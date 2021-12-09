You are here

  • Home
  • Chinese property giant Evergrande defaults for first time: Fitch

Chinese property giant Evergrande defaults for first time: Fitch

Chinese property giant Evergrande defaults for first time: Fitch
Short Url

https://arab.news/zgpvx

Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

Chinese property giant Evergrande defaults for first time: Fitch

Chinese property giant Evergrande defaults for first time: Fitch
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

Chinese real estate behemoth Evergrande was declared in default on Thursday by Fitch Ratings agency, citing the debt-laden property developer’s failure to pay more than $1.2 billion in bond repayments.

“The non-payment is consistent with an ‘RD’ (restricted default) rating, signifying the uncured expiry of any applicable grace period, cure period or default forbearance period following a payment default on a material financial obligation,” Fitch said in a statement.

Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings was also declared in default by Fitch, according to Bloomberg.

The agency cited missed dollar bond interest payments in Evergrande’s case and failure to repay a $400 million dollar bond in Kaisa’s.

Evergrande’s inability to meet its obligations is a market event and will be dealt with in a market-oriented way, the People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Thursday.

The interests of investors should be handled according to seniority of their capital, he said.

Topics: economy China Evergrande

Related

China Evergrande shares hit new low amid debt crisis; Kaisa misses pay date
Business & Economy
China Evergrande shares hit new low amid debt crisis; Kaisa misses pay date

Vegetable price cuts helps slow Egypt’s inflation in November

Vegetable price cuts helps slow Egypt’s inflation in November
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Vegetable price cuts helps slow Egypt’s inflation in November

Vegetable price cuts helps slow Egypt’s inflation in November
  • Transportation also cost 4.3 percent more in November compared to the same period last year
Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

A drop in vegetable prices helped slow Egypt's inflation in November, with the rate dropping from 7.3 percent to 6.2 percent, data by the country’s official statistics agency, Capmas, showed.

The cost of the foodstuff declined by 12.6 percent compared to the 22.8 percent surge it experienced in the previous month.

Alongside this, the prices of food and beverages in general saw a slowdown, rising by a yearly rate of 9.3 percent in November compared to a higher 13.7 percent a month earlier.

Prices of clothing and footwear edged up by an annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, up from 1.9 percent in October. 

Transportation also cost 4.3 percent more in November compared to the same period last year. 

In October, the yearly rise in prices for this component was a slightly lower 4 percent.

Prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and fuels rose by 4.3 percent on higher costs of the latter three components.

Education costs went up by a notable 13.9 percent while the group of culture and entertainment surged by 11.6 percent.

Meanwhile, consumer prices in the North African country remained unchanged in November compared to the previous month.

Prices of food and beverages were down by 0.8 percent from a month ago while transportation was 0.3 percent higher.

Clothing and footwear experienced the highest monthly increase, as prices rose by 2.2 percent.

 

Topics: economy Egypt Inflation MENA

Related

Egypt’s net foreign reserves rise for 13th consecutive month, hitting $40.9bn
Business & Economy
Egypt’s net foreign reserves rise for 13th consecutive month, hitting $40.9bn

Saudi Arabia signs four agreements to localize production of medical products

Saudi Arabia signs four agreements to localize production of medical products
Updated 7 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia signs four agreements to localize production of medical products

Saudi Arabia signs four agreements to localize production of medical products
  • The deals are expected to cover about 70 percent of the government health authorities’ need for these products
Updated 7 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Four agreements were signed to localize the manufacture of medical personal protection products, SPA reported citing the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority.

The 3-5-year agreements were signed between the National Unified Procurement Company for Medical Supplies and a group of private investors, to localize medical masks, eyeglasses, and medical isolation uniforms.

The deals are expected to cover about 70 percent of the government health authorities’ need for these products, in addition to contributing to the gross domestic product with approximately SR180 million ($47,98 million), LCGPA CEO, Abdulrahman Al Samari said.

The agreements aim to cover the government demand for the health sector in light of the ongoing developments of the pandemic, maximize the development benefit of the national purchasing power, and increase local content in the private sector. 

