UAE's SHUROOQ considering stock market float in 2022

RIYADH: Sharjah Investment and Development Authority is considering floating one of its companies on the local stock markets in 2022, according to its CEO.

The company, also known as SHUROOQ, has a separate portfolio of real estate, tourism, industrial and transportation projects, with a value exceeding 12 billion dirham ($3.2 billion), of which around 6 billion dirham are real estate projects.

Marwan J. Al-Sarkal made the comments while appearing on a panel at the Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum on Wednesday.

Al-Sarkal said that SHUROOQ will witness for the next 10 years establishments and developments for tourism and real estate projects out of Sharjah.