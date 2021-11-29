You are here

  • Home
  • Tesla plans to produce 30,000 vehicles in Germany in H1, 2022

Tesla plans to produce 30,000 vehicles in Germany in H1, 2022

Tesla plans to produce 30,000 vehicles in Germany in H1, 2022
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/mcbp4

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Tesla plans to produce 30,000 vehicles in Germany in H1, 2022

Tesla plans to produce 30,000 vehicles in Germany in H1, 2022
  • German local regulators will give the approval for the plant to start production within a few days
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Tesla will start production operations in Germany in December, Bloomberg reported citing Automobilwoche.

The California-based automaker will aim to produce 30,000 vehicles in Germany in the first half of 2022.

Tesla had planned to begin production in Germany in July, but that date was postponed due to a failure to comply with environmental regulations.

German local regulators will give the approval for the plant to start production within a few days. 

Five units of Model Y, the company's mid-sized SUV, have already been completed at the Gigafactory near Berlin, though not on the production line. 

Mass production is expected to start with 1,000 cars per week in January and gradually increase.

Topics: economy Tesla Elon Musk electric car electric car batteries Automobile industry

Related

Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells shares worth $1.05bn
Business & Economy
Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells shares worth $1.05bn

KSA’s Industrial development body, PepsiCO to develop food sector workforce

KSA’s Industrial development body, PepsiCO to develop food sector workforce
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

KSA’s Industrial development body, PepsiCO to develop food sector workforce

KSA’s Industrial development body, PepsiCO to develop food sector workforce
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Industrial Development (NCID) signed an agreement with the food and beverage company, PepsiCo, to develop the Kingdom’s food sector workforce, according to a statement.
The partnership will focus on developing skills and opportunities through a transfer and localization of knowledge, in line with the Vision 2030. 

“The cooperation arrangement with NCID reflects our ongoing investment, as a leading company, in the development of the Kingdom’s skilled workforce in the sustainable food sector,” the company’s general manager of GCC and vice president said. 

“The MoU will also accelerate another of our strategic goals in the Kingdom, to provide locally manufactured products,” Tamer Mosalam added. 

The agreement comes following PepsiCo’s “Proudly Saudi” campaign that aims to emphasize its commitment to the Kingdom’s market. 

The global food and beverage company employs over 8,000 people in Saudi Arabia and is raising the Saudization rate by more than 43 percent.

Topics: KSA Food sector

Related

PepsiCo launches MENA edition of $300K startup accelerator
Business & Economy
PepsiCo launches MENA edition of $300K startup accelerator

Saudi energy minister says too early to tell Omicron’s impact on oil demand

Saudi energy minister says too early to tell Omicron’s impact on oil demand
Updated 14 min 8 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi energy minister says too early to tell Omicron’s impact on oil demand

Saudi energy minister says too early to tell Omicron’s impact on oil demand
  • OPEC and its partners (OPEC+) has moved its joint technical committee meeting to Wednesday
Updated 14 min 8 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

DHARAN: The impact of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19, on oil demand is not clear yet, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said. 

OPEC and its partners (OPEC+) has moved its joint technical committee meeting to Wednesday and the joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting to Thursday to have more time in assessing the new variant’s impact, the prince told Arab News on the sidelines of an Aramco ceremony in Dhahran.

When asked whether OPEC+ will change production target of 400,000 barrels per day a month due to the virus, he said “let's keep everyone on their toes and nails.”

Topics: Oil Aramco OPEC Omicron

Related

Russia’s Novak says no need for urgent measures on oil market: TASS
Business & Economy
Russia’s Novak says no need for urgent measures on oil market: TASS
Saudi Public Transport Authority raises the Kingdom’s flag on the new Rayah marine tanker in Dammam in the Eastern Province. (SPA)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia registers the new Bahri-owned oil tanker Rayah

Emirates Global Aluminium, General Electric agree to cut greenhouse gases 

Emirates Global Aluminium, General Electric agree to cut greenhouse gases 
Updated 49 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates Global Aluminium, General Electric agree to cut greenhouse gases 

Emirates Global Aluminium, General Electric agree to cut greenhouse gases 
Updated 49 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

The Middle East’s biggest metal producer, Emirates Global Aluminium, has signed an agreement with the global energy company General Electric to cut greenhouse gas emissions at its turbines in the UAE.

