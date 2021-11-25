You are here

Visitors flocking to rare bird collection in Riyadh’s Salam Park

Colorful exotic parrots like the scarlet macaw in the birds garden attract visitors at Al-Salam Tree zone in Riyadh. (AN photo)
  • Visitors can find more than 50 different bird species in the garden, including scarlet macaws, cockatiel, white peacocks, cockatoos, pionus parrots and many more
RIYADH: Visitors are flocking to Salam Park’s bird garden, part of Riyadh Season’s 14 zones, where colorful exotic parrots have found a new home.

The zone, which opened on Nov. 19, has been well received by visitors, with thousands of people marveling at the winged creatures on display.

Visitors can find more than 50 different bird species in the garden, including scarlet macaws, cockatiel, white peacocks, cockatoos, pionus parrots and many more.

The owner of the garden, Ahmed Khoja, has raised and trained birds for 15 years. He told Arab News that he transformed his hobby into a business in 2016.

“We witnessed a great turnout from visitors and everyone was pleased with the efforts that we are putting in. The turnout is now huge as we get about 700 to 1,000 visitors per day,” Khoja said.

“The popularity in Riyadh Season is more than expected. We have 80 to 100 visitors every 15 minutes and 100 to 300 people waiting in line to enter the garden, which is very surprising,” he added. 

Mohammed Awaji, a 13-year-old parrot trainer, used the opportunity to take part in Riyadh Season and hone the skills he has developed for more than two years.

“A lot of visitors here are passionate about parrots, and I feel like this place is perfect for people with this kind of hobby. We are striving to raise more awareness about animal culture. So far, visitors are conscious and committed to precautions,” Awaj said.

He added that some of the parrot species are exotic and rare and that within Saudi Arabia, Salam Park is the only place where they can be viewed.

“Sitting on my shoulder, we have a cacatua moluccensis, one of the rarest parrots. Its price is estimated between $50,000 and $150,000. This bird is native to Indonesia,” Awaji said, describing the trained salmon-crested cockatoo perched on his shoulder.

When people enter the bird garden, they arrive among a variety of visitors, including locals, foreigners, children and people with disabilities. 

Sultan Al-Otaibi, a visitor with down’s syndrome, told Arab News how excited and happy he was to touch and play with birds, and said that people with the condition are particularly fond of animals.

“The birds are so colorful and beautiful, especially the red ones, and the place is amazing. I touched all the birds. Without fear, I placed them on my arm. I want to come every day,” he added.

Manar Mohammed, a Saudi visitor, told Arab News that it was her first time seeing many of the birds within the Kingdom.

“My three-year-old daughter had so much fun here because she loves animals, and this kind of activity was much needed in Riyadh Season. The bird collection is enormous, and most of them look different to what we are used to seeing,” she said.

Mary Jane, a visitor from the Philippines, told Arab News that the Riyadh Season far exceeded her expectations and helped her feel less homesick after she reconnected with some of the native fauna of her homeland.

“I couldn’t imagine how beautiful it is. Riyadh Season met the expectations of their slogan, ‘Imagine More!’ It’s the first time I’ve seen these birds for a long time. It was nice to find this kind of activity in our second home, Saudi Arabia,” Jane said.

The garden is one of the activities included in the Salam Tree zone. Salam Tree, which means the tree of peace, is included among the free zones as part of Riyadh Season in 2021. Visitors can book tickets from Riyadh Season’s website to visit the garden.

Topics: Riyadh Riyadh season Salam Park

MWL chief Mohammed Al-Issa receives Bridge Builder Award in Oslo

Dr. Mohammed Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, has received the Norwegian Bridge Builder Award. (Supplied)
Dr. Mohammed Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, has received the Norwegian Bridge Builder Award. (Supplied)
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

MWL chief Mohammed Al-Issa receives Bridge Builder Award in Oslo

Dr. Mohammed Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, has received the Norwegian Bridge Builder Award. (Supplied)
  • Was one of three recipients of the award in 2021, which is given to people who have helped to build bridges between individuals, nations and societies
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

OSLO: Dr. Mohammed Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, has received the Norwegian Bridge Builder Award at a ceremony in Oslo.

He was one of three recipients of the award in 2021, which is given to people who have helped to build bridges between individuals, nations and societies. The other two were Rev. Prof. Dr. Ioan Sauca, acting general secretary of the World Council of Churches, and Michael Melchior, Chief Rabbi and leader of the Religious Peace Initiative in Israel.

The award committee described Al-Issa as a leading global force in moderation, saying that he is a clear and distinct voice for peace and cooperation between nations and religions. “This accolade is a recognition and encouragement to continue his great efforts in promoting tolerance, respect and love.”

Al-Issa received a cable of congratulations from a number of Norwegian and European officials.

“This is the first time that the Norwegian capital has witnessed a meeting of high-level representatives of Islam, Judaism and Christianity to highlight respect and tolerance among themselves, and to express a clear ambition for greater interfaith cooperation,” the committee said at the ceremony.

In his speech after receiving the award, Al-Issa explained that talking about “building bridges” is to talk about actively participating in the process of establishing peace.

The MWL Secretary-General warned of the unfair distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying: “It is a shame that only the rich can get the vaccine, while the poor have to face the pain of poverty, the pain of disease, the pain of cruelty of disregard and injustice. Just as the disease does not differentiate between anyone, treatment must not differentiate between anyone.”

On conflicts resulting from religious, cultural, political and other divides, Al-Issa said: “Distancing ourselves from each other builds walls of fear, suspicion and misunderstanding.” 

