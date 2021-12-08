Social Dialogue Forum discusses labor market issues post-pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince visits Dubai Expo, meets Dubai ruler

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday arrived at the World Expo headquarters in Dubai, on the second day of his official tour of the UAE.

The crown prince was received by UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, where they held a meeting to discuss “ways to strengthen bilateral relations that bind the two brotherly countries and peoples within the framework of the same destiny and common vision,” Dubai Media Office reported.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the world is looking for ward to Saudi Arabia hosting the World Expo 2030 in the capital, Riyadh, with the efforts of Prince Mohammed.

“I assured the prince that we are also looking forward to the upcoming Riyadh Summit,” he said in a tweet, referring to the Gulf Cooperation Council annual meeting, adding: “The peoples of the Gulf are waiting for us with new and great ideas and projects.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. (Twitter/@HHShkMohd)

Saudi Arabia and the UAE issued a joint statement following the crown prince’s visit, which also included a meeting with his Abu Dhabi counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The two sides praised the distinguished level of cooperation between them in the political, security, military, economic and development fields, and the cooperation and integration achieved under the umbrella of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council.

“The two sides referred to the abundant economic potentials and distinguished opportunities for strengthening the strategic partnership and doubling joint investments, stressing the importance of highlighting the promising areas for investors in the two countries,” the joint statement said.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE commended the close cooperation between them, and the successful efforts of the OPEC+ group, aimed at enhancing the stability of the global oil market. They called on member states to continue cooperating and adhere to the OPEC+ agreement.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fields of energy, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cybersecurity, climate change, health, tourism, food security and human development, especially in the youth and women’s empowerment sectors.

On regional and international issues, the two sides agreed to work to coordinate their positions in a manner that serves their interests and enhances security and stability.

They affirmed their full support for all legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On Yemen, the two sides agreed to continue their efforts to find a comprehensive political solution to the crisis and stressed the need to complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement.

“We condemn the continued targeting by the terrorist Houthi militia of airports, objects and vital installations in the Kingdom,” the statement said.

The two sides called for implementing comprehensive political and economic reforms to ensure that Lebanon can overcome its crises and confine weapons to the legitimate state institutions.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits the Kingdom’s pavilion at Dubai Expo. (Twitter/@KSAMOFA)

“Lebanon must not be a launching pad for any terrorist acts and an incubator for organizations and groups that target regional security and stability, such as the terrorist Hezbollah group, nor a source for drugs that threaten the safety of societies in the region and the world,” the statement said.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE welcomed the success of the recent elections in Iraq, and hoped the new Iraqi government will continue to work for the security, stability and development of the country and eliminate terrorism and foreign interference.

“The two sides also welcomed the agreements reached by the parties to the transitional phase in Sudan, and affirmed their continued support for everything that would achieve security and stability in Sudan” and stability and prosperity for its people, the statement added.

They also stressed the need to cooperate and seriously and effectively deal with Iran’s nuclear and missile program with all its components and repercussions in a way that contributes to achieving regional and international security and stability. They emphasized the principles of good neighborliness and respect for UN resolutions and international legitimacy, and sparing the region from all destabilizing activities.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman leaves the UAE and is seen off by his Abu Dhabi counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed. (Twitter/@KSAMOFA)

The statement also demanded on parties to the Iran nuclear talks to take into account the interests, security and stability of the countries of the region during negotiations.

The two sides also affirmed that a political solution is the only solution to the Syrian crisis, and pledged support to the efforts of the UN envoy. They also welcomed Libyan and UN efforts to support the implementation of the agreed political outcome, and stressed the need to withdraw mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya.

The Kingdom and the Emirates also agreed to support security and stability in Afghanistan so it does not become a safe haven for terrorists and extremists. The two sides denounced any acts aimed at recruiting Afghan refugees in the various conflict areas, and pledged to support relief efforts and humanitarian work in Afghanistan.

The UAE praised the Kingdom for calling an extraordinary meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, which will be held in Pakistan on Dec. 19. Saudi Arabia also praised the the UAE’s efforts in the evacuation operations from Afghanistan.

Prince Mohammed sent separate cables to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, as well as to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, following his visit, thanking them for the warm reception and hospitality he and his accompanying delegation received.

He said the talks he held over the past two days “confirmed the depth of the historical and distinguished relations between the two brotherly countries,” and wished them good health and happiness and the Emirati people steady progress and prosperity, SPA reported.

Prince Mohammed left the UAE for Qatar following a two-day visit to Oman, as part of a wider Gulf tour that also includes stops in Bahrain and Kuwait.