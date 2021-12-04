You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi crown prince, French president, and Lebanese PM hold telephone call

Saudi crown prince, French president, and Lebanese PM hold telephone call

Saudi crown prince, French president, and Lebanese PM hold telephone call
Saudi Arabia's crown prince and France's president held a telephone call with Lebanon's prime minister on Saturday. (File/SPA/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5tryg

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, French president, and Lebanese PM hold telephone call

Saudi crown prince, French president, and Lebanese PM hold telephone call
  • PM expressed Lebanon's appreciation for efforts made by Kingdom and France to stand by Lebanese people
  • Mikati: Government committed to taking all action that would strengthen relations with Kingdom and GCC
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's crown prince and France's president held a telephone call with Lebanon's prime minister on Saturday.

During the phone call, Najib Mikati expressed Lebanon's appreciation for the great efforts made by the Kingdom and France to stand by the Lebanese people.

He added that his government was committed to taking all action that would strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia and Gulf Cooperation Council countries and rejects everything that would harm their security and stability.

The three countries agreed to work together to support comprehensive reforms necessary in Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia and France emphasized their keenness on the establishment of security and stability in Lebanon.

French President Emmanuel Macron met Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Al-Salam palace in Jeddah on Saturday during the final leg of his two-day Gulf tour.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France Lebanon Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati French President Emmanuel Macron

Related

French President Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop video
Saudi Arabia
French President Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop
Update Saudi, French firms sign 27 MoUs as Macron visits the Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi, French firms sign 27 MoUs as Macron visits the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia announces two more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces two more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces two more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces two more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 539,011
  • A total of 8,842 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 29 new infections on Saturday.

Of the new cases, nine were recorded in Riyadh, seven in  Jeddah, three in Makkah, two in Taif, and two in Dhahran. Several other cities recorded one new case each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 539,011 after 21 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,842 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 47.6 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus
World
Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

French President Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop

French President Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop
Updated 46 min ago
Arab News

French President Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop

French President Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop
Updated 46 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: French President Emmanuel Macron was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Al-Salam palace in Jeddah on Saturday .

The two leaders dicussed bilateral cooperation and issues of interest in the region, and the crown prince hosted a working lunch for the president.

The lunch was also attended by the Crown Prince of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad.

Macron arrived in Jeddah earlier and was received at the airport by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah and royal advisor. 

The visit is part of Macron’s Gulf tour, during which he is visiting Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar between Dec. 3 and 4. 

Saudi and French firms are expected to discuss cooperation in several fields including energy, finance and tourism.  

Speaking to the press in Dubai, Macron said Saudi Arabia, the most populated and most powerful country in the Gulf, held the key to preserving peace and stability in the Middle East, and also in the French endeavor to assist Lebanon.

Topics: France Saudi Arabia French President Emmanuel Macron Jeddah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Update Saudi, French firms sign 27 MoUs as Macron visits the Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi, French firms sign 27 MoUs as Macron visits the Kingdom
France’s Macron says hoping for progress on Lebanon ‘within next hours’
Middle-East
France’s Macron says hoping for progress on Lebanon ‘within next hours’

Saudi aid agency discusses education efforts at UN conference

Dr. Hana Salem highlighted the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to support education. (SPA)
Dr. Hana Salem highlighted the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to support education. (SPA)
Updated 04 December 2021
SPA

Saudi aid agency discusses education efforts at UN conference

Dr. Hana Salem highlighted the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to support education. (SPA)
  • The conference tackled the importance of improving the quality of education, spreading knowledge, exchanging experiences and innovation in times of crisis
Updated 04 December 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently participated virtually in the “Leaving No One Behind: Benefiting from Innovation to Access Quality Education and Information” conference.

This comes within the framework of the annual program “Innovate Now … Live Tomorrow” and the Regional Digital Inclusion Week for Arab States organized by the International Telecommunication Union and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Speakers from the regional offices of UNESCO and concerned authorities participated in the two-day conference.

During the conference, KSrelief was represented by the director of the community support department, Dr. Hana Salem, who highlighted the efforts made by the Kingdom to support education — 89 educational projects were presented in more than 14 countries, at a budget amounting to nearly $200 million.

