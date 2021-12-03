You are here

Saudi food festival kicks off next week in Jeddah

The authority is organizing the festival to provide a local platform that celebrates the Saudi culinary arts. (SPA)
The authority is organizing the festival to provide a local platform that celebrates the Saudi culinary arts. (SPA)
Updated 04 December 2021
SPA

  • Visitors can taste the ingredients and dishes that these regions are famous for and learn about their heritage
JEDDAH: The Culinary Arts Commission has announced the launch of the annual “Saudi Feast Food Festival” in historic Jeddah.

The festival, running from Dec. 7 to 15, celebrates the national culinary heritage by providing informative experiences for all groups of society.

The festival has four main sections. The first is devoted to the culinary heritage of the regions bordering the Red Sea (Tabuk, Madinah, Makkah, Jazan and Asir).

Visitors can taste the ingredients and dishes that these regions are famous for and learn about their heritage.

The second part includes instructive shows and events that combine music and food, as well as discussions with culinary experts.

The third has stores selling cookbooks and a market selling products related to the festival, while the fourth has restaurants and food stalls serving more than 35 Saudi heritage dishes for visitors.

The authority is organizing the festival to provide a local platform that celebrates the Saudi culinary arts. It also aims to present them as cultural products with important civilizational connotations, reflecting the richness, depth and diversity of Saudi cuisine in various regions of the Kingdom, in addition to showing the skills of Saudi chefs.

Topics: The Culinary Arts Commission

Saudi aid agency discusses education efforts at UN conference

Dr. Hana Salem highlighted the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to support education. (SPA)
Dr. Hana Salem highlighted the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to support education. (SPA)
  • The conference tackled the importance of improving the quality of education, spreading knowledge, exchanging experiences and innovation in times of crisis
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently participated virtually in the “Leaving No One Behind: Benefiting from Innovation to Access Quality Education and Information” conference.

This comes within the framework of the annual program “Innovate Now … Live Tomorrow” and the Regional Digital Inclusion Week for Arab States organized by the International Telecommunication Union and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Speakers from the regional offices of UNESCO and concerned authorities participated in the two-day conference.

During the conference, KSrelief was represented by the director of the community support department, Dr. Hana Salem, who highlighted the efforts made by the Kingdom to support education — 89 educational projects were presented in more than 14 countries, at a budget amounting to nearly $200 million.

She touched on the educational projects provided during the coronavirus disease pandemic, indicating that the center works closely with local and international organizations to meet people’s needs and search for appropriate and sustainable solutions to ensure access to education.

She also stressed the center’s keenness to support innovation in educational projects.

For his part, the head of initiatives at the International Telecommunication Union, Alex Wong, discussed the Giga initiative, which aims to connect every school to the internet and ensure access to education for every child.

The conference tackled the importance of improving the quality of education, spreading knowledge, exchanging experiences and innovation in times of crisis, especially in light of the challenges the world is witnessing during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on education.

It also touched on the use of artificial intelligence systems in education and intellectual property rights and the importance of developing educational cadres to keep pace with the need in digital education.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi health minister reviews new omicron COVID-19 variant

Saudi health minister reviews new omicron COVID-19 variant. (SPA)
Saudi health minister reviews new omicron COVID-19 variant. (SPA)
  • Having a fully vaccinated status on the app allows people to take part in any social and commercial activities
RIYADH: The committee in charge of implementing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia has held its 283rd meeting, chaired by Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel.
During the meeting, which involved 25 government bodies, the participants reviewed the situation regarding the new omicron COVID-19 variant.
As of Feb. 1 next year, all those above the age of 18 will need a booster jab to keep their fully vaccinated status on the Tawakkalna application, an Interior Ministry source said.
Having a fully vaccinated status on the app allows people to take part in economic, commercial, cultural, sports or tourist activities, attend any cultural, scientific, social or recreational event, enter any government or private establishment, and travel on planes and public transport.
Those exempt from taking the vaccine against coronavirus as listed on the app do not need to take the booster dose.
The source stressed the need for everyone to adhere to all preventive measures and approved health protocols.

 

Topics: Coronavirus Omicron

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 38 new infections

A person receives a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination site at the Westfield shopping centre in London, Britain, December 3, 2021. (REUTERS)
A person receives a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination site at the Westfield shopping centre in London, Britain, December 3, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • More than 22.5 million people have been fully vaccinated in Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19-related death on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,840.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 38 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 549,848 people have now contracted the disease. Of the current cases, 41 remain in critical condition.
The ministry also announced that 24 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 538,990. More than 47.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 22.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The ministry, which has 587 centers throughout the Kingdom dealing with inoculations, has urged citizens who have not yet received a vaccine to get one.
It also renewed calls for people to adhere to precautionary measures and register with the Sehhaty app to receive vaccines.
Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the pandemic outbreak.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties. 

