greater risk than previous versions. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Features ‘unusually high number of spike protein mutations’
  • Just 10 infections have been identified, but scientists warn true figure could be higher
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A new variant of COVID-19 has emerged in southern Africa with an “incredibly high” number of mutations, scientists have warned.

It is feared that the variant, officially named B.1.1529 and first identified in Botswana, could drive further transmissions of the disease.

Very few cases, just 10, have been identified so far, all of them related to southern Africa.

The first three cases were identified in Botswana, and six more were found in South Africa. The last was identified in Hong Kong, in a traveler who had returned from South Africa.

The variant has an unusually high number of variations, which may allow it to evade natural and vaccine-induced immunity.

Dr. Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, said the variant could be “of real concern” as its 32 spike protein mutations could enable it to more easily evade the immune system.

Peacock said on Twitter that the variant “very, very much should be monitored due to that horrific spike profile,” which has the potential to make it more contagious than previous variants.

He added: “Export to Asia implies that this might be more widespread than sequences alone would imply.

“Also, the extremely long branch length and incredibly high amount of spike mutations suggest this could be of real concern.

“It’s worth emphasizing that this is at super low numbers right now in a region of Africa that is fairly well sampled. However, it very very much should be monitored due to that horrific spike profile.”

New COVID-19 variants are regularly identified, but many pose no greater risk than previous versions. Some, however, have proved to be devastating — such as the delta variant, first identified in Britain, which went on to become the dominant strain in the UK and many other places because of its higher infection rate.

Another scientist, Prof. Francois Balloux, director of UCL’s Genetics Institute, told The Independent newspaper that the new strain could be a result of an infection in an immunocompromised person, such as one with HIV/AIDS, and that this could explain its highly irregular genetic formation.

“I would definitely expect it to be poorly recognized by neutralizing antibodies relative to alpha or delta. It is difficult to predict how transmissible it may be at this stage,” Balloux said.

“So far, four strains have been sequenced in a region of sub-Saharan Africa with reasonable surveillance in place.

“It may be present in other parts of Africa. For the time being, it should be closely monitored and analyzed, but there is no reason to get overly concerned unless it starts going up in frequency in the near future.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 variants Africa

Japan denounces Houthis, demands end to occupation of US compound in Yemen

The Iran-backed militia has escalated military operations in Yemen’s Marib region as well as attacks against Saudi Arabia. (AFP/File Photo)
The Iran-backed militia has escalated military operations in Yemen’s Marib region as well as attacks against Saudi Arabia. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 4 min 55 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan denounces Houthis, demands end to occupation of US compound in Yemen

The Iran-backed militia has escalated military operations in Yemen’s Marib region as well as attacks against Saudi Arabia. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Japan added that it will also provide humanitarian assistance in Yemen
Updated 4 min 55 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan on Thursday strongly condemned the occupation of a United States Embassy compound in Yemen and the detention of dozens of its local employees by the Yemen-based Houthis.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The Government of Japan strongly condemns the intrusion into the compound used by the United States Embassy in Yemen prior to 2015.

“The Government of Japan calls on the Houthis for an immediate withdrawal from the Embassy premises and the immediate return of all seized property of the US Embassy in Yemen as well as the immediate release of all employees still under detention.”

The statement added that Japan remains committed to continuing efforts, in cooperation with countries concerned both within and outside of the region, to realize a ceasefire and achieve peace in Yemen.

It added that it will also provide humanitarian assistance.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Japan

Slovaks lock down to slow world’s highest COVID infection rate

Slovaks lock down to slow world’s highest COVID infection rate
Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Slovaks lock down to slow world's highest COVID infection rate

Slovaks lock down to slow world’s highest COVID infection rate
  • Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million, ordered all but essential shops and services closed
  • The decision comes as coronavirus cases surge across Europe
Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

