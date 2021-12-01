Who’s Who: Turki Abdulaziz Al-Turki, assistant deputy for technical affairs at Riyadh municipality

Turki Abdulaziz Al-Turki has been assistant deputy for technical affairs at Riyadh municipality since November.
Al-Turki, who has also been a consultant to Riyadh’s mayor since February last year, served as a lecturer at King Saud University from 2012 to 2020.
He assisted in the preoperatory year at the university’s architecture and building science department and helped in evaluating and grading the work of students, including in design studios. He also integrated student design with regulations, policy, sustainability, renewable energy, and ecosystems.
In addition, he prepared and delivered lectures to undergraduate students on topics such as architectural design methods, aesthetics and design, and structure and materials.
For 22 months, starting from March 2017, Al-Turki worked as an architect in Al-Rajhi Holding Co.’s development and construction department, assisting on renovation projects for historical buildings using mud, wood, and sustainable materials.
Between June 2011 and May 2012, he acted as an architect engineer at Goot Resorts, helping in the project management office on the building of new chalets, production of schematic design, design development and construction documents, and valuating contractors, suppliers, and vendors.
From June 2011 to January 2014, he served as a part-time design manager with Zaahib estates development where he designed the company’s projects and organized real estate offers.
Al-Turki gained a bachelor’s degree in architecture and building science from King Saud University in 2011 and four years later attended a master’s preparation and ESL program at the University of Southern California, in the US.
In 2017, he obtained a master’s degree in design research and urban design from the Southern California Institute of Architecture and this year took part in an executive leadership program at Harvard Business School.