She touched on the educational projects provided during the coronavirus disease pandemic, indicating that the center works closely with local and international organizations to meet people’s needs and search for appropriate and sustainable solutions to ensure access to education.

She also stressed the center’s keenness to support innovation in educational projects.

For his part, the head of initiatives at the International Telecommunication Union, Alex Wong, discussed the Giga initiative, which aims to connect every school to the internet and ensure access to education for every child.

The conference tackled the importance of improving the quality of education, spreading knowledge, exchanging experiences and innovation in times of crisis, especially in light of the challenges the world is witnessing during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on education.

It also touched on the use of artificial intelligence systems in education and intellectual property rights and the importance of developing educational cadres to keep pace with the need in digital education.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi aid agency has signed an agreement to cover the annual expenses of orphans and needy students in Albanian Islamic sheikhdom schools. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency to cover Albanian students’ expenses
KSrelief continues its aid work. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency delivers humanitarian assistance in Pakistan

Saudi health minister reviews new omicron COVID-19 variant

Saudi health minister reviews new omicron COVID-19 variant. (SPA)
Saudi health minister reviews new omicron COVID-19 variant. (SPA)
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi health minister reviews new omicron COVID-19 variant

Saudi health minister reviews new omicron COVID-19 variant. (SPA)
  • Having a fully vaccinated status on the app allows people to take part in any social and commercial activities
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The committee in charge of implementing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia has held its 283rd meeting, chaired by Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel.
During the meeting, which involved 25 government bodies, the participants reviewed the situation regarding the new omicron COVID-19 variant.
As of Feb. 1 next year, all those above the age of 18 will need a booster jab to keep their fully vaccinated status on the Tawakkalna application, an Interior Ministry source said.
Having a fully vaccinated status on the app allows people to take part in economic, commercial, cultural, sports or tourist activities, attend any cultural, scientific, social or recreational event, enter any government or private establishment, and travel on planes and public transport.
Those exempt from taking the vaccine against coronavirus as listed on the app do not need to take the booster dose.
The source stressed the need for everyone to adhere to all preventive measures and approved health protocols.

 

Topics: Coronavirus Omicron

Related

Update COVID-19 booster dose will be required to maintain fully vaccinated status in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 booster dose will be required to maintain fully vaccinated status in Saudi Arabia
Special Around 25,000 babies born prematurely in Saudi Arabia per year 
Saudi Arabia
Around 25,000 babies born prematurely in Saudi Arabia per year 

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 38 new infections

A person receives a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination site at the Westfield shopping centre in London, Britain, December 3, 2021. (REUTERS)
A person receives a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination site at the Westfield shopping centre in London, Britain, December 3, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 38 new infections

A person receives a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination site at the Westfield shopping centre in London, Britain, December 3, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • More than 22.5 million people have been fully vaccinated in Saudi Arabia
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19-related death on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,840.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 38 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 549,848 people have now contracted the disease. Of the current cases, 41 remain in critical condition.
The ministry also announced that 24 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 538,990. More than 47.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 22.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The ministry, which has 587 centers throughout the Kingdom dealing with inoculations, has urged citizens who have not yet received a vaccine to get one.
It also renewed calls for people to adhere to precautionary measures and register with the Sehhaty app to receive vaccines.
Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the pandemic outbreak.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties. 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi health minister reviews new omicron COVID-19 variant. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health minister reviews new omicron COVID-19 variant
Update COVID-19 booster dose will be required to maintain fully vaccinated status in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 booster dose will be required to maintain fully vaccinated status in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

French culture minister visits historic Jeddah
French culture minister visits historic Jeddah
Aramco announces collaboration with French companies including hydrogen cars deal with Gaussin
Aramco announces collaboration with French companies including hydrogen cars deal with Gaussin
Iranian news agency says blast heard above Natanz, site of nuclear facilities
Iranian news agency says blast heard above Natanz, site of nuclear facilities
Lewis Hamilton clinches pole position for inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after qualifying in pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (Reuters)
US warns it will not let Iran ‘slow walk’ nuclear talks
US warns it will not let Iran ‘slow walk’ nuclear talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.