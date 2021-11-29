Tesla plans to produce 30,000 vehicles in Germany in H1, 2022

CAIRO: Tesla will start production operations in Germany in December, Bloomberg reported citing Automobilwoche.

The California-based automaker will aim to produce 30,000 vehicles in Germany in the first half of 2022.

Tesla had planned to begin production in Germany in July, but that date was postponed due to a failure to comply with environmental regulations.

German local regulators will give the approval for the plant to start production within a few days.

Five units of Model Y, the company's mid-sized SUV, have already been completed at the Gigafactory near Berlin, though not on the production line.

Mass production is expected to start with 1,000 cars per week in January and gradually increase.