You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi National Water Company unifies water distribution sector 

Saudi National Water Company unifies water distribution sector 

Saudi National Water Company unifies water distribution sector 
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/csx54

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Water Company unifies water distribution sector 

Saudi National Water Company unifies water distribution sector 
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company has completed merging 13 public water distribution firms to increase efficiency of operations and fix technical gaps.

The move will also localize expertise in the sector, NWC’s chief Mohammed Al-Mowkley said on Monday. 

The announcement was attended by the Kingdom’s Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, who said investments in the water sector stood at $21.3 billion. 

The move is part of Saudi Arabia's National Water Strategy that aims to restructure the sector to serve its residents better. 

Under the integration, Tabuk and Al-Madinah will be the “northwestern sector,” while governorates in Riyadh will be under the “middle sector.”

NWC had previously launched a unified digital structure to improve its services across the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi National Water Company

Related

Minister of Environment Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli and KAUST President Dr. Tony Chan sign an agreement. (SPA)
Business & Economy
Authorities in Saudi Arabia sign environment and water deals to promote technology, scientific research
Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC to deliver first underwater excavation on the Red Sea coast
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC to deliver first underwater excavation on the Red Sea coast

Saudi Arabia to discuss energy deal with France

Saudi Arabia to discuss energy deal with France
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to discuss energy deal with France

Saudi Arabia to discuss energy deal with France
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's cabinet has delegated the Kingdom’s energy minister to discuss an agreement with France, according to the cabinet's weekly statement carried by Saudi Press Agency.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Topics: energy France

Related

Omicron variant likely to be circulating in France — health minister
World
Omicron variant likely to be circulating in France — health minister
Saudi energy minister says too early to tell omicron’s impact on oil demand
Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister says too early to tell omicron’s impact on oil demand

Saudi Aramco, Reliance deal delayed not canceled, CEO says

Saudi Aramco, Reliance deal delayed not canceled, CEO says
Updated 24 min 46 sec ago
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL

Saudi Aramco, Reliance deal delayed not canceled, CEO says

Saudi Aramco, Reliance deal delayed not canceled, CEO says
Updated 24 min 46 sec ago
FAHAD ABULJAYDEL

DHAHRAN: Rejecting claims about the cancellation of a deal between Saudi Aramco and India’s Reliance, the chief of the oil company told Arab News it would push ahead with the plan following the restructuring of the Indian firm.

Amin Nasser said Reliance is “restructuring their facilities,” and they will “continue to discuss further with them in the future after they finish the restructuring.”

The two companies had signed a non-binding agreement in 2019 for Aramco to acquire a 20 percent stake in Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals unit.

But the deal, valued at roughly $15 billion, has faced some delays because of the pandemic and its impact on fuel demand. 

Meanwhile, the Saudi oil giant is working to expedite operations at its joint venture with Malaysia’s Petronas, according to CNBC Arabia.

Aramco plans to resume work on the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex before the end of the year, in which the Saudi firm invested about $7 billion three years ago.  

The project was disrupted in 2019 due to a fire in a desulfurization unit during the trial operation of the refinery, and the operations were postponed more than once ever since.

The Saudi company owns a 50 percent stake in the project and will supply half of the required crude oil, with the option to increase that percentage to 70 percent once the refinery is completed. 

The refinery has a capacity of about 300,000 tons per day, CNBC reported.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Arabia Reliance Industries India

Related

Saudi Aramco to remain preferred partner for India deals, Reliance says as it abandons stake sale
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco to remain preferred partner for India deals, Reliance says as it abandons stake sale

UK competition regulator tells Facebook owner Meta to sell GIF maker Giphy

UK competition regulator tells Facebook owner Meta to sell GIF maker Giphy
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 48 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

UK competition regulator tells Facebook owner Meta to sell GIF maker Giphy

UK competition regulator tells Facebook owner Meta to sell GIF maker Giphy
Updated 48 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Britain’s competition regulator has told Facebook owner Meta Platforms to sell animated images platform Giphy after finding that the acquisition could harm social media users and UK advertisers, dealing a blow to the US-based tech giant.


The Competition and Markers Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday the decision was in line with provisional findings that Facebook’s acquisition of Giphy in May last year would reduce competition between social media platforms and in the display advertising market.


Facebook, recently rebranded as Meta Platforms, said it could appeal the CMA’s decision.


It is not the first time the CMA has intervened in a major merger. In February it said that Viagogo must sell part of Stubhub’s international business as their merger would reduce competition in the UK.


“The tie-up between Facebook and Giphy has already removed a potential challenger in the display advertising market,” said Stuart McIntosh, chair of the independent investigation on Facebook-Giphy for the CMA.


“By requiring Facebook to sell Giphy, we are protecting millions of social media users and promoting competition and innovation in digital advertising,” he added.


Facebook said it disagreed with the decision.


“We are reviewing the decision and considering all options, including appeal,” a spokesperson for Meta said in a statement.


