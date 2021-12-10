You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 48 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 48 new infections. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 48 new infections. (Supplied)
  • More than 48 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since Saudi Arabia’s immunization campaign started
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19-related death on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,851.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 48 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 550,136 people have now contracted the disease. Of the current cases, 29 remain in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 61 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 539,338.

More than 48 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 22.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 centers throughout the Kingdom dealing with inoculations, has urged citizens who have not yet received a vaccine to get one.

It also renewed calls for people to adhere to precautionary measures and register with the Sehhaty app to receive vaccines.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the pandemic outbreak.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Nintendo pioneer’s death sparks nostalgia among Saudi gamers

Masayuki Uemura, the pioneering project engineer who played a revolutionary role in the fledgling industry and helped shape way we play games to this day, died on Dec. 6 at the age of 78. (Supplied)
Masayuki Uemura, the pioneering project engineer who played a revolutionary role in the fledgling industry and helped shape way we play games to this day, died on Dec. 6 at the age of 78. (Supplied)
  • Wonderful childhood memories are perhaps the greatest tribute to Masayuki Uemura, the man who designed the NES and SNES
JEDDAH: Saudi video game fans have been taking a virtual stroll down memory lane this week in the company of old friends such as Mario and Zelda, and recalling cherished childhood memories and experiences.

Their reminiscences were prompted by the death of the man credited with the success of Nintendo’s earliest consoles and games. Masayuki Uemura, the pioneering project engineer who played a revolutionary role in the fledgling industry and helped shape way we play games to this day, died on Dec. 6 at the age of 78.
In the early 1980s, he changed the way games were played, helping to move them out of the arcades and into the home. In response to a request from Hiroshi Yamauchi, the president of Nintendo at the time, to create a video game console that would allow people to play arcade-quality games on their TV, Uemura began working on what would become the Famicom, short for Family Computer. It was released in Japan in 1983, and a redesigned version, called the Nintendo Entertainment System, or NES, went on sale in the US and other countries a couple of years later. Uemura also led the development of the console’s successor, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or SNES.
While video game technology has advanced in leaps and bounds since then, modern-day gamers have Uemura to thank for an immeasurable contribution to gaming, the influence and legacy of which can still be seen.

TOP 5 GAMERS

Worldwide sales of Saudi Arabia’s favorite titles.

40.24m Super Mario Bros. (1985)

28.3m Duck Hunt (1984)

17.28m Super Mario Bros. 3 (1988)  

7.46m Super Mario Bros. 2 (1988)

6.51m The Legend of Zelda (1986)

Home video games really began to grow in popularity around the world with the release of the NES, and Saudi Arabia was no exception. In the late 1980s and early 90s, weekends in Saudi Arabia were mainly filled with family gatherings. When relatives arrived for the weekly family lunch, the younger ones would race to kids’ room get the seat closest to the old-style box television.
We all remember how as children we would wait for our parents to retrieve the video game console from the top shelf of the closet. We had waited all week for this moment, in great anticipation. Wiping the dust from the box, we would carefully remove the square, gray console, connect the wires to the TV, unwind the controllers, blow on the game cartridge’s connector to ensure there was no dust that could cause a glitch in the game (or so we believed), and then play a game of the decidedly low-tech rock-paper-scissors to see who would get the first shot of the console.
The first player would constantly get hassled. Nevertheless, the buzz in the air got us all excited and we were always glued to the screen to see how they would move past a tricky level and try to win the game. Or not. As one colleague would say, “Those were the golden years.”
Many of the games we played back then achieved legendary status: Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Castlevania, Tetris, Megaman, Punch-Out, Contra, Metroid, and Duck Hunt which gave players the chance to use a light gun to shoot virtual ducks flushed out by a faithful dog. These epic games were just some of the favorites among Saudis.

BACKGROUND

In response to a request from Hiroshi Yamauchi, the president of Nintendo at the time, to create a video game console that would allow people to play arcade-quality games on their TV, Masayuki Uemura began working on what would become the Famicom, short for Family Computer. It was released in Japan in 1983, and a redesigned version, called the Nintendo Entertainment System, or NES, went on sale in the US and other countries a couple of years later. Uemura also led the development of the console’s successor, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or SNES.

