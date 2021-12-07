US alliance wins bid to develop and rehabilitate Cairo’s Tahrir complex

RIYADH: An alliance of US firms which includes Global Ventures Group has won the contract to develop and rehabilitate Cairo’s Tahrir complex.

The coalition of companies, also featuring Oxford Capital Group and Al Otaiba Investment Co., came after a bidding process, said Hala Al-Saeed, Egypt’s minister of planning and economic development.

Al-Saeed added the agreement reflects the strategy of the sovereign fund in developing and exploiting assets to achieve the highest return.

The total investments that will be injected into the development process of the Tahrir complex amount to more than 3.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($222 million).