UAE shifts weekend to 'align with global business hubs'

UAE shifts weekend to ‘align with global business hubs’
Emiratis attend celebrations of UAE's national day on December 2, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ 

UAE shifts weekend to ‘align with global business hubs’

UAE shifts weekend to ‘align with global business hubs’
  • The decision is aimed at boosting productivity and improving work-life balance, WAM reported
Updated 10 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ 

DUBAI: The UAE government will transition to a four-and-a-half day working week, as it effectively moves its weekend to Saturday and Sunday. 

All federal departments will start to implement the new work setup by Jan. 1, the announcement said, with working hours from 7:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. until 12 noon every Friday. 

The decision aims to boost productivity among workers, state news agency WAM has reported, as well as to improve work-life balance. 

It also comes as the UAE adopts more global-oriented economic policies, including giving foreigners long-term visas announced earlier this year. 

“The UAE’s pro-business focus has been cemented by the landmark weekend change, aligning the country with the majority of global business hubs,” Faisal Durrani, head of Middle East research at Knight Frank, said. 

He added the move “sends a very strong signal to the global investment community and may help tip the balance in favor of stronger international investment flows in the future.”

Topics: UAE

New Riyadh 'innovation lab' to focus on developing Saudi women's ICT skills 

New Riyadh ‘innovation lab’ to focus on developing Saudi women’s ICT skills 
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

New Riyadh ‘innovation lab’ to focus on developing Saudi women’s ICT skills 

New Riyadh ‘innovation lab’ to focus on developing Saudi women’s ICT skills 
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: As more women join Saudi Arabia’s workforce, a multinational company is setting up an “innovation lab” to support digital skills development. 

The new platform, created by India’s Tata Consultancy Services, will work with startups and universities to provide participants, particularly women, a chance to “explore and innovate with new technologies.”

Women’s participation in the Kingdom’s workforce has increased from 20 percent in 2018 to 33 percent in 2020 — a 64 percent rise in just two years. 

Although the all-women center will focus on developing IT and digital-related skills, Tata said it will also support participants to pursue long-term careers in finance, accounting, human resource operations, and supply chain management. 

Several representatives from different Saudi bodies were present at the inauguration, including Ahmed Altheneyan, the deputy minister for future jobs and digital entrepreneurship.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 ICT Saudi women

Retail offering of 10m shares in stc begins

Retail offering of 10m shares in stc begins
Updated 17 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Retail offering of 10m shares in stc begins

Retail offering of 10m shares in stc begins
Updated 17 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Retail investors can subscribe to buy some of the 10.02 million shares being offered in the Saudi Telecom Company on Tuesday Dec. 7 and will end on Dec. 8.

The company will allocate 10 percent of the offering to retail investors while the remaining 90 percent, representing 90.18 million shares, will be allocated to institutional investors.

The number of retail investors’ shares and the share ratio will be announced after completing the book-building process and announcing the final offering price.

The offering comprises a fully marketed secondary public offering of 100.2 million shares in stc, representing 5.01 percent of its share capital owned by the Public Investment Fund.

The price range has been set between SR100 ($26.66) and SR116 per share.

The PIF and stc announced the launch of a secondary public offering of stc’s ordinary shares on Dec. 5.

Institutional investors’ subscription began on Dec. 5, and will continue until Dec. 9.

Topics: Markets Public Investment Fund (PIF) STC

Lawsuit loss forces Uber UK business model reform 

Lawsuit loss forces Uber UK business model reform 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 28 min 42 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Lawsuit loss forces Uber UK business model reform 

Lawsuit loss forces Uber UK business model reform 
Updated 28 min 42 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

JEDDAH: Uber and some of its rivals will have to change their business models in the UK after losing a court battle, re-classifying its drivers as workers.

The company is also required to give its drivers access to vacation pay, rest breaks and minimum wage while they’re using the app.

The partly PIF-owned firm is also now required to sign a direct contract with passengers when providing car journeys, according to Bloomberg.

The European Union is following the UK to push for app drivers to be considered as employees rather than self-employed.

This could cost the sector a 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion)  a year, Bloomberg reported.

Topics: economy taxi Uber United Kingdom PIF

Abu Dhabi chemical company, India's Reliance form $2bn production JV

Abu Dhabi chemical company, India’s Reliance form $2bn production JV
Updated 33 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Abu Dhabi chemical company, India’s Reliance form $2bn production JV

Abu Dhabi chemical company, India’s Reliance form $2bn production JV
Updated 33 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Abu Dhabi state-owned Chemicals Derivatives Co., TA’ZIZ, and Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries have agreed to start a more than $2 billion chemical production partnership in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, the chemicals company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The joint venture, called TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC, will construct and operate a chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride production facility, it said.

The JV aims to export the materials to target markets in Southeast Asia and Africa as well as selling them domestically.

“Representing the first production of these chemicals in the UAE, the project will enable the substitution of imports and the creation of new local value chains, while also meeting growing demand for these chemicals globally,” TA’ZIZ said.

TA’ZIZ was formed last year, also as a joint venture, by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ, which own 60 percent and 40 percent respectively.

“India’s need for PVC to propel its growth, and the value from the abundantly available feedstock in UAE, provides a win-win partnership for both companies,” TA’ZIZ quoted Reliance’s billionaire chairman Mukesh Ambani as saying.

TA’ZIZ said in November last year it had chosen potential investment projects worth over $5 billion in the planned Ruwais Derivatives Park, for the development of which the JV is meant to act as a catalyst.

The project is Reliance’s first investment in the Middle East and North Africa region, TA’ZIZ said.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Reliance chemicals JV

Zimbabwe's Central Bank studies digital currency, rejects cryptocurrency

Zimbabwe's Central Bank studies digital currency, rejects cryptocurrency
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 43 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Zimbabwe's Central Bank studies digital currency, rejects cryptocurrency

Zimbabwe's Central Bank studies digital currency, rejects cryptocurrency
  • The country plans to send a team to Nigeria to learn from their experiences
Updated 43 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Zimbabwe's Central Bank is exploring using its own digital currency instead of allowing cryptocurrency as legal tender, its Governor John Mangudya told Bloomberg.

“As a central bank we don’t believe in cryptocurrencies,” Mangudya said in an interview on Monday.

“We believe in central bank digital currency which is basically trying to say how do we have an e-Zimbabwe dollar as opposed to cryptocurrency,” he said.

The country plans to send a team to Nigeria to learn from their experiences in launching the first digital currency in Africa in October.

“We have got our fintech group and they are working very hard, most central banks in the world are working on this CBDC and we are definitely almost there," he said.

The government decided to pay annual bonuses to civil servants in US dollars rather than the local currency. Use of the Zimbabwean dollar would have increased its recent decline. 

The government paid annual bonuses to civil servants in US dollars instead of the Zimbabwean dollar. Using the latter could have added to its recent depreciation, according to Mangudya.

Topics: economy Africa Zimbabwe crypto currencies CRYPTO digital currency

