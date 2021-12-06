Saudi defenses intercept ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh, Khamis Mushayt

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted three ballistic missiles launched toward the Kingdom, state TV reported on Monday, citing the Arab coalition.
The coalition said the missiles was targeting the capital, Riyadh, in an attempt to attack civilians and civilian objects.
Saudi Ministry of Defense spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said that shrapnel and fragments from one of the missiles that was intercepted landed in some residential neighborhoods, without causing any damage.
Al-Maliki said that “this barbaric and irresponsible behavior by the Houthi militia to attempt to target civilians and civilian objects in a systematic and deliberate manner contradicts humanitarian principles and violates international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”
He added that the defense ministry will take necessary and deterrent measures, in accordance with international humanitarian law, to protect its territory, national capabilities, civilians and infrastructure, and stop such hostile and cross-border attacks.
On Monday evening, the coalition said air defenses intercepted and destroy another ballistic missile targeting the southern city of Khamis Mushayt, as well as a drone that was destroyed in Yemeni airspace.
“In response to the threat, we will start implementing a large-scale operation against the Houthi militia, and to protect civilians, we will strike with an iron fist, within the framework of international humanitarian law,” the coalition said in a separate statement.
The Iran-backed militia has launched several drones toward the Kingdom’s southern region since Sunday, sparking condemnation from regional counties and organizations.
The US State Department condemned the attacks and said it supports the Kingdom in defending its security, adding the Houthis are the obstacle to any diplomatic solution to the Yemeni crisis.
Nayef Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, denounced the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia targeting innocent civilians, saying they were a flagrant violation of international laws.
Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Djibouti also issued statements condemning the attempted atacks on the Saudi capital, and also said they supported the Kingdom in all measures it takes to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty.
They called on the international community to take quick and decisive measures to deter these threats and hold the perpetrators accountable.
The Houthis launch frequent cross-border attacks targeting populated areas, airports and oil installations, threatening global energy supplies and endangering lives.
Saudi defenses intercept ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh, Khamis Mushayt
https://arab.news/r2jy4
Saudi defenses intercept ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh, Khamis Mushayt
- Shrapnel from one of the intercepted missiles landed in some residential neighborhoods, without causing any damage
- Coalition vows to ‘strike with an iron fist,’ and launches large-scale operation against Houthi militia
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted three ballistic missiles launched toward the Kingdom, state TV reported on Monday, citing the Arab coalition.