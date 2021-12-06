You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi defenses intercept ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh, Khamis Mushayt

Saudi defenses intercept ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh, Khamis Mushayt

Clouds move over the Riyadh skyline. (File/Reuters)
Clouds move over the Riyadh skyline. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r2jy4

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi defenses intercept ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh, Khamis Mushayt

Saudi defenses intercept ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh, Khamis Mushayt
  • Shrapnel from one of the intercepted missiles landed in some residential neighborhoods, without causing any damage
  • Coalition vows to ‘strike with an iron fist,’ and launches large-scale operation against Houthi militia
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted three ballistic missiles launched toward the Kingdom, state TV reported on Monday, citing the Arab coalition.
The coalition said the missiles was targeting the capital, Riyadh, in an attempt to attack civilians and civilian objects.
Saudi Ministry of Defense spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said that shrapnel and fragments from one of the missiles that was intercepted landed in some residential neighborhoods, without causing any damage.
Al-Maliki said that “this barbaric and irresponsible behavior by the Houthi militia to attempt to target civilians and civilian objects in a systematic and deliberate manner contradicts humanitarian principles and violates international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”
He added that the defense ministry will take necessary and deterrent measures, in accordance with international humanitarian law, to protect its territory, national capabilities, civilians and infrastructure, and stop such hostile and cross-border attacks.
On Monday evening, the coalition said air defenses intercepted and destroy another ballistic missile targeting the southern city of Khamis Mushayt, as well as a drone that was destroyed in Yemeni airspace.
“In response to the threat, we will start implementing a large-scale operation against the Houthi militia, and to protect civilians, we will strike with an iron fist, within the framework of international humanitarian law,” the coalition said in a separate statement.
The Iran-backed militia has launched several drones toward the Kingdom’s southern region since Sunday, sparking condemnation from regional counties and organizations.
The US State Department condemned the attacks and said it supports the Kingdom in defending its security, adding the Houthis are the obstacle to any diplomatic solution to the Yemeni crisis.
Nayef Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, denounced the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia targeting innocent civilians, saying they were a flagrant violation of international laws.
Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Djibouti also issued statements condemning the attempted atacks on the Saudi capital, and also said they supported the Kingdom in all measures it takes to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty.
They called on the international community to take quick and decisive measures to deter these threats and hold the perpetrators accountable.
The Houthis launch frequent cross-border attacks targeting populated areas, airports and oil installations, threatening global energy supplies and endangering lives.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthi Arab Coalition Riyadh houthi attack Khamis Mushait

Related

Saudi defenses destroy several drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward the Kingdom: Arab coalition
Saudi Arabia
Saudi defenses destroy several drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward the Kingdom: Arab coalition
Four Houthi missiles hit densely populated Marib city in Yemen
Middle-East
Four Houthi missiles hit densely populated Marib city in Yemen

Saudi environmental security officers protect sea and land ecosystems

Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting the environment and its natural resources. (Twitter: @SFES_KSA)
Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting the environment and its natural resources. (Twitter: @SFES_KSA)
Updated 46 min ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi environmental security officers protect sea and land ecosystems

Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting the environment and its natural resources. (Twitter: @SFES_KSA)
  • Forces under interior ministry command detain poachers, illegal firewood traders in crackdown
Updated 46 min ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security have apprehended dozens of offenders for environmental violations as part of a recent crackdown.

The forces, under the command of the Ministry of Interior, arrested individuals who illegally moved sand and soil in Jeddah and Tabuk. People who illegally entered the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve in northeast Riyadh and hunted wildlife in restricted areas were also detained.

Others were arrested while transporting local firewood and trafficking endangered fungi in Al-Muzahmiyya Governorate. Several other citizens were also caught selling local firewood in other regions of the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting the environment and its natural resources across its vast territory. The Saudi environment law focuses on conservation, protection, development, pollution prevention, public health protection and the rational use of natural resources.

It also aims to make environmental planning an integral part of comprehensive development in industrial, agricultural and urban areas.

One practice that harms the Saudi environment is illegal dredging. Talal S. Al-Rasheed, a consultant at Gulf Energy for Environmental Consultations, warned that dredging and similar practices can negatively impact the environment and economy if studies are not conducted beforehand. Reduced fish stocks and damage to coral reefs are major consequences of poorly planned and illegal dredging.

Al-Rasheed added that taking sand and soil without a license is a “major disaster” because it changes the nature of the land by creating deep pits that cause accidents and endanger the lives of road users.

“Because the marine environment is sensitive to its habitat, when anything changes in nature, creatures begin to shift to other locations. Some of these habitats might not suitable for living. Because of the availability of suitable places for marine organisms, every species in the marine environment has a designated place to adapt to,” Al-Rasheed said.

Nasser M. Al-Hamidi, an environmental activist, said that burning or cutting trees in natural forests for wood is harmful to the environment and local communities due to smoke pollution.

He added that any attack on the environment, including dredging and stealing natural materials such as mountain rock deposits, poses a severe threat to the Kingdom’s natural beauty, which should be preserved for future generations.

