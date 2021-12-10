Saudi telecom giant stc sets final offer price at $26.6 per share

RIYADH: Saudi telecom giant stc has set its final offer price at SR100 ($26.6) per share for its secondary shares offering, according to a filing.
The company, which is backed by the government’s Public Investment Fund, will offer up to 120 million shares representing six percent of its total capital.
It has completed the book-building process for the institutional tranche of its secondary public offering.
SNB Capital is the lead manager and Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia, HSBC Saudi Arabia, Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia, SNB Capital, Citigroup Saudi Arabia and Credit Suisse Saudi Arabia were appointed as joint bookrunners.