They also aim to encourage local factories to go to export markets, and transfer new technologies to the Kingdom, SPA said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Medical

Related

Update Saudi industrial production hits highest level since April 2020
Business & Economy
Saudi industrial production hits highest level since April 2020
Update Stocks turn green in morning trading on Saudi Tadawul: Market Open
Business & Economy
Stocks turn green in morning trading on Saudi Tadawul: Market Open

Brazil’s digital Nubank raises $2.6bn in US IPO to become Latin America’s most valuable bank

Brazil’s digital Nubank raises $2.6bn in US IPO to become Latin America’s most valuable bank
Updated 47 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Brazil’s digital Nubank raises $2.6bn in US IPO to become Latin America’s most valuable bank

Brazil’s digital Nubank raises $2.6bn in US IPO to become Latin America’s most valuable bank
Updated 47 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Brazilian digital bank Nu Holding, also known as Nubank, has raised $2.6 billion in a US initial public offering, making it the most valuable financial institution in Latin America. 

The company, whose backers include Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, sold 289 million shares on Wednesday Dec. 8 for $9 each after offering them for $8 to $9, a statement revealed.

This IPO price gives Nubank a market value of $41 billion.

Nubank had lowered the proposed range last week after earlier seeking to raise $3.18 billion.

Berkshire bought 10 percent of the shares in the offering, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, asking not to be identified because it wasn’t public. 

The shares are expected to begin trading on Thursday Dec. 9 on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NU, Bloomberg said. Its Brazilian depositary receipts, known as BDRs, will trade on the Sao Paulo stock exchange under the ticker NUBR33.

The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group and Citigroup.

Topics: Nubank Finance banking

Related

Brazilian Nubank downsizes IPO price range
Business & Economy
Brazilian Nubank downsizes IPO price range
Brazil's Nubank targets over $50bn valuation in U.S. IPO
Business & Economy
Brazil's Nubank targets over $50bn valuation in U.S. IPO

Stocks turn green in morning trading on Saudi Tadawul: Market Open

Stocks turn green in morning trading on Saudi Tadawul: Market Open
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

Stocks turn green in morning trading on Saudi Tadawul: Market Open

Stocks turn green in morning trading on Saudi Tadawul: Market Open
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

10.13 Saudi time: RIYADH: With most of the stocks on the index starting the day in the green zone, Tadawul’s TASI rose 0.39 percent in early trading.

Sadr Logistics and Naseej International Trading Co. led the top gainers, with Sadr reaching another record high of SR124 ($33).

Naseej’s gains were attributed to its recent decision to raise SR150 worth of capital to limit the accumulated losses to 19.4 percent of capital.

Wafrah for Industry remained resilient as it surged 2.23 percent in morning trading.

Among the top fallers came Batic Investment and Logistics Co. and the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., MEDGULF, down slightly by 2.4 percent and 1.99 percent respectively.

Tadawul’s parallel market Nomu fell 0.26 percent to reach 23502.77 points.

 

09:09 Saudi time: Key market signals ahead of Thursday’s trading session: Premarket

RIYADH: The new coronavirus variant, omicron, has left markets, including the Saudi stock exchange, prone to volatility as investors assess the severity of the strain.

The previous month has been particularly rough, with Saudi’s main benchmark index TASI sliding down by 6.48 percent to hit 10991.8 points. TASI was down almost one percent in the latest trading session.

Meanwhile, the parallel market Nomu fell 5 percent in a month. The index’s last close amounted to 23564.11 points, up 0.49 percent intraday.

Registering the highest volume and value traded, Saudi Tadawul Holding Group came first in the top gainers on its listing day.

The share price of the group last closed at SR118 ($31.5), having traded between an intraday low of SR115.4 and an intraday high of SR127.6 on debut.

Sadr Logistics extended its gains, rising an additional ten percent to close at a record high of SR114.6 as of the previous session.

Bank Saudi Fransi led the lowest-performing stocks, down 4.5 percent.

Companies in the Kingdom’s energy sector weighed the index down with stocks of Petro Rabigh and Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. falling 2.5 percent and 3.92 percent respectively.

Petro Rabigh’s stock price declined for a second consecutive day, after a 7.8 percent fall in the prior session following the company’s capital decrease and rights issue recommendation.

Naseej International Trading Co. announced that it will raise SR150 million worth of capital to limit the accumulated losses to 19.4 percent of capital.

This came as its shares hit a 52-week low in terms of price on Dec.2.

