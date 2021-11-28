Doha Bank looks to borrow a 3-year $350m loan

RIYADH: Doha Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in Qatar in terms of assets, is looking for a 3-year loan of $350 million, following a financing it obtained earlier this year.

The loan also includes a one-year extension option and an interest rate of about 85 basis points above LIBOR, a global benchmark interest rate, Alarabiya reported.

Banks that finance more than $100 million will receive an interest rate of 108 basis points on the total tranche.

Those offering to lend less than $100 million will receive a total interest rate of 106 basis points.