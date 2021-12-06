RIYADH: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance has stressed the need to take precautionary measures in mosques, including social distancing and the wearing of face masks, to protect worshippers from the COVID-19 virus and its variants.
The ministry said it constantly updates its health guidance and works to implement it, calling on imams and preachers to educate society about the importance of maintaining public health and adherence to the regulations.
The ministry called on worshippers who witness any failure to implement the instructions to report it to the services center on 1933.
Social distancing, masks essential in Saudi mosques
https://arab.news/z2vq8
Social distancing, masks essential in Saudi mosques
- The ministry called on worshippers who witness any failure to implement the instructions to report it to the services center on 1933
RIYADH: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance has stressed the need to take precautionary measures in mosques, including social distancing and the wearing of face masks, to protect worshippers from the COVID-19 virus and its variants.