Crucial for Lebanese to interact with Arab neighbors, says Pope Francis

Crucial for Lebanese to interact with Arab neighbors, says Pope Francis
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati meets Pope Francis at the Vatican, November 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 25 November 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Vatican keen on maintaining Lebanon’s stability and stopping emigration
  • Families of Beirut port blast victims: Army was aware of stored ammonium nitrate risk
BEIRUT: Pope Francis has called on “all the Lebanese to cooperate to save their country so that it can restore its role as a model for dialogue and convergence between East and West.”

The pope on Thursday received Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who visited to seek guidance from the Vatican in light of the difficulties Lebanon is facing.

Mikati quoted the pope as stressing “how crucial the Lebanese’s role and interaction with their Arab environment are to keeping Lebanon a pioneering, unique country.”

He said that Pope Francis told him that he “will make the necessary efforts in all international forums to help Lebanon pass this difficult stage and restore peace and stability.”

Mikati said: “We both agreed on the importance of activating Islamic-Christian relations.”

The prime minister is counting on the pope’s ability to promote the Lebanese cause with other countries.

“In these difficult times, we are in dire need of the support of our friends,” Mikati said following the meeting.

He added: “The more Christians in Lebanon feel safe, the more this will be reflected on all Christians in the East. I am confident that the Holy See can play a great role in this respect.”

Mikati said Christians in the East “have been among the pillars of freedoms, human rights and freedom of belief, and have always found a haven in Lebanon.”

Mikati also met with the Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

“Lebanon is essential to the Christian presence in the East, and it has always been an example to the world about how societies can coexist,” Mikati’s media office quoted Parolin as saying.

He continued: “Lebanon receives special attention from the Holy See.

“Any credible government ought to secure the country’s obligations, especially with the international community.”

Parolin expressed concerns about the economic and social situation in Lebanon.

“The Vatican will make efforts to support Lebanon in international forums,” he said, stressing “the need for Lebanon to maintain the best relations with its Arab surroundings and the international community.”

Following the meetings, Mikati said he detailed “the government’s plans to address the challenges facing Lebanon,” to Vatican officials.

Mikati said he felt that the pope was pleased with the efforts “we are making in maintaining security and stability in Lebanon, addressing the enormous difficulties facing the country, and continuing to adhere to the national choices upon which the Lebanese unanimously agree, as well as strengthening relations between Lebanon and the world.”

The prime minister added that that Pope Francis “is fully aware of the Lebanese situation and the prevailing conditions, and stressed the need for everyone to cooperate to preserve the Lebanese message and stop the massive emigration from all sects.”

Lebanon is currently attracting broad international attention, with influential countries monitoring the behavior of the Lebanese forces on constitutional requirements, the first of which are the parliamentary elections.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to visit Lebanon in December. The Vatican’s Foreign Minister Paul Gallagher is also expected to visit in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, there have been developments in one of the crises that has attracted global attention. The families of the victims of the Beirut port explosion made significant accusations as they held a sit-in at the Palace of Justice in Beirut in solidarity with Tarek Bitar, the judge leading the blast probe.

William Noun, brother of explosion victim Joe Noun, said: “Documents revealed that on July 20, 2020, i.e. two weeks before the explosion, the Lebanese army was informed of the dangerous quantities of ammonium nitrate that were stored at the port.”

Noun claimed that the army “knew, just like the president, the prime minister and the public prosecutor, all of whom have fallen short in their duties.”

Noun named an army general, saying that he “continues to provide false information for the investigation and the judiciary.”

On Thursday, the General Authority of the Court of Cassation rejected lawsuits to dismiss Bitar filed by a group of politicians accused of being involved in the port explosion.

While there are no internal political solutions for the Cabinet impasse and the crisis with the Gulf, Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al-Shami announced on Thursday that the technical negotiations with the International Monetary Fund were almost over.

Al-Shami said: “We have entered the negotiation stage on monetary and economic policies to start negotiations in earnest with the IMF team, which we hope will visit Lebanon soon.”

