Who’s Who: Ehab Turki Alkindi, senior business administration director at The Red Sea Development Co.

Ehab Turki Alkindi is the senior business administration director at The Red Sea Development Co. and AMAALA.
Alkindi was seconded from Saudi Aramco to the Public Investment Fund in 2016 to help in the initiation of three giga-projects: NEOM, The Red Sea Development Co. and Qiddiyah. He played a key role in setting up their strategic objectives, execution methodologies, regulatory frameworks and master plans.
He then became the director of the program management office at The Red Sea Development Co. where he developed the company’s project management manuals, procedures and processes, as well as the project management information system, and led program scheduling, quality assurance and monitoring, systems and document management, project communications, interface management and risk management.
Before joining The Red Sea Development Co., Alkindi worked at Saudi Aramco for seven years, from September 2011 to November 2018, contributing to a number of highly recognized projects such as King Abdullah University for Science and Technology and King Abdullah Sports City, where he led the mechanical systems installation of a 60,000-seat stadium and contributed to accelerating its completion in a record time of 365 days.
Between September 2010 and September 2011, Alkindi worked as a logistics liaison at King Abdullah University for Science and Technology helping in importing the university lab’s research materials and establishing its supply chain and logistics processes and operating systems.
Alkindi received a master’s degree in business logistics engineering in 2010 and a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering, both from the Ohio State University in the US. He is a certified program management professional, project management professional, and a certified member of the Saudi Council of Engineers.
Saudi authority holds workshops to combat corruption
RIYADH: The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, in cooperation with various government agencies, organized several workshops and awareness programs between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2, with the participation of a number of specialists.
Workshops were held in the ministries of defense, interior, and foreign affairs, in addition to the Saudi Electronic University.
This series of workshops, awareness programs and initiatives, in cooperation with the General Bureau for Auditing, seek to protect integrity, combat corruption and enhance the principle of transparency in work environments.
At Jeddah’s Qasr Khuzam, Argentina art event BIENALSUR enthralls with sight, sound and shadow
More than 30 creative contemporary artworks, including 5 by Saudis, highlight a wide range of themes
JEDDAH: BIENALSUR 2021, the second edition of the cultural event of contemporary art from Argentina to the world, arrived in Jeddah, and residents are in for a breathtaking cultural experience.
Twenty artists from 13 countries are showcasing their work at the exhibit that opened its doors on Dec. 1 at Qasr Khuzam. Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, the exhibition titled “Echoes: A World Between Analogue & Virtual” is composed of immersive works, which play with the visitors’ shadows, the echo of their voices, and the reverberations of the surrounding sounds.
Qasr Khuzam served as the first residence in Jeddah for King Abdulaziz Al-Saud. The palace is characterized by its unique architectural style featuring art nouveau and art deco influences, with large entry halls and symmetrical staircases succeeded by interconnected wings. These attributes serve as a striking backdrop for the exhibition, addressing the acoustic phenomena of echo and reverberation, utilizing them as metaphors for how people naturally move in the world between analog and virtual situations.
With more than 30 works by artists being showcased, including five by Saudis, the display deals with themes ranging from environmental awareness, artistic politics to transit and migrations.
Organized by the Universidad Nacional de Tres de Febrero in Buenos Aires under the direction of its rector and passionate art collector, Aníbal Jozami, and the event’s creative director, Diana Wechsler, the second edition of the International Biennial of Contemporary Art of South America was based on a global network of institutional collaboration that erases distances and borders, as well as upholding singularity in diversity.
Both Wechsler and Jozami told Arab News that its presence in Saudi Arabia is part of the dialogues for peace and international integration through art and culture, which BIENALSUR contributes to.
It will be the first time that an exhibition of visual arts, designed to converge with other ways of thinking, is presented to the Saudi public.
“We want to change the art map of the world, the paradigms. We believe that there are cultural and artistic expressions that have always remained,” said Jozami. “BIENALSUR is the proof that there’s still space for surprising and innovative ideas.”
Wechsler added: “The exhibition seeks to convey to the viewer a reflection on this way of inhabiting the present. This varied selection of artists and works aim to recreate such a flow of the contemporary individual from a poetic dimension.
“We invite visitors to explore spaces that are not fully acknowledged and to identify images that will arouse surprise and reflection.”
The exhibition “recovering stories, recovering fantasies” occupied most parts of the restored Jeddah Regional Museum architecture building — considered one of the best museums in Jeddah — with works by Saudi artists Ahaad Al-Amoudi, Lina Gazzaz, Felwa Nazer, Muhannad Shono, and Daniah Alsaleh.
There are also works by Tony Oursler and Chris Larson from the US, Darren Almond from Britain, Argentina’s Matilde Marin; Carola Zech, Hugo Aveta, from Spain. Daniel Canogar and Tanja Demanrom will feature from Croatia. From Switzerland, there is Sève Favre, and from Mexico, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. Polish artist Angelika Markul will attend alongside French artists Anais Lelievre, Cecile Bart, and photographer Valérie Jouve. From South Korea there’s Sujin Lim, and Joel Andrianomearisoa from Madagascar.