The companies aim to reduce greenhouse emissions from GE’s natural gas plants by exploring hydrogen as a fuel, as well as carbon capture, utilisation, and storage solutions, WAM reported. 

EGA handles 33 GE natural gas turbines at Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah with a power generation capacity of 5200 MW. They produce a significant proportion of the company’s total greenhouse gas emissions. 

The agreement is in line with UAE Government’s Hydrogen Leadership Roadmap objectives that were unveiled during COP26.

Topics: energy Emirates Global Aluminium General Electric

Related

Green aluminium demand exceeds supply: CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium
Business & Economy
Green aluminium demand exceeds supply: CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium
UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium swings to profit in first half
Business & Economy
UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium swings to profit in first half

UAE's Mubadala eyes investment in Singapore-Based Princeton Digital

UAE's Mubadala eyes investment in Singapore-Based Princeton Digital
Updated 29 November 2021
Arab News

UAE's Mubadala eyes investment in Singapore-Based Princeton Digital

UAE's Mubadala eyes investment in Singapore-Based Princeton Digital
Updated 29 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment is looking to invest in Princeton Digital Group Pte as part of the data center operator’s fundraising plans, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The Abu Dhabi-based firm is likely to become the anchor investor of the round, the people said. However, a final decision has not yet been made as the deliberations are still ongoing.

Singapore-based Princeton Digital has been considering raising about $400 million from investors in a deal that could boost its valuation to about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported in June.

A possible initial public offering could follow, the people said.

Princeton Digital runs 20 data centers in 14 cities across countries including China, Singapore, India, Indonesia and Japan.

It received $360 million in equity investment in 2020 from Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Bloomberg reported citing the board's website.

Mubadala aims to generate sustainable financial returns for its shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi. It is a $243 billion business spanning six continents with interests across multiple sectors and asset classes.

 

Topics: Mubadala Investment Company Finance

Related

Mubadala to keep investment focus on renewables, tech, and life sciences in 2022: CEO
Business & Economy
Mubadala to keep investment focus on renewables, tech, and life sciences in 2022: CEO
GlobalFoundries, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala raise $2.6bn in third biggest US IPO this year
Business & Economy
GlobalFoundries, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala raise $2.6bn in third biggest US IPO this year

Toyota’s global output sinks 26% in October due to parts shortages

Toyota’s global output sinks 26% in October due to parts shortages
Updated 46 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Toyota’s global output sinks 26% in October due to parts shortages

Toyota’s global output sinks 26% in October due to parts shortages
Updated 46 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Toyota Motor Corp’s global output sank by 26 percent in October compared to the same month last year, due to a shortage of parts and semiconductors.

The Japanese automaker said on Monday that it produced 627,452 vehicles in October, down from 845,107 units a year earlier, Bloomberg reported.

Meanwhile, Toyota’s global sales fell 20.1 percent to 677,564 units. 

Toyota and other carmakers have been forced to curb production in response to the global chip droughts and other parts shortages.

These have been caused by factory shutdowns in Southeast Asia triggered by surging coronavirus cases.

Topics: economy Toyota

Related

Toyota eyes cost cuts, scale with first of EV-only bZ series
Business & Economy
Toyota eyes cost cuts, scale with first of EV-only bZ series
Toyota to build $1.29bn battery plant for hybrids, EVs in US
Business & Economy
Toyota to build $1.29bn battery plant for hybrids, EVs in US

Latest updates

KSA’s Industrial development body, PepsiCO to develop food sector workforce
KSA’s Industrial development body, PepsiCO to develop food sector workforce
Tesla plans to produce 30,000 vehicles in Germany in H1, 2022
Tesla plans to produce 30,000 vehicles in Germany in H1, 2022
Saudi energy minister says too early to tell Omicron’s impact on oil demand
Saudi energy minister says too early to tell Omicron’s impact on oil demand
Russia: Latest Zircon hypersonic missile test successful
Russia: Latest Zircon hypersonic missile test successful
Iran ‘determined’ to salvage nuclear deal
Iran ‘determined’ to salvage nuclear deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.