TRENCIN, Slovakia: Slovakia went into a two-week lockdown on Thursday, as the country with one of the EU’s lowest vaccination rates reported a critical situation in hospitals and new infections that topped global tables.
Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million, ordered all but essential shops and services closed and banned people from traveling outside their districts unless going to work, school, or a doctor. Gatherings of more than six people were banned.
The decision comes as coronavirus cases surge across Europe, making the continent the center of the pandemic again, and follows neighboring Austria which started a lockdown on Monday.
In the city of Trencin, 130 km (81 miles) north of Bratislava, musical instrument shop manager Roman Spatny said his income was tied to sales and would vanish with another lost Christmas season.
“For us this is a plain knife in the back. We have to be closed at a time that business-wise is the most important for us, same as last year,” he said. “Important decisions are taken from one hour to the next. There is no way to properly react to this.”
Student Natalia Paskova, 17, saw little choice: “The situation is getting worse so the decisions are justified,” she said.
The government initially announced new restrictions applying only to the unvaccinated on Monday, before opting for the general lockdown. It said any loosening — to be assessed after 10 days — would apply to first to those who are vaccinated.
Slovakia reported over 10,000 new cases in each of the past two days, the highest to date. With 1,929 average daily cases per million population over the past week, it has the world’s highest incidence rate according to Our World in Data.
The country has the EU’s third lowest vaccination rate of just 45.7 percent of the population, versus an EU average of 65.8 percent, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).
Hospitals have reached the limits of 3,200 patients which the government said was critical to maintain care. The health ministry has said it had started discussing possible help abroad. Slovakia has reported 14,107 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Topics: Slovakia COVID-19 lockdown Europe

France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults
Updated 58 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults
  • The number of infections is doubling every 11 days in France
  • Health Minister Olivier Veran said anyone aged 18 or over would be eligible for booster jabs
Updated 58 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France said on Thursday it would make COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults.
It would also toughen rules on wearing face masks and ramp-up health pass checks as it seeks to curb a fifth wave of infections that risks undermining its economic recovery.
The number of infections is doubling every 11 days in France but officials said there was no need to follow European countries such as Austria that have reimposed lockdowns.
Health Minister Olivier Veran said anyone aged 18 or over would be eligible for booster jabs and that the period between full vaccination and the booster shots would be shortened to five months instead of six.
Speaking at a news conference, Veran said France currently held about 25 million vaccine doses, enough to accelerate the booster campaign. Booster shots are currently available only to over-65s and to those with underlying health issues.
Earlier, the Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator gave its backing to a widening of the booster campaign.
“We still have our fate in our hands,” Veran said, urging people to exercise prudence and respect social distancing rules.
France reported over 30,000 new infections for a second day in a row on Wednesday, a sequence unseen since end-April.
The seven-day moving average of daily new cases — which evens out reporting irregularities — stands at a three-month high of 21,761 and has almost quadrupled in a month.
Veran also said he would ask the HAS and medical ethics committee to examine whether children aged 5 to 11 should be able to get vaccinated. Any vaccination program for young children would not begin before 2022, Veran added.
Earlier on Thursday, the EU’s drug regulator approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID vaccine for 5 — 11-year-olds, paving the way for them to be given a first shot as Europe fights a spike in infections.
Booster shots will become a requirement for a valid health pass, which is required in France to enter restaurants, cafes, cinemas and museums, among other public venues, Veran said.
Putting more pressure on people not yet vaccinated, Veran said PCR tests would only be valid for one day — instead of 72 hours currently. A health pass shows proof of full vaccination or of a negative COVID test.

Topics: France COVID-19 vaccination health pass

EU regulator authorizes Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children 5-11

EU regulator authorizes Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children 5-11
Updated 25 November 2021
AP

EU regulator authorizes Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children 5-11

EU regulator authorizes Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children 5-11
  • This clears the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school children on the continent amid a new wave of infections sweeping across Europe
Updated 25 November 2021
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The European Union drugs regulator authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children aged from 5 to 11 years on Thursday, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school children on the continent amid a new wave of infections sweeping across Europe.
It is the first time the European Medicines Agency has cleared a COVID-19 vaccine for use in young children.
The agency said it “recommended granting an extension of indication for the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged 5 to 11.”

Topics: EU Europe children COVID-19