Among all those international artists, Darren Almond’s work offers two altered modalities of one of the latest ways to display hours as a mode of expressing time digital clocks.
Saudi artist Ahaad Al-Amoudi tries to understand the correlation between light and darkness through her video. “In the piece itself, I am studying how sometimes light is projected to us whether through family or friendships or personal needs and how we stripe toward the light,” she said.
Al-Amoudi introduces the premises that give rise to her video installation, which are focused on how information is shared and at the same time defines us as subjects in society.
South Korean artist Sujin Lim explores the dimensions of change in the natural environment and, along with it, the landscape on another horizon from another island.
While entering her dark exhibition room, Saudi artist Lina Gazzaz’s project “Shadow/Light Room” explores and seeks to capture the action of light on the elements to activate ideas from these lights in different manners.
“The room is part of a larger study that includes different artistic applications such as glass, sculpture, drawings, prints and experiments are still ongoing. The room also is arranged according to the echo system between the 40 images and the number of woods around 2,000 slow careful movements which is part of the experience,” she said.
The exhibitions travel the world to countries such as Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, France, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Paraguay, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, Uruguay, and others.
DUBAI: The Kingdom’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has highlighted Saudi cinema as part of the “16 Windows” program, which celebrates Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector.
The cinema theater in the pavilion showed a number of Saudi films, which reflect the quality, creativity and strength of Saudi talents working in the industry. These shows received a remarkable turnout from the pavilion’s visitors.
The program aims to promote Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector, showing the true essence of the Kingdom by bringing together the best Saudi minds in various intellectual, cultural and creative fields.
Young Saudi Artists exhibition presents contemporary calligraphy works
Artists from across the Kingdom answered the open call for the event and the judging panel selected 19 artists to participate
JEDDAH: The seventh edition of Athr Gallery’s Young Saudi Artists exhibition includes masterpieces by young artists and calligraphers showcasing the wonders of the written form.
The current edition is called “Contemporary Calligraphy” and was curated by Dr. Rawaa Bakhsh. The exhibition falls during the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Year of Arabic Calligraphy. “We thought it would be appropriate to join the celebration,” Bakhsh told Arab News.
Artists from across the Kingdom answered the open call for the event and the judging panel selected 19 artists to participate. Some already had original works ready to be exhibited, while the others presented their proposals and received help from experts at the gallery to develop and execute their ideas.
Artist Hind Alghamdi carved a wooden wheel-shaped sculpture decorated in Kufic script with the Quranic verse, “Guide us to the straight path,” and was inspired by driving around the Kingdom. “I chose this verse because humans will always be searching for the right path,” Alghamdi said. “This was my first time using this medium and my first time using Kufic script.”
Another participant, 37-year-old Sama Bahajri, exhibited a piece called “As Promised.” It consists of an embroidered textile that is bright white at the top and becomes progressively darker towards the bottom. The darkness, she explained, represents “evil thoughts,” while her embroidered circles reflect how such thoughts can gather.
“This is a visual interpretation of the verse where God promises Prophet Mohammad that He will protect him against the people who were plotting to kill him,” Bahajri explained to Arab News.
Not all the pieces on display were inspired by Quranic verses. An eye-catching work by Zainab Alshibani titled “1001 Nights” was inspired by anthropomorphic and zoomorphic Arabic scripts.
The YSA program, which began in 2011, aims to promote Saudi-based artists on the international stage. The program is designed to help young artists conceptualize their work and develop their projects while allowing them to exhibit in a professional context, collaborate with a curator, and expose their work to criticism and the marketplace.
“YSA has had many contemporary artists that are now big names in the art world. Our founders contributed in creating a beautiful batch of contemporary artists that are now internationally known,” Bakhsh said.
Saudi Arabia’s pandemic education platform praised by UN
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Madrasati education platform has been praised by UNESCO in its most recent publication.
The UN body highlighted its success due to its innovative and operational educational model during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the mid-November report, titled “Learning to Build Back Better Futures For Education: Lessons from educational innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a chapter was dedicated to the Madrasati platform and the Kingdom’s other educational alternatives, such as the satellite broadcasting school and the iEN Enrichment Portal.
It referred to the success of the distance education experience in the Kingdom.
Authored by international researchers and edited by Harvard Education professors Fernando Reimers and Renato Opertti from UNESCO’s International Bureau of Education in Geneva, the report selected the platform for its effective contribution to the continuation of nonstop distance education in Saudi Arabia.
It described Madrasati as the leading Saudi model, adding that it has achieved global recognition in the education sector.
The chapter also highlighted the strong role of teachers, their level of training, and parents’ satisfaction with the extent to which teachers interacted with their students.
The section also touched on the Saudi students’ reaction towards e-learning, interaction with their peers and teachers, and the ease of use of the main interface of the Madrasati platform.
The UN report covered the partnership between Madrasati and Microsoft, a solidarity program from the nonprofit sector to support students from low-income families, and the participation of the Ministry of Education with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to ensure that students living in remote areas had proper internet access and strengthened services.