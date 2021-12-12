King Salman receives letter from emir of Qatar

You are here

Qatar’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah and Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji meet in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

  The message was delivered by the Qatari ambassador to the Kingdom
  It was received by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a written letter from the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Sunday.

The letter spoke of the strong and solid relations between the two countries and ways of strengthening them.

The message was delivered by the Qatari ambassador to the Kingdom and was received by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in various fields, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

SPA

Riyadh forum discusses efforts to combat corruption

Al-Jawini demonstrated awareness messages that the fund is publishing to discourage corruption and promote transparency and integrity in the Kingdom. (SPA)
  Job abuse and illegal behavior in work environment presents major threat to Saudi economy, says Hadaf general manager
SPA

RIYADH: The event, titled “Promoting the values of integrity and combating corruption in the work environment,” was hosted in partnership with the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority in Riyadh.

Turki bin Abdullah Al-Jawini, general manager of the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund, stressed the importance of efforts to combat and eradicate corruption in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom’s leadership is employing a policy of inter-agency cooperation to target corruption, he said, describing the crime as a major factor in the obstruction of economic development around the world.

HIGHLIGHT

Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Suhaim, the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority’s legal specialist, told the audience that corruption ‘wastes a country’s resources and future opportunities,’ warning that it can greatly hinder economic progress in serious cases.

Al-Jawini added that the restructuring of the Human Resources Development Fund was designed to strengthen protection and transparency, which will encourage cooperation and allow people to come forward to report corruption-related crimes in the Kingdom.

He said that the HRDF has implemented the best international practices in institutional governance and efficient management.

With this strong foundation, he added, the HRDF is carrying out its mission to benefit clients in the private sector and increase economic growth throughout Saudi society.

It is also carefully measuring the impact of its programs through field testing, he said.

Al-Jawini demonstrated awareness messages that the HRDF is publishing to discourage corruption and promote transparency and integrity in the Kingdom.

Job abuse and illegal behavior in the work environment presents a major threat to the Saudi economy, Al-Jawini added, stressing the need for communication with the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority and other legislative agencies.

Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Suhaim, the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority’s legal specialist, told the audience that corruption “wastes a country’s resources and future opportunities,” warning that it can greatly hinder economic progress in serious cases.

He said that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 has provided a major boost to anti-corruption efforts, and that Saudi e-government programs are enhancing efficiency and promoting transparency.

Al-Suhaim delivered a presentation on the common forms of corruption, including abuse of authority, keeping company property after the termination of employment, embezzlement and bribery.

Frankly Speaking: “Not convinced there’s a good argument” for taking Houthis off terror list, says Saudi diplomat Abdallah Al-Moualimi

Frank Kane

Frankly Speaking: "Not convinced there's a good argument" for taking Houthis off terror list, says Saudi diplomat Abdallah Al-Moualimi

  Saudi Arabia's permanent representative to the UN says he has taken up the issue with US diplomats
  He gave his views on the "Frankly Speaking" series of video interviews with regional and international policymakers
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is “not convinced” by the arguments put forward by the administration of US President Joe Biden to keep the Houthis of Yemen off the list of international terrorist organizations, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UN told Arab News.

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, permanent representative from Saudi Arabia to the UN, said he had taken the issue up with US diplomats in New York following the decision of President Biden last year to remove the Iranian-supported militia from the list.

“They explained to us that the reason they did that is purely technical, because they have staff in Yemen that are working with humanitarian organizations and they have Yemeni people who are also working with these organizations and they said that if the Houthis are designated as a terrorist organization the Yemeni parties would not be able to deal with them, and that would put the lives and safety of the American parties in jeopardy,” he said.

“We’re not quite convinced that there is a good argument,” he added.

Al-Mouallimi, who has been head of the Saudi mission to the UN since 2011, gave his comments on the hot issue of the Houthis’ terrorist status in an interview on Frankly Speaking, the series of video interviews with leading policymakers.

He also spoke of the “intractable” nature of the Yemen conflict, the role of Iran in stoking the hostilities there, the possibility of Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel, and the Kingdom’s progress on human rights over the past decade.

He pledged to continue working with US and other diplomats over the terrorism designation issue. Former President Trump put the Houthis on the list toward the end of his administration, only for new President Biden to immediately remove them — on the same day the Iran-backed Houthis attacked a civilian airport at Abha in Saudi Arabia.

“We need to do more to present the facts as they are. We have been trying to do that, but we need even more effort in that direction. Besides, there are those in the UN or in the Security Council who are reluctant to proceed with designating the Houthis as a terrorist organization for various reasons.

“We need to overcome these reservations and we need to be able to demonstrate that that designation will not interfere with the delivery and supply of humanitarian support and humanitarian goods and services,” he said.