The CMA in October fined the company about $70 million for breaching an order that was imposed during its investigation into the deal, having hinted in August that it may need Facebook to sell Giphy.


The CMA began a probe into the deal in January this year, and in April referred it to an in-depth investigation.


Facebook bought Giphy, a website for making and sharing animated images, or GIFs, reportedly for $400 million in May 2020 to integrate it with its photo-sharing app, Instagram. It has defended the deal and its proposals to the CMA over Giphy.


Another major provider of GIFs is Google’s Tenor.


The CMA has been actively looking into big tech’s monopoly.

Last week, Alphabet Inc’s Google pledged more restrictions on its use of data from its Chrome browser to address CMA’s concerns about plans to ban third-party cookies that advertisers use to track consumers.


The Financial Times first reported the CMA’s plans to block the Facebook-Giphy deal.

Topics: Facebook Meta Instagram technology Big Tech United States Silicon Valley

Related

Facebook had refused to report all the required information, despite multiple warnings, the CAM said. (File/Twitter)
Media
Britain fines Facebook $70 mln for breaching order in Giphy deal

Saudi retailer Alhokair sees stock rise 2.22 percent on Subway deal: Market wrap

Saudi retailer Alhokair sees stock rise 2.22 percent on Subway deal: Market wrap
Updated 30 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi retailer Alhokair sees stock rise 2.22 percent on Subway deal: Market wrap

Saudi retailer Alhokair sees stock rise 2.22 percent on Subway deal: Market wrap
Updated 30 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The stock value of the leading financial retailer in Saudi Arabia, Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., has risen after striking a new deal with the Subway global restaurants chain. 

The shares are up despite fears around the new strain of COVID-19, adding to the optimism of Saudi’s financial market amid the collapse of other stocks. 

The retailer company’s share price rose by 2.22 percent as of 12noon, Riyadh time, on Tuesday.

However, other stocks in the Saudi Exchange continue to decline with the rise of omicron.

Saudi’s main stock index, Tadawul All Share Index, was down by 1.54 percent to 10,644.32 points since the market opened.

SABIC petrochemical shares declined by 2.70 percent, contributing further to the market fall.

Spichem and Chemanol were among the lowest-performing stocks.

Top gainers included Amana Insurance and Enaya, increasing by 3.45 percent and 2.30 percent respectively.

Despite the market decline, Saudi’s parallel market Nomu is up by 0.06 percent.

 

Topics: Market Wrap Markets Subway Alhokair Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

TASI falls 4.5% to near 5 month-low: Market wrap
Business & Economy
TASI falls 4.5% to near 5 month-low: Market wrap
Saudi National Bank, SABIC and Saudi Aramco see falls on the Tadawul: Market Wrap
Business & Economy
Saudi National Bank, SABIC and Saudi Aramco see falls on the Tadawul: Market Wrap

Papa John's to open more than 100 new restaurants in Saudi Arabia over the next five years

Papa John's to open more than 100 new restaurants in Saudi Arabia over the next five years
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 30 November 2021
Arab News

Papa John's to open more than 100 new restaurants in Saudi Arabia over the next five years

Papa John's to open more than 100 new restaurants in Saudi Arabia over the next five years
  • Saudi Arabia's food and beverage market has grown since the launch of Vision 2030
Updated 30 November 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: PJP Investment Group has announced its partnership with Papa John’s to open more than 100 new restaurants in Saudi Arabia over the next five years, according to a statement. 

PJP, which specializes in food and beverages and is wholly owned by Levant Capital, opened the first four new outlets in Riyadh on Tuesday, October 26 in Sulaimaniyah, Al-Nouzha, Al-Malqa and Qurtubah.

"Our plan is to open more than 100 restaurants in the next 10 years." said Tapan Vaidya, CEO of PJP Investment Group.  

Saudi Arabia's food and beverage market has grown since the launch of Vision 2030, making it the leading market for quick-service restaurants and giving them the opportunity to grow their global presence by opening new branches in the Kingdom. 

 "It's an amazing opportunity to develop the Papa John's brand in Saudi Arabia and contribute to the Kingdom's Vision 2030." Vaidya also said

Topics: economy papa johns Saudi Arabia retail hospitality

Related

Fast food restaurants in KSA overcharging customers
Food & Health
Fast food restaurants in KSA overcharging customers

Latest updates

Saudi National Water Company unifies water distribution sector 
Saudi National Water Company unifies water distribution sector 
Saudi Arabia to discuss energy deal with France
Saudi Arabia to discuss energy deal with France
Saudi Aramco, Reliance deal delayed not canceled, CEO says
Saudi Aramco, Reliance deal delayed not canceled, CEO says
4 found dead at home in Indiana after report of shots fired
4 found dead at home in Indiana after report of shots fired
Rory McIlroy eyes 3rd Dubai Desert Classic in 2022
Rory McIlroy eyes 3rd Dubai Desert Classic in 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.