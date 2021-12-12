You are here

World Bank approves $600m funding for Philippine reforms

World Bank approves $600m funding for Philippine reforms
The quick-disbursing loan backs measures to free up retail services and promote private investment. (File/Shutterstock)
MANILA: The World Bank has approved a $600 million loan for a Philippine reform program to position the Southeast Asian country for a competitive and resilient economic recovery, the bank said on Saturday.
The quick-disbursing loan backs measures to free up retail services and promote private investment, cut the cost of doing business, and expand broadband services to boost investments in information and communications technology, the lender added.
Such reforms are crucial to level immediate and long-term barriers to growth, said Ndiamé Diop, the bank’s country director for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.
“Reforms that promote competition in broadband and mobile telecommunications will benefit a large portion of underserved populations by increasing coverage and quality of service, increasing their access to markets, as well as access to remote education and health services,” Diop said in a statement.
Reforms that lower trade costs and improve the business environment will benefit all firms but especially small and medium enterprises, by opening the way to a larger market, Diop added.
The Philippines lags peers in east Asia and the Pacific in direct foreign investment into areas such as retail, the bank said, adding that reforms to the sector could draw investment by levelling the playing field for domestic and foreign operators.

DUBAI: The continued rebound in international travel, as well as higher client demand, have pushed Dubai’s new business growth up, recording its strongest level since July 2019. 

According to the latest IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers’ Index, which measures changes in output, new orders, employment, and other indicators, the ongoing Expo 2020 has been leading the upturn of non-oil business activity in the city. 

“The Expo 2020 continued to bring strong growth to the Dubai non-oil economy in its second month, with the November PMI remaining at its joint-highest level since October 2019,” David Owen, an.IHS Markit economist, said.

The index was unmoved at 54.5 in November, indicating a joint-strongest improvement since October 2019. 

Rate of sales growth climbed to its highest in 28 months led by travel and tourism at the sector level, the new report showed.

Wholesale and retail also performed well, while the construction industry struggled with weak demand and supply side constraints. 

Owen said there was “reluctance amongst firms to expand their employment numbers” despite strong business growth.

“Some firms are still unsettled by the pandemic and there were doubts about the strength of the recovery once the boost from the Expo 2020 fades,” he said, as staffing levels dropped slightly for the first time since May.

IYADH: Tadawul’s TASI fell slightly in morning trading, down 0.14 percent to 10923.48 points. Parallel market Nomu rose 0.43 percent to 23695.58 points.

The biggest moving stocks of the day so far were Development Works Food, National Gypsum Co, and Sadr Logistics, up 9.94 percent, 9.9 percent, and 7.14 percent respectively.

Shares of Sadr Logistics were trading at another all-time high of SR135 ($35.98) earlier.

Saudi’s Telecom Co., stc, and Hail Cement Co. were among the biggest losers, down 4.73 and 4.32 percent respectively.

stc witnessed 773 negotiated deals on its shares amounting to SR10.8 billion as of Dec.12.

Subscribers injected SR104.8 million into Maadaniyh’s rights issue, covering 86.73 percent of the total offered shares. The unsubscribed shares offering period will start on Dec.14 and end on Dec.15.

Yanbu Cement Co. announced a 10 percent cash dividend at SR1 per share for the second half of 2021.

Shareholders of Tourism Enterprise Co., shams, approved the board’s recommendation to reduce capital by 48.21 percent.

Moody’s maintained a stable outlook for Alrahji Company for Cooperative Insurance, assigning it an A3 rating.

9.33am Saudi time: A week ahead guide to brace for trading amid volatility: Tadawul premarket

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market has taught investors to expect the unexpected during this volatile trading period, mainly caused by coronavirus’ new omicron strain.

Here is what you need to know before kicking off the trading week:

Saudi Tadawul’s main and parallel indexes, TASI and Nomu, closed the prior week at 10938.88 points and 23594.98 points respectively.

Within the six-day period ending Dec.9, TASl fell 1.83 percent while Nomu was up slightly by 0.08 percent.

The Kingdom’s second biggest initial public offering of the year after ACWA Power, amounting to $1 billion, Saudi Tadawul Holding Group soared almost 20 percent on debut.

The stock price of the group last closed at SR126 ($33.6), having registered the highest volume and value traded two days into listing on TASI.

Top performing stocks of the week were Sadr Logistics, Development Works Food, and Wafrah for Industry.

Sadr Logistics continued its six-day winning streak to end at an all-time high of SR126.

Shares of Development Works Food and Wafrah for Industry were up 21.08 percent and 18.44 percent respectively in six days.

The hike in Development Works Food followed the board’s recommendation on Dec. 9 to increase capital by SR216 million through a rights issue.

am Saudi Wafrah’s request to expand capital through a rights issue worth SR154.3 million is still pending the Capital Market Authority’s approval. The request was submitted on Dec. 1.

Petro Rabigh was the lowest-performing stock of the week, down 8.5 percent to SR21.2.

The fall in Petro Rabigh’s stock came after the company’s 13.76 percent capital decrease recommendation, which was announced on Dec. 6.

Here’s some latest market movements:

Arabian Shield Co. announced the approval of the proposed merger with Alahli Takaful Co. in addition to the approval to increase the company’s capital to SR638.5 million.