He said: “Every minister is working on the files within their jurisdiction, provided that the government's plan is announced as soon as it is completed,” stressing that the Cabinet needs to convene to approve the plan.

“Our goal is still to reach a preliminary agreement before the end of the year, after which we can reach a final agreement in January 2022,” Al-Shami said, adding: “We also need to address the exchange rate, monetary policy, and the banking and financial sector, and we are preparing a vision for how to solve this issue, which we will announce upon completion.”

Speaking about the impact of the parliamentary elections on the negotiations with the IMF, he noted: “The IMF will not associate any issue to the elections, but they can sometimes affect the negotiations.”

Topics: Lebanon Najib Mikati Pope Francis

Abu Dhabi crown prince holds separate talks with Egypt, Iraq leaders

Abu Dhabi crown prince holds separate talks with Egypt, Iraq leaders
Updated 26 November 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi crown prince holds separate talks with Egypt, Iraq leaders

Abu Dhabi crown prince holds separate talks with Egypt, Iraq leaders
  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed made phone calls to Egypt’s El-Sisi and Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi
  • They discussed bilateral relations and various aspects of cooperation
Updated 26 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on Thursday held separate talks with leaders from Egypt and Iraq to discuss regional security.
During his calls with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the crown prince discussed bilateral relations and various aspects of cooperation and joint work, and ways of developing and expanding them.
They also reviewed a number of regional and international development and “affirmed their mutual keenness to continue consultation and coordination on many issues” and enhance security, stability and development in the Arab region, state news agency WAM reported.
The crown prince recently concluded a trip to Turkey, the first in 10 years.
During his visit, he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the UAE announced it was setting up a $10 billion fund to support investments in Turkey.

Topics: UAE Egypt Iraq Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Arab coalition hits military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa

Arab coalition hits military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa
Updated 26 November 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition hits military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa

Arab coalition hits military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa
  • The coalition also carried out 8 operations in Marib, killing over 60 Houthi fighters
Updated 26 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said it conducted airstrikes on camps and military targets in Sanaa, state TV reported on Thursday.

The coalition said it used preventive measures to spare civilians and civilian objects from collateral damage, adding the “operation in Sanaa was in compliance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”

The coalition said it had struck the presidential palace camp in the capital in response threats and after precise intelligence.

Earlier on Thursday, the coalition said it carried out eight operations targeting Houthi elements in Marib.

It said more than 60 Houthi fighters were killed and five military vehicles were destroyed.

The Houthis renewed their offensive on energy-rich Marib in September in an effort to take control of the last remaining internationally-recognized government’s strongholds.

It has sparked widespread condemnation as the province has been serving as a safe haven for around one million displaced Yemenis that have been fleeing the fighting since the conflict began in 2014.

Coalition forces have been conducting daily strikes on Houthi targets in and around Marib in recent weeks and began striking locations in the capital, Sanaa, following reports that the Iran-backed militia have been using the airport as a military base and air systems launch site.

Topics: Yemen Arab Coalition Houthi Sanaa Marib

Oman’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai pays a fitting tribute to frankincense

The Omani pavilion, located in the Mobility District, pays homage to the precious substance frankincense. (Supplied)
The Omani pavilion, located in the Mobility District, pays homage to the precious substance frankincense. (Supplied)
Updated 26 November 2021
Alexandra Draycott
Amanda Engelland-Gay

Oman’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai pays a fitting tribute to frankincense

The Omani pavilion, located in the Mobility District, pays homage to the precious substance frankincense. (Supplied)
  • Oman produces the world’s finest variety of the spicy aroma that ancient Egyptians called the “Sweat of the Gods
  • The pavilion also highlights Sultanate’s commitment to sustainability of its natural flora and its youth
Updated 26 November 2021
Alexandra Draycott Amanda Engelland-Gay

DUBAI: Frankincense, the aromatic resin harvested from trees that grow in a narrow climate belt from the Horn of Africa to India and parts of southern China, has been used for 6,000 years as both a perfume and panacea for a host of ailments.

