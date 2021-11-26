Foxconn’s Jusda unit seeks pre-IPO financing

You are here

Foxconn will use the proceeds to expand logistics services. (Getty Images)
  • Foxconn’s supply chain management platform seeks $300 million to $400 million
RIYADH: Foxconn’s Jusda unit is considering raising funds from private investors ahead of a potential initial public offering early next year, sources told Bloomberg.

Foxconn’s supply chain management platform seeks to raise $300 million to $400 million in the so-called pre-IPO round, the sources said.

The company will use the proceeds to expand logistics services, they said.

Jusda is also in the early stages of evaluating a potential listing in Hong Kong in the second half of next year, the sources added.

No final decision has been taken because the considerations are preliminary and details such as the size of the funding can still be changed, they said.

Foxconn spokesman Jimmy Huang said Jusda has no plan for an IPO right now, and declined to comment on the fundraising.

RIYADH: Saudi Airlines Catering has announced the opening of Alfursan international lounge at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, according to a bourse filing.

It expects a positive impact by the fourth quarter of 2021, which will boost the company’s business sustainability as cash flow increases.

The announcement came as the catering company signed a two-year contract with Saudi Ground Services Co. with an estimated value of SR51 million ($13.6 million).

Saudi Catering is to provide catering services to residential complexes and inside the terminals of Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah airports, Saudi Ground Services said in a separate statement.

RIYADH: Group Five Pipe Saudi Co., a leading spiral pipe provider in the Middle East, will begin trading on the parallel stock market, Nomu, as of Monday, Nov. 29, according to a filing to the Saudi Stock Market.

The Dammam-based company closed its initial public offering of 2.8 million shares, representing 10 percent of the total number, with the final offer price set at SR35 ($9.33) per share. The IPO was 1,208 percent oversubscribed, according to Aldukheil Financial Group, the IPO financial advisor.

RIYADH: Gulf Capital, a financial institution based in the UAE, has added Dubai and Abu Dhabi to the list of possible markets for the initial public offerings of one of its assets in 2022, CEO Karim El-Solh told Al-Bayan paper.

 The return of IPOs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi financial markets have encouraged the company to consider this step, meaning they are in contention with Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Gulf Capital bets on growth in Asia to outperform US and European markets, El Solh said, as reported by Albayan.

El Solh told reporters that Gulf Capital, which manages more than $2.5 billion in assets, has been expanding its companies’ exposure to Asia through organic growth, joint ventures and new market entries, Reuters reported.

Shatha Almasoudi and Sara Alfaiz

  • No Saudi banks were lost during the 2008/9 financial crisis because of strict regulation
  • SAMA supporting economy as well as financial sector
Shatha Almasoudi and Sara Alfaiz

RIYADH: No Saudi banks were lost during the financial crisis of 2008/9 and the financial sector is again in a strong position as it faces the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Saudi Central Bank Governor Fahad Almubarak.

The central bank — also known as SAMA — has been and continues to be strict in its application of international standards, and so are other institutions in the Kingdom, Almubarak said at the Financial Stability Conference in Riyadh on Thursday.

SAMA was applying the Basel II international regulatory framework for banks during the global financial crisis and is currently adhering to its successor Basel III. That meant the Kingdom’s banks had the reserves and the strength to deal with all the consequences back then, and the same has been true during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor said.

Capital coverage for Saudi banks is 20 percent, liquidity is 80 percent and non-performing loans are only about 2 percent, he said.

The banking, finance and insurance sectors are all well placed to overcome the current crisis, Almubarak said.

Moreover, SAMA has been seeking not just to protect the financial sector, but also to ensure that the economy continues to perform, he added.

SAMA has undertaken a number of actions to protect parts of the private sector, in particular small and medium enterprises, and has launched four programs, including loan deferrals, according to AlMubarak.

Banks and finance companies have deferred repayments on more than 100,000 loan contracts worth more than SR200 billion ($53.3 billion), he said.

SAMA injected SR50 billion into banks depending on the loan volumes that had been deferred, he said.

In March 2020, SAMA and Kafalah launched a SR13.2 billion loan guaranteed program guaranteeing 95 percent of SME loans that has enabled the provision of 7,500 new contracts, he said.

SAMA has also invested in the Kingdom’s digital payments infrastructure, helping to reduce costs on digital payments by SR1.2 billion, he said.

The insurance sector is strong and has a healthy filling margin of more than 170 percent, a loss rate of less than 80 percent, and subscription growth of 10 percent؜, he said.

The mortgage sector has witnessed growth for both individuals and companies, Almubarak said. Retail mortgage loans from banks do not constitute more than 20 percent of the credit portfolio, he said.

These levels are reasonable, and mortgage loans, in general, do not constitute more than 25 percent of the credit portfolio, he added.

Individual purchase of homes help achieve more than one goal, according to Almubarak. They become homeowners, in line with Vision 2030 goals, granting citizens an asset instead of paying rent, and it helps move the construction, real estate and land sectors, which further drives the economy, he said.

SAMA is monitoring the growth of mortgage loans so it does not affect financial stability in the Kingdom, the governor said.

  • valU also to expand into North Africa
  • valU to issue new bonds in 2022
RIYADH: EFG Hermes fintech subsidiary, valU, intends to expand in Saudi Arabia and North Africa next year following strong growth in its home market of Egypt, according to CEO Walid Hassouna.

valU is also working on issuing a new tranche of bonds worth 500 million Egyptian pounds ($31.8 million) in the first half of 2022, as part of a 2 billion Egyptian pounds program through 2023, Hassouna told Asharq on Thursday.

The company will also be seeking acquisitions in Egypt next year, including companies that do not operate in the same field, but serve the same customers, he said.

valU revenues are expected to double to 4 billion Egyptian pounds in 2022 after doubling to 2 billion Egyptian pounds this year, he said.

EFG Hermes, the largest investment bank in the Middle East, provides leasing, financing, factoring, microfinance, consumer finance, real estate finance, insurance and digital payments through its subsidiaries.

In September, EFG launched a 322 million Egyptian pounds bond for valU, which holds a 12 percent share of the consumer finance market in Egypt, and is looking to increase it to 20 percent, according to Asharq.