Topics: Coronavirus

Who’s Who: Muteeb Al-Sulaimani, general director at the General Real Estate Authority

Muteeb Al-Sulaimani. (Supplied)
Muteeb Al-Sulaimani. (Supplied)
Muteeb Al-Sulaimani is currently working in the General Real Estate Authority as general director of partnerships and business development, a role he has held since August 2019.
He established the Saudi Real Estate Arbitration Center in 2019.
Al-Sulaimani has a wide range of skills acquired over 20 years. During his experience in the private sector, he developed and managed many residential, commercial, industrial and hospitality projects.
He began building his experience at a law firm between 2001-2003, before joining a property development company for three years, then working as a consultant for real estate funds in 2007, then as a branch manager for a joint stock-property development company from 2008-2009, before moving on to a vice presidential position for wealth management at an investment bank between 2010-2018, and working as general manager for a joint stock-property development company from 2009-2019.
He is working to achieve what the authority was established for, regulating the real estate sector by stimulating investment and raising capabilities and empowering national cadres.
He is a member of the Saudization Steering Committee and the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises Committee in the real estate sector.
He holds an executive master’s and a global governance diploma from time spent studying in Berlin, a bachelor’s degree in MIS from the University of Business and Technology.
He passed many courses in leadership, management, development, information security, anti-money laundering and digital transformation from Monsha’at, the Financial Academy, King Abdulaziz University, the Institute of Public Administration and the World Bank Group.
He is also licensed as a certified mediator by the University of Strathclyde, Scotland.

Topics: Who's Who

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Almotasem Alkhamis — a young star at Diriyah

Almotasem Alkhamis. (Supplied)
Almotasem Alkhamis. (Supplied)
  • Alkhamis was first introduced to the DGDA and their ambitions when he ventured on a tour of the UNESCO world heritage site of At-Turaif in 2019 when he was senior in Al-Yamamah University
Almotasem Alkhamis has been a part of the Diriyah Graduate Development Program since January 2021. He executed and planned multiple events and strengthened government relations through community collaboration.
As a young star in his division, Alkhamis has excelled in holding true the values and missions of DGDA.
As a part of its mission of empowering and supporting young talents, many driven and bright young students have emerged from DGDA training programs, one of those young leaders being Alkhamis.
He began his journey with DGDA as a COOP trainee on July 5, 2020. In his role as a trainee, he served and contributed to the progressive development of Diriyah as the jewel of the Kingdom and one of the largest culture and heritage projects in the world.
The DGDA was established in July 2017 to preserve and celebrate the historic site of Diriyah. Since then DGDA has signed multiple memorandums of understanding and deals to advance the mission of making it a hub for local and international visitors whether on business or for leisure.
Alkhamis began his journey working in the human capital department under the people experience division. After completing his COOP training Alkhamis joined DGDA’s graduate development program under the community engagement department.
He has consistently been dedicated to working alongside the community to give back and drive impact through events. Some of Alkhamis’s responsibilities include quick thinking, innovating and creating new concepts, and establishing and strengthening relations with vendors.
As a native of Diriyah, he takes pride in interacting closely with the community he was raised in. As a member of the community engagement department, he also planned and executed multiple initiatives that strengthened bonds and celebrated the historic community through town hall meetings to present DGDA master plans.
Alongside the master plan presentations, he has also worked on numerous community celebrations in the past such as Eid Al-Adha and National Day for Autism celebrations.
Alkhamis was first introduced to the DGDA and their ambitions when he ventured on a tour of the UNESCO world heritage site of At-Turaif in 2019 when he was senior in Al-Yamamah University. From that point on, Alkhamis knew that he had to be part of creating and preserving the jewel of the Kingdom.
Alhkamis aims to enhance the quality of life for the community of Diriyah. He also participated in the dates market for local farmers in Diriyah.
He gained his bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from Al-Yamamah University in Riyadh in 2020 and is a native speaker of Arabic and fluent in English.
He was also one of the founding members of the marketing club in Al-Yamamah University and held the position of vice president of the club.
Alkahmis also holds a King Abdulaziz Medal of The Third Degree for his work for his contributions and continuous efforts in supporting local blood drives by donating blood.

Topics: Diriyah

