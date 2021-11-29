Indian crypto unicorn plans IPO

RIYADH: India's first unicorn cryptocurrency, CoinDCX, plans to list on the stock market as soon as government regulations allow.

The share sale will be a major vote of confidence in India's digital asset industry, similar to the Coinbase listing earlier this year, co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“As soon as the government or wider situation allows us, we will try for an IPO (initial public offering),” he said.

“An IPO gives legitimacy to the industry, just like the Coinbase IPO gave a lot of confidence in the crypto markets. Similarly we want to instill a similar level of confidence with an IPO of CoinDCX.”

Khandelwal said the company will decide an exact timeline depending on the incoming government regulations.

“We certainly will look at that in order to grow the industry further,” he added.