Mohammed A. Zain, a 29-year-old engineer and avid gamer from Jeddah, said he got his first look at a Nintendo console in 1995 or ’96 when he was four or five years old. He remembers the foam protective packaging and recalls that the first games he played included Super Mario Land, Tetris.
“I bought almost every Nintendo console after 1996 and it was all due to Pokemon Yellow, which was released on Game Boy,” he told Arab News. “You’re bringing me a great sense of nostalgia right now.
“What makes Nintendo games great is that the characters are the same; they don’t change but they’re developed with time. Take Nintendo 64 and the Super Smash Bros. game; it would come out on every subsequent console after the 64 and I find myself playing the same characters every single time. They didn’t change except through updated graphics and some minor tweaks but it feels the same.”
The pleasure in playing Nintendo games transcends time, Zain said, and is something that has always been enjoyed by friends and families, especially in the days before the internet arrived in Saudi Arabia and it was difficult to get a hold of video game magazines.
“There was always an element of surprise playing the games (in those days),” he said. “We never knew what would come next, especially since back then we couldn’t get Nintendo magazines, monthly publications that would publish the keys and codes for games. If you did get one, you’d get it six months late.”
As a result, with little help available in the days before the internet boom, gamers had to work hard to get through levels and complete a game.
Tareq Seraj, 44, from Riyadh, said that he and a group of friends all owned different gaming consoles and would take turns playing at each other’s houses.


“I think I was about nine years old when my friend got one of the earliest versions of the NES,” he said. “The boys and I would all pack into the living room and gear up for a day playing Super Mario or the James Bond game GoldenEye. We spent a lot of time together playing games and trying to beat each other.”
Wael A., a 30-year-old public-sector worker, told Arab News: “I started off playing Nintendo games around the age of five or six and it was always a competition between my family and I to see who would clear the level first. It was always an animated time, especially when playing Mario or Zelda.
“The worst part of it all was when my mom would unplug the console and force us to go to sleep or pray. That was the biggest issue we had and it’s bringing a lot of memories that I can laugh about now, but as kids we’d be the grumpiest and moodiest.”
He added that more than 20 years after getting his first Nintendo console, he is still playing some of the same games now on the newest Nintendo console, the Switch, which allows users to download classic games. Now, he said, he can play Zelda without worrying that anyone will unplug his console.
Nintendo games were not the exclusive preserve of boys. Jowhara Massoud, a 29-year-old private-sector worker in Riyadh, said that the SNES was a fundamental part of her childhood, and she remains an avid gamer today.
“I’m sure that was the console that kick started a lifelong obsession with gaming and a forever love for Nintendo in particular,” she said. “Since the SNES, I haven’t missed a single generation of Nintendo consoles and I’ve owned them all at one point.
“The SNES walked so that the Nintendo Switch could run. Nintendo is a staple of the gaming community because of consoles such as the NES and SNES.”
Mousa N., a private-sector worker in Riyadh, said that console designer Uemura’s contribution to the gaming industry was responsible for many fun childhood experiences he had with Nintendo game consoles, and continues to have. His started off playing Pokemon Red on his Game Boy, he said, which was his favorite console because of how portable it was.
From the average player to the industry greats, Uemura’s contributions to gaming undoubtedly had a huge effect on millions of people worldwide.
In a message posted on Twitter following his death, the Saudi Esports Federation said: “Thank you, Masayuki Uemura, for all that you have done for the gaming community.”
Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority, also posted a message in Uemura’s honor, describing him as the man who “revolutionized the world of computer games.”
The sheer number of such glowing tributes on social media leave little doubt about the effect the pioneering work of this mastermind of the gaming industry continues to have on gamers.

