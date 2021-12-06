Jordan-based Tamatem Games closes $11m funding round

RIYADH: Jordan-based Arab mobile game publisher Tamatem Games has successfully raised $11 million in a Series B funding round.

The investment will be used to fuel its expansion strategy across the region with initial focus on Saudi Arabia where it will hire local talent, Wamda reported.

The round was led by KRAFTON, makers of the popular battle royale game PUBG.

Venture Souq, Endeavor Catalyst and existing investors also participated in the round.

Tamatem is seeking to expand its offices in Saudi Arabia to hire local Saudi talent and gain a stronger foothold in the country that harbors 70 percent of its users.

It also plans to offer a wider selection of games in the Arab markets.

Tamatem is also aiming to expand into more countries in the region and launch a gaming academy to train and raise the level of employment in the industry.

"We are committed to the MENA region and willing to take more bets in the overall Media and Entertainment Sector, and this investment is aligned with our efforts to strengthen our commitment to the startup ecosystem," CEO and founder Hussam Hammo said.