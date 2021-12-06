You are here

Alibaba appoints new CFO, reshuffles e-commerce businesses

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 December 2021
  • Alibaba said that it would be creating an International Digital Commerce team to handle its e-commerce businesses in international markets
China’s largest e-commerce group Alibaba said Monday it is appointing a new chief financial officer and reorganizing its e-commerce businesses amid a regulatory crackdown in the technology industry.


The company said in a statement Monday that Toby Xu will succeed Maggie Wu as its new CFO from April 1, 2022. Xu joined Alibaba from PricewaterhouseCoopers three years ago and was appointed deputy group CFO in July 2019.


Wu, who has been Alibaba’s CFO since 2013 and has helped lead three Alibaba-related company listings, will continue to serve as an executive director on Alibaba’s board.


She will also remain as a partner in the Alibaba Partnership – a group of senior executives who have the right to nominate a simple majority of Alibaba’s board of directors.


“We are focused on the long-term, and succession within our management team on every occasion is always in the service of ensuring Alibaba will be stronger and better positioned for the future,” said Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group.


Separately, Alibaba said that it would be creating an International Digital Commerce team to handle its e-commerce businesses in international markets. A China Digital Commerce team will be in charge of e-commerce operations inside China, according to a post on the company’s Alizila news hub.


The international and domestic digital commerce teams will be led by executives Jiang Fan and Trudy Dai respectively.


Jiang has been in charge of Taobao and Tmall, Alibaba’s core e-commerce sites in China. Dai was the firm’s chief customer officer.


The Hangzhou-based firm was fined a record $2.8 billion for antitrust violations and is under scrutiny as regulators step up oversight of the technology industry at a time when the economy is slowing.


Last month, Alibaba cut its sales outlook for the year amid mounting competition from rivals such as Pinduoduo. It expects growth for its current year to be the slowest since it listed in New York in 2014.


Alibaba’s flagship Singles’ Day shopping extravaganza also posted its slowest-ever growth this year, amid muted marketing campaigns and a shift to sustainability and philanthropy amid Chinese President Xi Jinping’s calls for “common prosperity.”


Alibaba’s New York stock price has plunged more than 50 percent over the last 12 months. The company’s Hong Kong-traded shares were down 4.9 percent Monday.

Global shipping outlook turns stable from positive

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Global shipping outlook turns stable from positive

  • Industry earnings will be considerably higher than pre-COVID-19 levels during the next 12 months
RIYADH: As demand slightly outstrips supply, Moody’s Investors Service has changed the outlook for the global shipping industry to stable from positive for the next 12 to 18 months.

A report issued on Monday said the change is driven by tough comparisons with the very strong cash flows generated this year rather than a deteriorating business environment. It predicted business and financial conditions to remain solid, but are unlikely to get better than they already are today.

“Earnings for container and dry bulk carriers are at record levels; however, we expect earnings to fall from their 2021 peak but remain high,” said Daniel Harlid, a vice president — senior analyst at Moody’s and the author of the report. 

“Still, limited deliveries of new vessels next year will help keep freight rates at elevated levels.”

According to the report, demand for goods and commodities remain high and will stay robust in 2022. Growth rates have most likely peaked and will start to decelerate next year. Record high profitability and cash flow generation have been used to pay down debt.

Capital spending of shipping companies will continue to increase. Therefore, Moody’s expects orders for newer and more energy-efficient ships to continue to be a theme during 2022, as shipping companies prepare for stricter environmental regulations that will gradually be phased in from 2023.

EV maker Lucid gets SEC subpoena on $24bn blank check deal

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

EV maker Lucid gets SEC subpoena on $24bn blank check deal

  • The California startup joins many other electric-car makers being investigated by federal agencies and regulators
The US securities regulator has asked Lucid Group Inc. for documents related to an investigation into its blank-check deal, joining a growing list of companies that have come under scrutiny for their merger with shell companies.


Shares of the luxury electric-car maker fell about 14 percent in pre-market trading on Monday after disclosing that it had received a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 3.


“The investigation appears to concern the business combination between the Company (Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva Inc. and certain projections and statements,” Lucid said in a regulatory filing.


Lucid’s deal with veteran dealmaker Michael Klein’s blank-check acquisition firm had given the combined company a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion and was completed earlier this year.


It was one of the biggest in a string of deals with Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) that included electric vehicle makers such as Nikola Corp. and Fisker Inc. 


The California startup joins many other electric-car makers being investigated by federal agencies and regulators as they rush to meet production targets and catch up with Tesla Inc. which is producing nearly 200,000 cars every quarter.


Nikola Corp. is working with US regulators to pay a $125 million penalty to settle a charge against its founder Trevor Milton for using social media to repeatedly mislead investors.


Lordstown Motors is being investigated for vehicle pre-orders and its merger with blank-check company DiamondPeak Holdings.


Founded in 2007 as Atieva Inc. by former Tesla executive Bernard Tse and entrepreneur Sam Weng, Lucid is aiming to achieve production target of 20,000 vehicles in 2022 and 50,000 in 2023.


Lucid had in September secured $4.4 billion it needed until the end of next year.


It was funded initially by Chinese and Silicon Valley venture investors, with additional funding from backers like state-owned Chinese auto maker BAIC Motor and Chinese technology company LeEco. 

General Motors to invest $35bn in electric cars, president says

Updated 19 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

General Motors to invest $35bn in electric cars, president says

RIYADH: US automotive company General Motors plans to invest $35 billion on manufacturing a new portfolio of electric cars using battery platform Ultium, the company’s president revealed.

General Motors will introduce 30 new electric cars by 2025, Steven Kiefer told Al Arabiya, adding that many of the new vehicles aim to cater to the Middle Eastern markets’ needs, especially Egypt and North Africa.

The company is also reviewing new partnerships to secure more supply, Kiefer added.

The strategy is expected to secure a long-term supply of electronic chips in a bid to tackle the recent logistics crisis in the sector.

Egyptian football club plans $8.6m IPO

Updated 33 min 44 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Egyptian football club plans $8.6m IPO

JEDDAH: Egypt’s Ghazl El Mahalla Sporting Club intends to sell EGP135 million ($8.6 million) shares through an initial public offering, said minister of public business sector.

The sale of the stocks under the IPO will be held within two weeks, Hesham Taqfiq told CNBC Arabia.

Al Ahly Sporting, Egypt's most popular football  club, also announced last month its plan for a potential IPO with 49 percent of the company’s shares.

UK designs hydrogen powered jet concept with zero emissions

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 34 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

UK designs hydrogen powered jet concept with zero emissions

RIYADH: A design of a liquid hydrogen-powered airliner theoretically capable of matching the performance of current midsize aircraft with zero emissions was unveiled by a UK research group.

The FlyZero concept envisions a commercial plane carrying 279 passengers non-stop from London to San Francisco matching today's comfort and speed, Bloomberg reported citing a statement by the Aerospace Technology Institute.

The group is a partnership between the UK government and industry. 

Hydrogen fuel technology is seen as a viable option away from fossil fuel commercial flights, however it is a challenge for storing on aircraft and the infrastructure for its widespread rollout remains in its infancy. 


ATI said it expects hydrogen aircraft to operate in 2030 and would publish further details on such aircraft, technology roadmaps, economic reports and sustainability assessments by early next year, according to Bloomberg.

The UK, which hosted the COP26 climate summit last month, is funding new technologies to help create aerospace jobs while meeting its climate targets.

