Saudi food festival kicks off next week in Jeddah

JEDDAH: The Culinary Arts Commission has announced the launch of the annual “Saudi Feast Food Festival” in historic Jeddah.

The festival, running from Dec. 7 to 15, celebrates the national culinary heritage by providing informative experiences for all groups of society.

The festival has four main sections. The first is devoted to the culinary heritage of the regions bordering the Red Sea (Tabuk, Madinah, Makkah, Jazan and Asir).

Visitors can taste the ingredients and dishes that these regions are famous for and learn about their heritage.

The second part includes instructive shows and events that combine music and food, as well as discussions with culinary experts.

The third has stores selling cookbooks and a market selling products related to the festival, while the fourth has restaurants and food stalls serving more than 35 Saudi heritage dishes for visitors.

The authority is organizing the festival to provide a local platform that celebrates the Saudi culinary arts. It also aims to present them as cultural products with important civilizational connotations, reflecting the richness, depth and diversity of Saudi cuisine in various regions of the Kingdom, in addition to showing the skills of Saudi chefs.