Topics: Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security Saudi environment Saudi wild life animals

Related

Hundreds participate in Saudi Environmental Week activities in Asir
Saudi Arabia
Hundreds participate in Saudi Environmental Week activities in Asir
Special Unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on April 3, the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives are designed to reduce carbon emissions in the region by 60 percent. (Supplied/Green Riyadh Project)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi environmental initiatives raise the bar for action ahead of climate summits

Saudi Arabia records 1 COVID-19 death, 43 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 1 COVID-19 death, 43 new cases
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 1 COVID-19 death, 43 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 1 COVID-19 death, 43 new cases
  • The health ministry says 26 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
  • More than 22.6 million people have been fully vaccinated throughout the Kingdom so far
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,845.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 43 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 549,955 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 37 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh and Jeddah with 14 cases each, while Makkah confirmed three and Dhahran recorded two cases.


The health ministry also announced that 26 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 539,082.
Over 47.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 22.6 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 266 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.27 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 35 new infections
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 35 new infections
Saudi health minister reviews new omicron COVID-19 variant. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health minister reviews new omicron COVID-19 variant

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sends letter to UAE president

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sends letter to UAE president
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sends letter to UAE president

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sends letter to UAE president
  • The message dealt with ways to develop bilateral relations
  • It was delivered by Saudi foreign minister during a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a written message to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, regarding their strong bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The message was delivered by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE vice president and prime minister and ruler of Dubai.
During the reception, Prince Faisal conveyed greetings from King Salman to Sheikh Khalifa, wishing him and the Emirati people continued progress and prosperity.
Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE president expressed appreciation for the Saudi monarch, wishing him good health and wellness and the Saudi people further development and growth. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Prince Faisal bin Farhan Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum

Related

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani in Manama. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s king sends letters to Gulf leaders
Update Saudi Arabia, Oman sign 13 MoUs to boost cooperation in different sectors
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Oman sign 13 MoUs to boost cooperation in different sectors

Bahraini leaders congratulate King Salman on successful Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Bahraini leaders congratulate King Salman on successful Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Updated 13 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Bahraini leaders congratulate King Salman on successful Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Bahraini leaders congratulate King Salman on successful Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
  • King Hamad praised the distinguished organization of the international sporting event
Updated 13 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain’s King Hamad on Monday congratulated Saudi Arabia’s King Salman over the great success of the first Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
King Hamad praised the “distinguished organization of this international sporting event” that showed that the Kingdom benefits from huge capabilities and potentials, which will boost it’s status on the global sports map and help it host major international events and tournaments.
The Bahraini monarch wished the Kingdom and the Saudi people more success, progress and prosperity in all fields and sectors.
King Hamad also congratulated Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and praised the support and attention he gives to the sports sector and efforts in hosting international races to enhance the Kingdom’s status as a preferred destination for various international events.
Meanwhile Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad, who attended the race on Sunday, hailed the Jeddah circuit and the creativity of Saudis, and said the world was looking with admiration to the Kingdom’s increasing development and achievements.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain King Hamad King Salman Bahrain’ Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa Prince Mohammed bin Salman F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tours the Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit. (SPA) photos
Sport
Saudi crown prince attends F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah
Saudi and Bahraini naval forces launch joint exercise in Jubail
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Bahraini naval forces launch joint exercise in Jubail

Saudi crown prince arrives in Oman on first leg of GCC tour

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Oman on Monday on the first leg of multiple stops in his tour of Gulf states. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Oman on Monday on the first leg of multiple stops in his tour of Gulf states. (SPA)
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince arrives in Oman on first leg of GCC tour

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Oman on Monday on the first leg of multiple stops in his tour of Gulf states. (SPA)
  • The tour is aimed at boosting and strengthening ties with GCC countries
  • Oman says his visit affirms the fraternal ties and historical relations binding both nations
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Oman on Monday on the first leg of multiple stops in his tour of Gulf states.

Prince Mohammed’s visit comes “based on directives from King Salman, his keenness to communicate with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and to strengthen ties,” the Royal Court said in a statement issued by Saudi Press Agency.

During his meeting with Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman, the prince will review several issues of mutual concern, with the aim of achieving progress and prosperity for both countries and both peoples, Oman News Agency reported.

During his tour, the crown prince will also meet with leaders and senior officials of the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, to discuss bilateral relations.

The visit to Oman is an “affirmation of the ties of fraternity and kinship, and the historical relations binding the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” ONA said, adding both countries “are set for a new stage of economic and investment cooperation in all fields.”

Last July, the two countries reaffirmed plans to engage in joint investment in advanced technologies, innovation, renewable energy projects, industry health, real estate, tourism, petrochemical converting industries, supply chains, logistics partnership, information technology and financial technology, the ONA report said.

“The achievements made over the past five months and the active exchange of visits among officials reflect the keen desire of the two countries to work together.” This includes establishing the Saudi-Omani Investment Forum that was held in Muscat in August, where a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed.

Topics: Crown prince GCC tour Saudi Arabia Oman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Fraternal Saudi-Omani ties in focus as Muscat prepares to welcome Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Saudi Arabia
Fraternal Saudi-Omani ties in focus as Muscat prepares to welcome Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani in Manama. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s king sends letters to Gulf leaders

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia lifts the curtain on the future of film
Liz Rosenthal, curator of Red Sea: Immersive. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Israel stops plan for contentious east Jerusalem settlement
Israel stops plan for contentious east Jerusalem settlement
Stars shine on the Red Sea International Film Festival
The festival will host several initiatives aimed at improving the Saudi film industry. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Mikati holds key meetings in effort to restore Arab trust in Lebanon
Mikati holds key meetings in effort to restore Arab trust in Lebanon
ACWA power to sign $7bn green hydrogen deal with Omanoil, Air Products
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is greeted by Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman in Muscat. (ONA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.