Most of the world’s supply comes from Somalia, Eritrea and Yemen. But it is Oman that famously produces the world’s finest — and most expensive — frankincense, a rich and spicy aroma that ancient Egyptians called the “Sweat of the Gods.”

Trade in frankincense has flourished in this region for centuries, and was one of the most valued commodities of the ancient and medieval world.

Today, the resin, harvested from the Boswellia tree, is still highly prized, as Oman’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai shows. With sustainability experts warning that the tree variety globally is under threat, the pavilion provides a fitting tribute to frankincense and its rich history.

Lab50, an initiative involved in the pavilion’s design, engaged more than young 300 Omanis from sectors including government and SMEs to develop the narrative and content of the pavilion. (Supplied)

The word frankincense comes from the Old French “franc encens” (“noble” or “pure incense”), and is the English version of the Arabic Al-luban.

Today, the value of frankincense resin is still determined by its color, clump size and oil content. The most valuable grade, known as hojari, comes from a narrow, dry belt of the Dhofar Mountains in Oman. Boswellia trees studding this region are a feature of Oman’s UNESCO-appointed Land of Frankincense World Heritage site.

The Omani pavilion, located in the Mobility District, pays homage to the precious substance. Even the mandatory hand sanitizer is enhanced with the resin’s aroma and natural antiviral properties.

Given frankincense’s long history, stretching over millennia, one might expect Oman’s pavilion to be built on tradition or to be rooted in the past. In fact, the pavilion is a testament to Oman’s future generations, and has been created by Omani youth, the future of the country’s economy.

Lab50, an initiative involved in the pavilion’s design, engaged more than young 300 Omanis from sectors including government and SMEs to develop the narrative and content of the pavilion.

The result is a modern story-telling experience, with frankincense at its center. The pavilion’s design was led by recent graduates, and its technology designed and built by young Omanis. Multi-sensory and mixed-reality audiovisual content was written, shot and produced by local talent.

The exterior of the pavilion shows how a young eye can interpret tradition. The sweeping, intricately detailed exterior echoes and exploits the features of a frankincense tree.

Visitors entering the pavilion on the ground floor are greeted by a replica of the “Mother Tree,” and introduced to the resin extraction process and the uses of frankincense throughout history.

FASTFACTS

* For the past 6,000 years, frankincense has been used to raise spirits and encourage well-being.

* Pavilion’s five zones show how frankincense contributed to Omani progress in different fields.

* Exhibits offer interactive experiences using AR and mixed reality technology.

Displays highlight the role frankincense played in worship and medicine, from the mummification of ancient Egyptian rulers to its role in traditional Chinese medicine. On the first floor, visitors discover the Forest of Sustainability, a modern exhibit in which tree-shaped displays tell the story of Oman’s plans for sustainable innovation.

Through digital displays and QR codes, these stories come to life: There is a feature on Oman’s collaboration with the UAE to harvest wind power, and another on Oman’s “million date palm” project.

Many case studies are linked to Oman’s efforts in wildlife conservation, including birds of prey, the Arabian snow leopard and rare plants.

The Omani pavilion highlights the country’s commitment to sustainability, not only of its precious natural flora, but also its youth. (Supplied)

Despite its pervasive presence at the Omani pavilion, the Boswellia tree is under threat and may die out within 20 years, according to sustainability experts. Scientists who have studied the issue say many older trees have not produced a new sapling in half a century.

When the UNESCO site at Wadi Dawkah in the Dhofar governorate was established in 2000, only about 1,200 frankincense trees were growing there. Since then, thousands more have been planted, with the goal to reach 10,000 on the site.

An irrigation system has been installed to help nurture saplings, and there are also wild trees flourishing beyond the perimeter fence. Oman’s investment in sustainability and the future generations of frankincense trees appears to be paying off.

From the Forest of Sustainability, visitors enter the Frankincense Crystal Hall, where precious frankincense crystals in hanging lights add a modern touch to the journey. Exiting the hall, visitors enter the “trade tunnel and trade shore,” which tells the story of Oman’s history as a trading hub, with more than 200 sea lanes and 86 global ports within two weeks’ journey by sea.

