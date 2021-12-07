Al-Hokair partners with dentsu’s Merkle in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Merkle Saudi Arabia, public relations firm dentsu’s data-driven customer experience management company, has been selected by Al-Hokair to deliver its performance marketing strategy across its fashion, beauty, and sport retail brands including Decathlon, Aldo, Gap, and Flormar in the Kingdom.
Merkle was selected after a competitive pitch in a bid to consolidate performance marketing for Al-Hokair’s retail arm with a scalable strategy and an overarching account structure, while still maintaining the requirements for individual brands under the group.
Hassan Al-Redha, head of marketing for Al-Hokair Fashion Retail, said: “We were looking for a new agency partner to deliver across all performance marketing capabilities, consolidating our pay-per-click, social, and digital media efforts across numerous distinct brands.
“Merkle’s approach is helping us to integrate our tools and augment our data assets, delivering people-based insights that will ultimately lead to more meaningful customer engagement across all touchpoints,” he added.
The agency’s remit is to deliver personalization through performance marketing and granular feed management for the premium franchise retailer across various categories including women’s wear, menswear, children and baby goods, shoes and accessories, cosmetics, food and beverages, and sports and entertainment.
Vimal Badiani, head of Merkle in the Middle East and North Africa region, said: “We are looking forward to leveraging our expertise in customer experience management to support its (Al-Hokair’s) objective of targeting audiences more efficiently and effectively by delivering personalization at scale.”