Topics: Saudi gamers

Cannes’ artistic chief gives Red Sea International Film Festival thumbs up

Thierry Frémeaux in Jeddah at the Red Sea International Film Festival for the screening of his film Lumière! (AN Photo)
Thierry Frémeaux in Jeddah at the Red Sea International Film Festival for the screening of his film Lumière! (AN Photo)
  • ‘There are a lot of young filmmakers, a lot of young producers and young technicians who want to create projects’: Thierry Fremaux
JEDDAH: Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Fremaux was among the movie industry heavyweights attending the first ever Red Sea International Film Festival, and his documentary, “Lumiere! The Adventure Begins,” was one of its highlights.

Fremaux’s film — one of 135 from 67 countries that premiered at the festival — tells the story of Auguste and Louis Lumiere, the French brothers who are credited with the first public presentation of a projected film in 1895. Over the next 10 years, they created more than 1,400 films, offering a unique picture of France at the turn of the 20th century.

Fremaux, who is in charge of artistic content at Cannes and also director of the Lumiere Institute in Lyon, spoke to Arab News en Francais.

Do you think the Red Sea Film Festival will influence film production in the Arab world?

I don’t know how the festival can influence production in the Arab world but if it can impact its own country, that will be the first step. I have only spent two days here, and based on personal experience I’m starting to realize that there are a lot of young filmmakers, a lot of young producers and young technicians who want to create projects.

Preparing a cultural event is a way of shedding light on this sector. After a couple or three editions of the festival, we will see how it will grow. Of course, it takes time and real proof of authenticity for the festival to find its own identity, which is not a replica of other festivals. I’m sure there is great potential.

Would a partnership with the Cannes Film Festival be possible in the future?

We will see if we can build a partnership. For the time being, my presence for this first edition is proof that Cannes is interested in this festival. No partnership proposals have been made and it is not like the Cannes Film Festival to come and impose itself. But I was invited and I came. This presence is also a way of telling other countries such as the US and certain countries in Europe that we are also heading toward Arab countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia because things are moving. We are interested in all the world’s nations where there is cinema.

Right now, cinema is going through a delicate period due to the pandemic, the platforms, and many other factors. If I am screening the Lumiere film today, it is also to say that cinema is Lumiere’s finest invention.

The Lumieres made more than a thousand films, so how did you choose which ones to include in your documentary?

The Lumiere brothers shot and produced between 1,500 and 2,000 films. They were all short, one-minute films. The documentary is a montage of very well-known movies — like “Employees Leaving the Lumiere Factory” … “Baby’s Meal” and “The Arrival of a Train at Ciotat Station” — and is a way of telling the truth about some well-known stories and some unknown ones. It is also a way to help people discover many little treasures that show that the Lumiere brothers were inventors.

In the Lumiere brothers’ time cinema was silent, so what made you choose to add music and a voice-over?

There are two ways of showing the Lumiere movies. Today, I will exhibit them muted with my live comments. They are almost the same as in the film version, which were recorded along with music.

The tune is by Camille Saint-Saens, who was a French composer from the end of the 19th century and beginning of the 20th century — the Age of Enlightenment. This was the musical atmosphere of the era in which films were invented and created.

This film was a great success in France and among young people and students. Today, at the Red Sea International Film Festival, we saw students coming to watch it. Does it have an educational value?

Every film has an educational value, even great fiction movies.

This one is directed at young people and adults. It forces you to take the time, to watch, to imagine. To us, that was the challenge we wanted to take on. The movie was very successful and shown in many countries around the world. It’s a sign that audiences have patience, curiosity, interest, and that you don’t have to limit yourself to the Marvel movies. You can also watch the first movies in the history of cinema.

How can we support this sector?

By learning to make films in school. You can also learn to make them by watching movies. You have to edit films and help with the production. We have a very efficient system in France, an ecosystem to ensure that cinemas survive and prosper. Cinema is not dead: It can be witnessed here at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival Red Sea Film festival Saudi Arabia cinema Cannes

OIC body calls for rights of equality to mitigate COVID-19 effects

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination program for scavengers in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 10, 2021. (REUTERS)
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination program for scavengers in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 10, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • The commission pointed out that the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development must be pursued in a manner consistent with member states’ obligations under international human rights laws
JEDDAH: A Muslim human rights body has joined an international chorus of voices calling for the adoption of inclusive polices in efforts to help the world recover from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has highlighted the importance of upholding principles of participation, equality, and nondiscrimination to mitigate the effects of the global health crisis.