On the third floor, visitors are invited to “step into the future.” Ancient traditions are reframed through a modern, scientific lens, with a focus on technology and the future of frankincense.

Modern uses of frankincense extend from personal to religious, spiritual and medical. According to Oman pavilion information, “frankincense is scientifically proven to fight cancer, depression and asthma” and “is still used as a disinfectant when burnt.”

Visitors to the pavilion also have an opportunity to take the sweet aroma of frankincense home. Gifts on offer range from traditional weaving to Omani silver and products based on frankincense.

The Omani pavilion highlights the country’s commitment to sustainability, not only of its precious natural flora, but also its youth.

Innovation created by and for young Omani talent will provide inspiration and opportunity for future generations of Omanis.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai UAE Dubai Oman Middle East

Morocco halts France flights amid coronavirus spike

In October, Morocco said it was suspending flights to and from Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Russia. (Shutterstock)
In October, Morocco said it was suspending flights to and from Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Russia. (Shutterstock)
Updated 26 November 2021
AFP

Morocco halts France flights amid coronavirus spike

In October, Morocco said it was suspending flights to and from Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Russia. (Shutterstock)
  • Morocco has officially recorded around 950,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 14,500 deaths
Updated 26 November 2021
AFP

RABAT: Morocco has decided to suspend flights to and from France, where daily coronavirus infections are rising, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“This decision will go into effect on November 26 at 23:59 p.m. local time and until further notice,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the official MAP news agency.

The number of daily new cases in France has skyrocketed in recent days, hitting a seven-month high of 32,591 on Wednesday.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said Thursday that COVID-19 booster shots would be made available to all adults from this weekend to counter a fifth wave of infections.

France has the world's largest Moroccan expatriate community, with more than one million Moroccans living in the EU member.

In October, Morocco said it was suspending flights to and from Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Russia due to concerns about coronavirus trends in those countries.

And earlier this month, the North African country decided to tighten controls at its borders due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe.

Morocco has officially recorded around 950,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 14,500 deaths.

Topics: Middle East Coronavirus France Morocco COVID-19 Travel restrictions

Bahrain’s King Hamad invites Pope Francis to visit Manama

Pope Francis receives Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed, adviser for diplomatic affairs to Bahrain’s King Hamad, at the Vatican. (BNA)
Pope Francis receives Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed, adviser for diplomatic affairs to Bahrain’s King Hamad, at the Vatican. (BNA)
Updated 26 November 2021
Arab News

Bahrain’s King Hamad invites Pope Francis to visit Manama

Pope Francis receives Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed, adviser for diplomatic affairs to Bahrain’s King Hamad, at the Vatican. (BNA)
  • Pope Francis thanked King Hamad for the invitation to visit Bahrain
Updated 26 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Bahrain’s King Hamad on Thursday sent a message to Pope Francis that included an official invitation to visit the kingdom.
The message was delivered by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed, the king’s adviser for diplomatic affairs, during a meeting with the pope at the Vatican.
Sheikh Khalid expressed King Hamad’s appreciation for the pontiff’s “pivotal and prominent role in establishing and strengthening interfaith dialogue and understanding between different cultures and civilizations, and spreading the values of human brotherhood and coexistence among all,” Bahrain News Agency reported.
He reiterated the king’s support for the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, also known as the Abu Dhabi declaration, and the importance of building on it to ensure a more prosperous future for all of humanity.
Pope Francis thanked King Hamad for the invitation to visit Bahrain.
He said the invitation embodies the kingdom’s “character as a role model for openness and coexistence among all components of society,” praising King Hamad’s constant keenness to promote a culture of dialogue and tolerance, and his initiatives to spread the principles of coexistence and brotherhood among all countries and peoples.
The Abu Dhabi agreement was signed by Pope Francis on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church, and the grand imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar in 2019 in the UAE, during the pope’s historic visit to the Arabian Peninsula.

Topics: Pope Francis Bahrain Vatican Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa

