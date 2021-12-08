You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: India, Bangladesh embassies celebrate Friendship Day
Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed, left, and Bangladesh Ambassador Mohammad Javed Patwary at the Friendship Day function. (AN photo)
DiplomaticQuarter: India, Bangladesh embassies celebrate Friendship Day
RIYADH: The Embassies of India and Bangladesh in Riyadh jointly celebrated “Maitree Diwas” (Friendship Day) on Monday. The governments of both countries declared Dec. 6 as “Maitree Diwas” to mark the day when India recognized Bangladesh as an independent country in 1971.

The celebration coincided with the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India.

In commemoration of this day, both embassies held cultural programs on their respective premises. The event saw the attendance of Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as the chief guest. Guests of honor included Bandar Khamies, deputy minister for international economic affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning; Shoura member Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Abbas; and Dr. Mohammed Al-Shammaeri, director-general at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The dignitaries congratulated the ambassadors of India and Bangladesh for the momentous occasion.

Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed extended greetings to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the centenary year of the birth of their Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of their independence.

He highlighted that the figure is widely admired and respected in the hearts of the Indian people and mentioned that Indian film director Shyam Benegal is filming Bangabandhu’s biopic, which will pass on his legacy for generations to come.

He also talked about the thriving multifaceted partnership enjoyed between both nations and underlined that it presents as a role model for bilateral and regional cooperation.

In his address, Mohammed Javed Patwary, ambassador of Bangladesh and permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, said the celebration reflects the deep and abiding friendship between India and Bangladesh, which is forged in shared tradition, history and culture.

He also dedicated the celebration to the founder of Bangladesh, adding: “Both Bangladesh and India are committed to taking solid and enduring relations to newer heights to ensure the well-being of our people and a sustainable future for our countries.”

He emphasized that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is constantly striving to build a Golden Bengal through a great relationship with its neighbors, especially with India.

The celebrations included a magnificent cultural program in the auditorium of the Embassy of India, which comprised performances by dance troupes from Bangladesh and local Indian artists.

Following this, the ambassadors, along with dignitaries, unveiled the logo of “Maitree Diwas” on the premises of the Embassy of Bangladesh, which was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony and screening of a documentary on India-Bangladesh relations.

Saudi Arabia forms new working group within UN tourism body

Saudi Arabia forms new working group within UN tourism body
Saudi Arabia forms new working group within UN tourism body

Saudi Arabia forms new working group within UN tourism body
  • It was the first global tourism meeting since the virus outbreak
MADRID: A Saudi Ministry of Tourism delegation recently took part in the UN World Tourism Organization general assembly meeting held in Spain.

The UNWTO gathering, which takes place every two years, aimed to show the sector’s determination to lead tourism’s recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, through innovation, education, and investment.

The organization, a specialized UN agency responsible for promoting the development of the tourism sector globally, staged its 24th general assembly session at the UNWTO’s headquarters in Madrid.

It was the first global tourism meeting since the virus outbreak, and delegates from more than 100 countries shared their achievements over the past two years in helping the sector get through the health crisis.

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, who headed the Kingdom’s delegation, said: “Despite its relatively recent presence in the international tourism arena, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays a major global role in this field.”

He noted that the country had great tourism ambitions and sought to make the sector one of the largest contributors to the economic transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

One of the main achievements of the Saudi delegation during the meeting was the formation of a new working group to support the agency in increasing the transparency and effectiveness of its current and future work. The group will also assist in developing initiatives to help respond to the needs of member states, revitalizing the UNTWO for a better future for tourism.

Among Saudi Arabia’s recent achievements in the tourism sector was the opening of a UNWTO regional office in Riyadh, which will serve as a hub for the agency to coordinate policy and initiatives across its 13 member states in the region.

Saudi Arabia records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections

Saudi Arabia records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections
Saudi Arabia records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections

Saudi Arabia records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 46 new infections
  • The health ministry says 64 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
  • Municipalities close several businesses and issue fines to a number of others for breaching coronavirus protocols
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,849.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 46 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 550,043 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 29 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 16, followed by Jeddah with 10, while Tabuk, Makkah and Dhahran confirmed two cases each.
The health ministry also announced that 64 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 539,205.
Over 47.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 22.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.


Saudi municipalities have also ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The municipality of Eastern Province carried out 3,687 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the last three days. Authorities recorded 211 violations and closed three businesses for not adhering to the precautionary measures.
Jeddah Municipality carried out 6,081 tours in the past two days and field teams issued fines to 32 commercial outlets and closed 10 others for breaching protocols.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 267 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.29 million.

Saudi hands turn Al-Khuzama Park into the paradise of the Groves

Saudi hands turn Al-Khuzama Park into the paradise of the Groves
Saudi hands turn Al-Khuzama Park into the paradise of the Groves

Saudi hands turn Al-Khuzama Park into the paradise of the Groves
  • The Groves, in the Diplomatic Quarter, is set in Al-Khuzama Park, one of the famous green spaces in Riyadh at Wadi Hanifah
RIYADH: The woman behind the success of the Groves, one of the 14 zones in this year’s Riyadh Season, revealed to Arab News how she realized the project in only 45 days.

“The planning ran from January till September. We had only 45 days to put it together,” said Siham Hassanain, general manager of the Groves.

“All of the designs have been done by Saudi hands. All of the restaurants are local brands Everything you see, from lighting to construction to organizers, is Saudi. The zone was built by a local company called Zivix International Holding,” she added.

The Groves, in the Diplomatic Quarter, is set in Al-Khuzama Park, one of the famous green spaces in Riyadh at Wadi Hanifah.

“It all started in 2019, I had some work to do in the diplomatic quarter, and I entered the park and fell in love with its beauty,” she said.

Hassanain said she researched the place and found out that the park was built 38 years ago when the diplomatic quarter was established. 

The zone was built around nature so that no trees were destroyed. (Supplied)

Turki Al-Shaikh, CEO of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and chairman of the Season, had tweeted that anyone with a new idea for Riyadh Season should present it to the authority.

“The first thing that came to my mind was Al-Khuzama Park. I didn’t expect at all, not even 1 percent, that this zone would become a reality. But I told myself I should put all of my energy in this place,” Hassanain said.

After Hassanain pitched her idea to the GEA, she was selected as one of the 20 winning initiatives for the Riyadh Season, and her concept won first place.

“When the announcement came out, I was happy and excited for the first five minutes, then the sense of responsibility kicked in,” she said.

Hassanain says the Groves is filled with trees and fields: “You can hear fountains, water, and birds. The place also has a special scent.” 

The zone contains several open spaces, including an area surrounded by palm trees where visitors can discover various activities. (Supplied)

The Groves’ logo has the four elements of life: water, air, fire, and earth, which Hassanain included in the zone as water resembles relaxation, fire action and attractions, earth food, and air resembles memories.

She faced many challenges while executing the project as everything was done by hand to make sure no plants or trees were destroyed.

She said she had a fantastic Saudi team who helped her and believed and loved the concept even more than she did. “I was anxious they were passionate, I was nervous they were enjoying it … so these feelings created a balance.”

Hassanain noted that in the past Saudi females faced some obstacles in being part of building the country. “Had it not been for the support and vision of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman this wouldn’t exist,” she said.

“If we compare the Boulevard Riyadh City zone in 2019 to the zone in 2021, you can see the big jump. We will amaze the whole world and become the first in the entertainment sector.”

Social Dialogue Forum discusses labor market issues post-pandemic

Social Dialogue Forum discusses labor market issues post-pandemic
Social Dialogue Forum discusses labor market issues post-pandemic

Social Dialogue Forum discusses labor market issues post-pandemic
RIYADH: The 11th Social Dialogue Forum, addressing the challenges facing the Saudi labor market during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on government policies, was held in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Under the patronage of the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi, the forum is organized by the ministry with the participation of Deputy Minister Dr. Abdullah Abuthnain. 

Al-Rajhi highlighted the government’s efforts to achieve balance in the labor market, ensure employee security and support institutions affected by the pandemic, including the private and non-profit sector. 

The government has spent more than SR47 billion, launching initiatives and economic stimulus measures to include all citizens and residents for enhanced allocation of public health services. 

The ministry seeks to form a common vision and strengthen its internationally recognized mechanisms to reach practical decisions on labor market issues through social dialogue, and to promote effective communication between government, employers and employees.

Saudi Fashion Commission stages heritage exhibition

Saudi Fashion Commission stages heritage exhibition
Saudi Fashion Commission stages heritage exhibition

Saudi Fashion Commission stages heritage exhibition
RIYADH: The Saudi Fashion Commission will on Friday open a heritage exhibition as part of its Saudi 100 Brands program.

Through training, guidance, and consultation, the program aims to support and develop brands by integrating them into their respective local and international markets.

The exhibition, to be staged at the Financial Plaza in the King Abdullah Financial District of Riyadh, will run until Dec. 18 and tickets can be purchased online via https://www.ticketmx.com/ar/d/1019/saudi-100-brands-exhibition/126ba781fe5b4e6b83a1.

The event follows six months after the launch of the Saudi 100 Brands mentoring program through which the commission identified the finalists. They will present pieces and designs inspired by distinctive Saudi heritage elements.

The Saudi Heritage exhibition will be held in conjunction with Future of Fashion, the leading event in the Kingdom organized by the commission, hosting fashion experts, dignitaries, and local and international designers, via a live broadcast from several studios in Riyadh, and New York.

