Who’s Who: Muteeb Al-Sulaimani, general director at the General Real Estate Authority

Muteeb Al-Sulaimani is currently working in the General Real Estate Authority as general director of partnerships and business development, a role he has held since August 2019.
He established the Saudi Real Estate Arbitration Center in 2019.
Al-Sulaimani has a wide range of skills acquired over 20 years. During his experience in the private sector, he developed and managed many residential, commercial, industrial and hospitality projects.
He began building his experience at a law firm between 2001-2003, before joining a property development company for three years, then working as a consultant for real estate funds in 2007, then as a branch manager for a joint stock-property development company from 2008-2009, before moving on to a vice presidential position for wealth management at an investment bank between 2010-2018, and working as general manager for a joint stock-property development company from 2009-2019.
He is working to achieve what the authority was established for, regulating the real estate sector by stimulating investment and raising capabilities and empowering national cadres.
He is a member of the Saudization Steering Committee and the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises Committee in the real estate sector.
He holds an executive master’s and a global governance diploma from time spent studying in Berlin, a bachelor’s degree in MIS from the University of Business and Technology.
He passed many courses in leadership, management, development, information security, anti-money laundering and digital transformation from Monsha’at, the Financial Academy, King Abdulaziz University, the Institute of Public Administration and the World Bank Group.
He is also licensed as a certified mediator by the University of Strathclyde, Scotland.
