Zoom loses $100bn of its market value

Zoom loses $100bn of its market value
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Zoom loses $100bn of its market value

Zoom loses $100bn of its market value
  Despite the decline, the stock was still up by nearly 500 percent since it began trading in 2019
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

US video conferencing platform Zoom has lost about $100 billion of its market value since its October 2020 peak, a decline of 64 percent for the stock, Bloomberg reported.

The video communications company fell 15 percent on Tuesday to close at the lowest level since June 2020.

Despite the decline, the stock was still up by nearly 500 percent since it began trading in 2019.

Some analysts expect Zoom to bounce back, pointing to an opportunity for growth in enterprise communications and falling valuations.

Saudi NEOM's OXAGON to expand port to challenge Middle East rivals

Saudi NEOM’s OXAGON to expand port to challenge Middle East rivals
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi NEOM’s OXAGON to expand port to challenge Middle East rivals

Saudi NEOM’s OXAGON to expand port to challenge Middle East rivals
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia will expand a tiny local port near the planned city of NEOM into a trade and manufacturing hub to rival others in the Middle East, according to Bloomberg.

“The port will anchor the industrial city OXAGON,” Vishal Wanchoo, OXAGON's chief executive, said in an interview, adding that it is targeting a capacity up to 9 million twenty-foot equivalent unit.

NEOM’s industrial city, known as OXAGON, is set to be the largest floating industrial complex in the world.

Wanchoo also said an existing port near the city of Duba,in the Red Sea will be transformed to handle a container capacity of 3.5 to 4 million TEUs by 2030.

He added that the 50 square kilometer area is expected to house 80,000 to 90,000 residents and 40 to 50 companies by 2030.

Topics: OXAGON :NEOM ports

Bitcoin miner Griid is in talks to go public via merger with Adit EdTech SPAC

Bitcoin miner Griid is in talks to go public via merger with Adit EdTech SPAC
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 5 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Bitcoin miner Griid is in talks to go public via merger with Adit EdTech SPAC

Bitcoin miner Griid is in talks to go public via merger with Adit EdTech SPAC
  The terms have not yet been finalized and talks could collapse
Updated 5 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US-based Bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure is in talks to go public through a merger with Adit EdTech, a special purpose acquisition company, Bloomberg reported.

A transaction with the blank-check firm Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp., would value the combined entity at more than $3 billion.

The terms have not yet been finalized and talks could collapse, according to Bloomberg.

Griid, which says it is buying cheap, carbon-free energy to manage, build and operate a portfolio of bitcoin mining facilities, has announced that it has acquired a $525 million facility from Blockchain.com.

The company said the four-year facility will help it add capacity and scale.

Other Bitcoin miners that have agreed to go public via SPAC mergers include Cipher Mining, Core Scientific and Bitdeer Technologies Holding, which announced last week that it had struck a deal with Blue Safari Group Acquisition.

Topics: economy CRYPTO cryptocurrency CRYPTO cryptocurrency mining bitcoin mining crypto mining

Saudi Arabia applies spending cap despite oil revenues, says Minister

Saudi Arabia applies spending cap despite oil revenues, says Minister
Updated 37 min 12 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI
JANA SALLOUM 

Saudi Arabia applies spending cap despite oil revenues, says Minister

Saudi Arabia applies spending cap despite oil revenues, says Minister
Updated 37 min 12 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI JANA SALLOUM 

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Finance has started to apply the spending cap regardless of the oil price and revenues, Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said at the Financial Stability Conference on Thursday.

The purpose of having reserves and investments with the Public Investment Fund was to give fiscal stability to government spending, Al Jadaan said.

Saudi Arabia has faced no challenges in issuing debt even at the worst time of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The health sector will not be fully privatized as a service provider, but parts of it, such as radiology, could be, Al Jadaan said. He highlighted the high cost of equipment being behind this decision.

Privatisation will also continue in the education and logistics sectors and will intensify further in the next phase, he said.

The credit rating was important not only for government and government debt, but also for cost reduction, the Saudi Minister said.

There is a negative impact on the sovereign credit rating affecting the private sector, so the government is keen to ensure that these effects are avoided, Al Jadaan added.

Saudi Arabia's direction is clear about being a global logistics hub including rail and port networks, the minister said.