Marking international Human Rights Day on Friday, the commission welcomed this year’s theme “Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights” which it said sent out a timely message to all governments to adopt inclusive and participatory policies in ongoing pandemic recovery initiatives.

The commission pointed out that the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development must be pursued in a manner consistent with member states’ obligations under international human rights laws, including the need to respect, protect, and fulfil the economic, social, and cultural rights of all without any discrimination.

It added that the cumulative political and socio-economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic represented an imminent threat to the promotion and protection of human rights with receding freedoms, widening disparities, and further marginalization of people in vulnerable situations, including women and young girls, the elderly and disabled, migrants and refugees, minority groups, and people living under occupation or in armed conflict situations.

“The pandemic also proved that the world needs structural changes to efficiently eradicate inequalities beyond the ambitious political narratives that fail to inspire real action.

“Hence, the post-COVID-19 phase should not be guided by the simple need to address the damages inflicted by the pandemic but to transform the structures that could not protect the vulnerable during the crisis.

“Human rights must be the guiding norm in shaping the post-pandemic response, both for the public health emergency and the broader impact on people’s lives and livelihoods,” the commission said.

Pursuing a human rights-based approach to the 2030 Agenda could help to address many of these challenges, it added, by tackling the structural causes of discrimination and inequality, empowering rights-holders, and holding duty-bearers accountable.

In embarking on an inclusive and equitable recovery at a global level, the commission recommended the provision of debt-relief, giving low-income developing countries the fiscal space to mitigate the crises and realize the sustainable development goals to ensure the basic human rights of their peoples.

It also highlighted the vital link between international cooperation and realization of SDGs by developing nations, which it said should be expanded to align global financial and economic architecture with development rights.

The commission urged all countries to adopt, as a priority, a legally binding instrument on the right to development to meaningfully contribute to achieving SDGs without discrimination and in a timely manner.

Topics: The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

Private and public ties ‘key to revive Umrah, Hajj sector’

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq al-Rabiah addressing the media in the capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq al-Rabiah addressing the media in the capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
  • Investors discuss unified approach as Saudi Arabia plots recovery from pandemic losses
MAKKAH: Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah has called for greater cooperation between private and public sectors in order to expand services to pilgrims visiting Islam’s two holy sites, Makkah and Madinah.

The minister met with investors at the Makkah Chamber of Commerce last week and stressed the importance of cooperation between the sectors as the Kingdom works to recover from the economic effects of the global pandemic.
Ahmed Bajaiffer, an investor in Umrah companies, told Arab News that in the context of expanding cooperation between the private and public sectors, it is possible to allocate supervisory tasks that were entrusted to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to private sector firms.
These include airport reception firms, surveillance companies, firms monitoring offenses and imposing fines, and ground handling companies.
One idea under discussion is to establish a Hajj and Umrah Development Fund that is sovereign and affiliated with the state, Bajaiffer said.
“The fund will support the private sector’s initiatives in exchange for investment partnerships that manage all the sector’s details,” he said.
“There is more leeway now for ideas and innovation to provide better services, based on a sector that is completely nationalized.”
The next phase requires the implementation of initiatives to restore the dynamism of the sector, he said, adding that “the stronger the industries in the Hajj and Umrah system are, the more positive the outcome.”

As an ecosystem, we need to identify where all the breaches of confidence remain and how to restore confidence, attract new investors into operating core services or provide bailout packages so the worst-affected sectors can restart.