Al-Issa called for dialogue that effectively addresses problems, not formal or courtesy dialogue. He also called upon the followers of religions and civilizations to join forces, discarding accusations and combating hate speech and acts of violence. 

He said: “The choice of the wise after examining the painful chapters of history is to look forward, instilling tolerance, coexistence, love and cooperation, for the events of history are in the hands of their owners and in the hands of those who came after them.”

Al-Issa reiterated his call for peace, saying: “We want a sincere and sustainable peace, made by a true will of peace, a peace that embraces history. This peace can only be achieved when it comes from the depths of the soul with its sincerity, purity and love for good for all.”

He said that sincere love in its full sense is the greatest peacemaker, stressing in this context the responsibility of the family and education, from childhood to the early stages of youth. “The educational process needs to focus on teaching shared values in an interactive way.”

Past recipients of the Bridge Builder Award include former US President Barack Obama and the current head of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Muslim World League (MWL) Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa Faith

Saudi Arabia to lift entry ban from six countries, including Egypt, Pakistan and India

Saudi Arabia to lift entry ban from six countries, including Egypt, Pakistan and India
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to lift entry ban from six countries, including Egypt, Pakistan and India

Saudi Arabia to lift entry ban from six countries, including Egypt, Pakistan and India
  • All passengers who enter the Kingdom must undergo 5 days of institutional quarantine
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced that it will lift an entry ban on expats from six countries that was introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior issued directives to allow direct entry for fully vaccinated expatriates from Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, and India without the need to spend 14 days in transit outside their countries before entering the Kingdom. The changes will commence at 1 a.m. on Dec. 1.
Expats arriving from these countries must spend five days in quarantine regardless of their vaccination status outside the Kingdom.
The MOI explained that all procedures and measures are subject to continuous evaluation by the Kingdom’s health authorities.
The ministry added that expatriates hoping to return to the Kingdom should undergo all health measures to ensure they are free from infection.
Last February, the direct entry ban was imposed due to a global surge in cases linked to variants detected in Britain, South Africa, and Brazil, with fears that vaccines being rolled out worldwide could be less effective against them.
The ban covered the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Turkey, the US, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Japan.
Exceptions to the ban included diplomats, medical staff, and their families.
The ban also applied to travelers who transited through any of the 20 countries in the 14 days before a planned visit to the Kingdom.
Flights to and from the Kingdom were first suspended on March 14, 2020, two weeks after the World Health Organization declared that the coronavirus outbreak was a pandemic.
Entry to Saudi Arabia by air, land, and sea resumed on Jan. 3, 2021.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Ministry of Interior Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 28 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 28 new infections
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 28 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 28 new infections
  • The health ministry says 38 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Thursday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,829.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 28 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 549,618 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 48 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with nine, followed by Jeddah with five, Madinah confirmed three, and Taif recorded two cases.
The health ministry also announced that 38 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 538,740.
Over 47.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 22.3 million people have been fully vaccinated.


Saudi municipalities have ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The municipality of Eastern Province carried out 1,320 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities on Wednesday. Authorities recorded 101 violations and closed one business for not adhering to the precautionary measures.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 260 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.19 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Eastern Province Municipality Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister arrives in Brazil on first official visit

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives at Brasília Air Force Base airport. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives at Brasília Air Force Base airport. (SPA)
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister arrives in Brazil on first official visit

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives at Brasília Air Force Base airport. (SPA)
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Brazil on Thursday, on his first official bilateral visit to the South American country, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
Upon his arrival at Brasília Air Force Base airport, Prince Faisal was received by officials from the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a, and a number of employees of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Saudi ambassador to Brazil Ali Bahitham.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil Prince Faisal bin Farhan Saudi Foreign Ministry

What We Are Eating Today: Kutlet

What We Are Eating Today: Kutlet
Updated 25 November 2021
Rahaf Jambi

What We Are Eating Today: Kutlet

What We Are Eating Today: Kutlet
  • To improve the dining experience, the restaurant has initiated an online queue that helps with social distancing and cuts customers’ waiting time
  • With its strategic location in the heart of the boulevard, Kutlet is instantly attractive, especially with its red logo and unique view of the middle of the music stage
Updated 25 November 2021
Rahaf Jambi

Kutlet is a new local restaurant that was launched with Riyadh Season, with outlets in both Riyadh City Boulevard and Winter Wonderland.
To improve the dining experience, the restaurant has initiated an online queue that helps with social distancing and cuts customers’ waiting time.
With its strategic location in the heart of the boulevard, Kutlet is instantly attractive, especially with its red logo and unique view of the middle of the music stage, which allows people to enjoy their meal while listening to live music.
The atmosphere is friendly and has a family vibe. Customers order through a QR code that is placed on the table and can check the menu online for a better experience.
The food options are limited to meat lovers only, as it contained just one beef burger and a Philly steak sandwich, each with Kutlet’s signature french fries.
The burger was very light and the bun itself was very special because the restaurant has worked on the formula for a few months. It melts in the mouth.
Kutlet doesn’t have a special sauce because it believes that making a great beef burger depends on the meat and how juicy it is. It is very light on the stomach and doesn’t make you feel heavy.
The french fries are coated with a special spice mix, making them taste different and crunchy, while using only the highest grade of potato.
In Kutlet, you can also have a high-quality meat-eating experience through their signature ribeye Philly steak sandwich.
If you are looking for high-quality meat at reasonable prices, Kutlet is your choice. It also has a unique selling point: The burger costs about SR34 ($9) and the Philly steak is SR44, while the french fries are SR11.
To learn more, find Kutlet on Instagram @hikutlet.

Topics: Food Saudi Arabia