Ports are growing significantly, previously wasted opportunities have been activated and a large number of ports have been allocated to different types of services, according to Al Jadaan.

“There are very big opportunities for the private sector,” he said. 

Faisal Al Ibrahim, the minister of economy and planning, said at the conference that the sources of growth depend on economic diversification.

Al Ibrahim argued that this requires empowering, linking and attracting private sector investment to sectors that have been able to export products and services that are highly competitive and do not depend on the value added by oil.

With regard to the Saudi economy, he said that the Kingdom had entered a period of economic recovery compared to last year.

Topics: Finance Oil Public Spending Saudi Arabia

Oil trader Vitol snaps up UK's Vivo Energy in $2.3bn deal

Oil trader Vitol snaps up UK’s Vivo Energy in $2.3bn deal
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 49 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Oil trader Vitol snaps up UK’s Vivo Energy in $2.3bn deal

Oil trader Vitol snaps up UK’s Vivo Energy in $2.3bn deal
  The board of Vivo plan to unanimously recommend the deal to shareholders
Updated 49 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Commodities trader Vitol will buy Britain’s Vivo Energy in a deal valued at roughly $2.3 billion, the companies said on Thursday, as the Dutch firm looks to take full control of the distributor of Shell- and Engen-branded fuels in Africa.


Shares in Vivo, which has a network of about 2,330 service stations across Africa, jumped as much as 21 percent to 134.8 pence, just below the total offer that equates to about 139 pence.


Vivo shareholders will receive $1.79 in cash for each share they hold, and six cents as an interim plus special dividend.


Netherlands-based Vitol, which is the top Vivo investor with a 36.1 percent stake, will also buy out Helios, the second biggest shareholder.


Vivo was founded after Shell divested some of its downstream business in 2011. Vitol, Helios and Shell operated Vivo as a joint venture before the two top shareholders bought out Shell for $250 million in 2016.


The board of Vivo plan to unanimously recommend the deal to shareholders, the companies said.


Vitol had engaged with Helios on many occasions in recent years to buy Helios’ 27.1 percent stake. The two agreed on the purchase price of $1.79 per Vivo share, which represents a premium of about 25 percent to the stock’s Wednesday close.


“Since we founded Vivo with Helios and Shell, we have believed in the business’ potential and we are excited to have it within the Vitol family, as a pillar of our strategy in Africa,” Vitol Head of Origination Chris Bake said.


Founded in Rotterdam in 1966, Vitol has about 6,600 retail sites on four continents, its website showed.


Vitol’s offer on Thursday follows a lower proposal in February, which was rejected by the company’s board.


Vivo’s long-standing Chief Executive Christian Chammas earlier this month said he would retire in 2022. The company has performed well amid the pandemic, with shares having risen more than 50 percent so far this year.

Topics: economy Oil Oil industry Shell BP UK Vitol VITOL GROUP vivo energy

TASI Stocks Down in Early Trading Wrap: Market Wrap

TASI Stocks Down in Early Trading Wrap: Market Wrap
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 57 min 40 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

TASI Stocks Down in Early Trading Wrap: Market Wrap

TASI Stocks Down in Early Trading Wrap: Market Wrap
Updated 57 min 40 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

The Tadawul All Share Index, TASI, was down by 0.4 percent to 11,368.18 points in early trading today.

Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group signed a lease contract for a land investment in Madinah, for a period of 50 years, amounting to SR30 billion ($8m) on Nov. 24.

Etihad Etisalat Co.’s ( Mobily) board of directors recommended an 8.5 percent cash dividend for 2021, at SR0.85 per share, amounting to SR654.5 million, in a meeting on Nov. 24,.

The Saudi Central Bank approved the merger between Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co.

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. signed a contract worth nearly SR51 million with Saudi Ground Services Co. (SGS), it also announced the start of operations at the Alfursan international lounge at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport, on Nov. 24.

Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. (Abo Moati) opened a new showroom for the trademark "Minigood" in Riyadh.

Saudi Cement Co. shareholders elected board members for the upcoming three-year term, starting Jan. 1, 2022, and ending on Dec. 31, 2024

AlKhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. signs a contract for the operation and maintenance of a water purification plant in Hail, at a value of SR43.1 million.

Topics: economy Tadawul Saudi stock exchange saudi stocks GCC