Mohsin Tuttla, Head of World Hajj and Umrah Convention

Head of World Hajj and Umrah Convention Mohsin Tuttla told Arab News: “Before COVID-19, we were witnessing a perpetual compound 10 percent annual growth in pilgrim numbers; with recorded figures estimated around 18 million Umrah pilgrimages in 2019, successfully growing in line with the Vision 2030 outlined forecasted figures.”
He added: “The decimation of pilgrimage numbers imposed by COVID-19 and its variants has crippled the underpinning ecosystem that has been supporting the smooth operation of the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.”
Tuttla said that the mandate of Vision 2030 for Hajj and Umrah performance is often misunderstood, citing tax revenues as being the primary focus.
“Nothing could be further from the truth; the objective is to ensure that the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem is self-sustainable with a reduced dependency on financial subsidy provided by declining oil revenues. It is about creating a model where experience expectation of the pilgrimage remains in line with pilgrim expectation and supported by its own performance as a sector.”
“As an ecosystem, we need to identify where all the breaches of confidence remain and how to restore confidence, attract new investors into operating core services or provide bailout packages so the worst-affected sectors can restart.”

Topics: Vision2030 Vision 2030 Hajj and Umrah hajj Umrah

International talent gathers at ‘Fashion Futures’ event

A panel discussion about Influencing & Shaping, the Industry for Good. (AN Photo/Lojien Ben Gassem)
A panel discussion about Influencing & Shaping, the Industry for Good. (AN Photo/Lojien Ben Gassem)
RIYADH: The “Fashion Futures” event, organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission, was launched on Friday at the Culture Palace in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh.

The launch was attended by fashion industry experts from the Kingdom and around the world.

The two-day event will link prominent actors and leaders of creativity in the fashion world and simultaneously host workshops and panel discussions from three platforms in Riyadh, New York and Paris. The event gathers local and international fashion experts together to discuss diversity, innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability.

During the opening ceremony, Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, general manager of ecosystem integration and programme delivery at the Saudi Fashion Commission, said that the event was a true reflection of what the commission was there to do.

“It is to enable and create a platform for the Saudi fashion sector and our homegrown talent to connect, but also to enable conversations and knowledge-sharing across fashion communities on where the industry is heading and the part we will all need to play in its future,” she said.

Princess Noura said that this was a special time for the creative and cultural industries in Saudi Arabia. “Other events are underway across the Kingdom that illustrate the vibrancy of the sector and efforts in light of Vision 2030 to diversify not just our economy but our creative offering to the world.”

She said that one of the most rewarding projects for the commission was launching the Saudi 100 brand program. She said that the program was outstanding and had received more that 1,400 applications.

“It’ll be a moment I will treasure forever, a moment where the application showed the depth of fashion talent in our country,” she said. “Some brands had over a decade of experience honoring their craft and pursuing their creative dreams. Others were fresh startups with bold and innovative approaches, incorporating the latest technologies and trends.”

Princess Noura said that the program aimed to support Saudi women who aspired to reach leadership positions across the fashion sector. “I am so humbled to be working amid our fashion talents. I’m glad that all of you will get to see what I am privileged to see every day.”

She highlighted the commission’s role in encouraging and empowering the Kingdom’s fashion industry. The Fashion Futures event is set to attract the best regional and international speakers, discuss important issues in the industry and provide an excellent opportunity to learn.

Prior to the event, Wayne Borg, managing director of media, entertainment, cultural and fashion industries at NEOM, affirmed the pride in supporting Fashion Futures. “Our aspirations and strategy for the fashion sector revolve around the fact that concepts of sustainability are fast on their way to becoming a license to operate for brands in the field of fashion,” he said. “We are pleased to be part of this event.”

Fashion Futures is the latest development in the local fashion sector. It is one of the initiatives of the Saudi Fashion Commission, through which it seeks to be a global event in the region, aiming to make the Kingdom a leading center for fashion that highlights local talent and capabilities.

The event will continue until Sunday, Dec. 11, bringing together influential leaders and icons, including Jordana Guimaraes, co-founder of Fashinnovation, Thana Al-Harbi, co-founder of Coded Nation, and Arizona Muse, a model and sustainability consultant and environmental activist.

Topics: Saudi Arabia fashion Saudi fashion commission