Bank Aljazira issued a SR2 billion tier 2 sukuk with a ten-year duration and a par value of SR1 million, according to a bourse filing.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation announced its decision to leverage organic and inorganic growth whilst strengthening capital expenditure to align with Vision 2030, according to SABIC chief Youssef Al-Benyan.

Jarir Marketing Co. launched a showroom worth SR28 million in Najran. The company’s stock has remained almost flat for a month, last closing at SR194.

Saudi Real Estate Co., or Al Akaria, sold land plots worth SR127.34 million in Riyadh.

The company expects the investment to boost its profit to SR121.9 million, according to a bourse filing.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. won a three-year contract worth SR54.89 million to offer computer maintenance solutions for the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.

The expected date of contract signature is Feb.8, 2022.

Dec. 9 is the last day to subscribe to Maadaniyah’s new shares.

The subscription period to Saudi Economic and Development Securities Co.’s capital REIT fund will start on Dec.12 and end on Dec.16.

Batic Investment and Logistics Co.’s SR300 million rights issue trading will start on Dec.13 and end on Dec.23.

The tradable rights have been deposited into the Securities Depository Center as of Dec.9, the center announced in a bourse filing.

Topics: Tadawul Stock Market

Related

Update TASI ends in red, Tadawul Group leads the gains on listing day: Closing Bell
Business & Economy
TASI ends in red, Tadawul Group leads the gains on listing day: Closing Bell
Update Tadawul Group jumps more than 14% in Saudi trading debut
Business & Economy
Tadawul Group jumps more than 14% in Saudi trading debut

Saudi industrial production hits highest level since April 2020

Saudi industrial production hits highest level since April 2020
Updated 09 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi industrial production hits highest level since April 2020

Saudi industrial production hits highest level since April 2020
  • Jumps in the output of the mining and quarrying sector were mainly responsible for the expansion as it went up by 9.1 percent
Updated 09 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi industrial production expanded by an annual rate of 7.7 percent in October  to reach its highest level since April 2020, data published by Gastat showed. 

Jumps in the output of the mining and quarrying sector were mainly responsible for the expansion as it went up by 9.1 percent. This is the largest level of production for the sector since November 2019.

Oil production rose from 8.9 million barrels per day in October last year to 9.7 million bpd in October 2021.

The mining and quarrying sector accounts for the highest share in the industrial production index, making up 74.5 percent of it.

In addition, non-oil manufacturing activities grew by a yearly rate of 4 percent in October to stand at its highest level since March 2020.

Gastat said that the sector rebounded from the adverse effects of the pandemic, which hampered international trade and the Kingdom’s exports.

The report added 90 factories started production in October, citing data from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. The sector has a weight of 22.6 percent in the index.

Meanwhile, production in electricity and gas expanded by 4.7 percent compared to a year earlier, yet it had minimal effect on the index due to its small 2.9 percent weight.

Looking at monthly data, it was revealed that industrial production rose by 1.7 percent in October, on higher mining and quarrying output. The latter widened by 1.3 percent as oil production experienced an uptick, moving from 9.6 million bpd in September to 9.7 million bpd in the following month.

Manufacturing activities also grew by a monthly 4 percent while electricity and gas supply narrowed by 4.3 percent.

 

Topics: Industrial sector

Related

Saudi border guards foiled the attempts during security ground patrols in Jazan, Najran and Asir. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrest 63 people in drug smuggling busts
Saudi-Qatari business forum reviews economic, investment ties
Business & Economy
Saudi-Qatari business forum reviews economic, investment ties

Latest updates

Vegetable price cuts helps slow Egypt’s inflation in November
Vegetable price cuts helps slow Egypt’s inflation in November
Saudi Arabia signs four agreements to localize production of medical products
Saudi Arabia signs four agreements to localize production of medical products
Azerbaijan says soldier killed in clashes with Armenia
Azerbaijan says soldier killed in clashes with Armenia
Chinese property giant Evergrande defaults for first time: Fitch
Chinese property giant Evergrande defaults for first time: Fitch
Brazil’s digital Nubank raises $2.6bn in US IPO to become Latin America’s most valuable bank
Brazil’s digital Nubank raises $2.6bn in US IPO to become Latin America’s most valuable bank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.