Meanwhile, having approved the merger, Alahli Takaful declared the start of creditors’ objection period on the merger deal as of Dec. 12.

Al Hammadi Co. announced the approval to distribute cash dividends of SR72 million for the year 2021, adding that interim dividends can be distributed on a semiannual or quarterly basis in 2022.

Jabal Omar Development Co. and Bank AlBilad signed a SR1 billion loan facility agreement.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. acquired a SR220 million loan that complies with Islamic sharia.

Saudi’s Telecom Co., stc, set the final price of its secondary shares offering at SR100 per share.

Two of the Kingdom’s biggest insurance firms, Saudi Enaya and Amana announced the board of directors’ circular regarding their previously agreed-upon merger deal.

Post-merger ownership will be as follows: a majority stake of 55 percent for Saudi Enaya and the remaining 45 percent will be owned by Amana, as announced on Dec. 9.

Jahez International Company for Information Systems Technology set the price range of its IPO on Nomu between SR750 and SR850 per share.

The offering period will commence on Dec. 23 and end on Dec. 26.

Saudi Economic and Development Securities Co. increased its capital REIT fund’s asset value by nearly SR702 million via additional real estate units.

Ataa Educational Co. reported a 1247.4 percent increase in net profit after zakat and tax for the three-month period ending Oct. 31, 2021, in contrast to the corresponding period last year.

This came as the number of admitted students rose by 49 percent following the acquisition of other educational institutions.

The subscription period to Saudi Economic and Development Securities Co.’s capital REIT fund will start today, Dec. 12, and end on Dec. 16.

Batic Investment and Logistics Co.’s SR300 million rights issue trading will start on Dec. 13 and end on Dec. 23.

RIYADH: Leejam Sports Company, the operator of gym chain Fitness Time in Saudi Arabia, has appointed several new board officers, it said on a stock exchange filing. 

Ali bin Hamad Al-Sagri has been appointed as chairman of the board, while Hamad bin Ali Al-Sagri will act as vice chairman and managing director. 

The Tadawul-listed firm also formed a new remuneration and nomination committee, as well as an executive committee and an audit committee. 

The board appointed a secretary and representatives to the Capital Market Authority and the Saudi stock exchange. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jabal Omar Development Co. has signed a SR1 billion ($266 million) loan facility with Bank Albilad. 

The 8-year loan will be repaid through equal semi-annual installments, the company said in a bourse filing. 

The money will be used to repay an existing unsecured facility with Bank Albilad, which amounts to SR 643.7 million, as well as other liabilities and general corporate expenses. 

DUBAI: Businesswoman Marie-Hélène Stavelot has taken a teenage hobby and turned it into a Dubai-based sustainable fashion technology business.

Stavelot is the founder and CEO of Reluxable, an online aggregator which brings together luxury second-hand items from across the web.

The site, launched in October, sells everything from Hermes bags, to Audemar Piaget watches, to Manolo Blahnik shoes.

It houses authorized second-hand online retailers from all over the world such as The Luxury Closet in the Middle East and North Africa, Collector Square based in Paris, and What Goes Around Comes Around from New York.

Aside from identifying a gap in the luxury market, Stavelot’s startup has sustainability at its heart.

She said: “Usually, it’s up to the eco-conscious consumer to find second-hand stores and dig for their treasures. 

“The idea for the business came to me during the pandemic when I had to spend time searching multiple sites or going to 10 different shops looking for a specific item. With Reluxable, you can search for a single item across several sites in one go to find exactly what you need.”

Shoppers are connected with multiple reputable stores online to browse women’s and men’s fashion items, clothing, shoes and bags.

Stavelot added: “In Belgium, where I grew up, I started buying and selling my luxury second-hand items when I was 17 years old. 

“Then I went through a phase of enjoying fast fashion like everyone else, because it is low cost and accessible. Now, I invest in key pieces that last.”

The Belgian-born entrepreneur also has family from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and worked in banking and at a financial technology firm in Dubai before starting her business.

Stavelot leads an all-female team, which includes her sister Olivia Atembina, who is chief operating officer. She raised finance for the business from family and friends and is currently pitching to investors for $1 million to expand the team and add a shopping cart to the site to help consumers buy items across the platforms it has access to. 

An example for many women-led startups is the US-based female-focused dating app Bumble, led by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, which in February floated on Nasdaq with an $8 billion valuation after launching in 2014.

But Stavelot is aware that attracting funding will not be easy. 

Only 2 percent of funded startups between 2014 and 2020 were led by women in the MENA region, according to figures from regional startup data platform MAGNiTT. 

Research from Dubai-based technology conference GITEX this year also revealed that more than 85 percent of global venture capital went to startups founded or led by men.

“I know I have a sound business model, but it has been difficult to secure funding,” she said. “I hope that someone like me who struggles in a male-dominated market can get support. It’s not easy, but I will persevere.”

Her venture comes at a time when there is a push to increase business sustainability across the Gulf region. 

In October, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a Middle East Green Initiative, aimed at raising SR39 billion ($10.4 billion) for an investment fund to back clean energy projects as part of efforts to reduce regional carbon emissions. 

The UAE will also host the global climate summit COP28 in 2023.

The steps are in place for online startups such as Reluxable to make their mark — one click at a time.