He called on the UN to take action to halt the flow of arms and munitions coming from Iran to Yemen. “What the UN should do more of is tighten the grip on the supply routes to Yemen, particularly the sea routes that have been used to smuggle arms and ammunitions into Yemen,” he said.

The five permanent member nations of the Security Council — China, France, Russia, the UK and the US — need to provide the UN with the means to interdict the flow of Iranian weapons, he insisted.

Al-Mouallami also accused Tehran of “playing games” with Arab diplomats in various rounds of talks taking place around the Middle East. “There have been talks in Baghdad under the auspices of the Iraqi government, but no major results have been achieved there. The Iranians take a long-term attitude towards these talks. We are not interested in talks for the sake of talks, or for the sake of photo opportunities,” he said.

One big issue of his decade as UN ambassador has been the future of Palestine, thrown into the spotlight by moves from some Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel. He defused speculation that the Kingdom might be about to reset relations with Tel Aviv.

“The official and latest Saudi position is that we are prepared to normalize relations with Israel as soon as Israel implements the elements of the Saudi peace initiative that was presented in 2002. That calls for the end of occupation of all Arab territories occupied in 1967 and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and granting the Palestinian people the right of self-determination,” he said.

“As soon as that happens, not only Saudi Arabia but the entire Muslim world, all 57 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, would follow suit in terms of recognizing the state of Israel and establishing relations with her,” he added.

“Time does not change right or wrong. The Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is wrong no matter how long it lasts. Israeli practices in the West Bank and Gaza — with regards to settlements and with regards to the siege and with regards to denying the Palestinians their dignity and their rights — is wrong, and that doesn’t change,” Al-Mouallimi insisted.

Saudi Arabia served two five-year terms on the UN Human Rights Council in the decade up to 2020, and the ambassador praised the Kingdom’s record in advancing the cause of human rights.

“Inside Saudi Arabia, we have progressed our commitment to all human rights and to the rule of law, to the participation in international treaties and agreements. Outside we have been committed to cooperating and working with other countries towards the achievement of the noble objectives of the human rights body. So, we have proven to be a committed member of the Human Rights Council,” he said.

The big reforms in the Kingdom of recent years — like allowing women to drive, changing the guardianship laws, and fostering greater religious tolerance — have not had the recognition they deserve in the outside world, he said.

“I think many in the international community think of them as insufficient, or not far enough, or they probably don’t believe that we have gone as far as we have done already. This is why we’re encouraging people in the West to come and visit — opening up visas, opening up tourism and opening up official delegations coming in and going out to other countries,” Al-Mouallimi said.

But he warned that some parts of the international media would continue to project a negative image. “I think that there are certain quarters who look for the negative coverage just because it suits their agenda, and their desires and their objectives. But by and large, the international community, and the international media, will be able to report on a positive picture once they see it,” he said.

On two other issues that have risen to the top of the UN global agenda — climate change and the response to the pandemic — he said that Saudi Arabia was playing a leadership role.

“Saudi Arabia has taken a leading role, especially when it was chair of the G20, towards allocating funds and allocating vaccines to the developing countries. We have contributed more than $500 million on our own, and we continue to contribute hundreds of millions more dollars both in cash and in kind to developing countries in various parts of the world,” he said.

Al-Mouallimi highlighted the role of the recent Saudi Green Initiative in helping to tackle the challenge of global warming but said that the big polluting countries like China, India and the US had to make real commitments to curb emissions if the world was to stand any chance of meeting the Paris Agreement targets.

“Saudi Arabia has come forward for the first time with very ambitious targets regarding carbon emissions…and we hope that that will give the world an example of a country that is dependent on carbon energy but nevertheless is willing to make the commitments that it had made towards the benefit of the world environment,” he said.

Falconers from nine countries compete at King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival in Riyadh

Ghadi Joudah

Falconers from nine countries compete at King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival in Riyadh

  The competition between the falconers was intense, with British breeder Tom Spink participating with his falcon Diablo and completing the 400-meter nautical distance in 20.795 seconds, qualifying Spink for the final rounds
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: Falconers from nine countries have gathered at the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival to compete in the Al-Melwah (falcon-calling) contest and show off their birds’ exceptional speed and talent.
Organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, north of Riyadh, the competition witnessed participation from Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Syria, Britain, Ireland, Poland and Afghanistan.
When asked about the international relevance of the festival, Saudi falcon owner Abdullah Shamrookh told Arab News: “The festival arrangements carried out by the Kingdom have exceeded all expectations through technology, distinctive arrangement, and large prizes. Falconers are flocking from different countries of the world, (and are) being provided (with) the inclusive opportunity to participate and compete in the prizes of the festival.”
The competition between the falconers was intense, with British breeder Tom Spink participating with his falcon Diablo and completing the 400-meter nautical distance in 20.795 seconds, qualifying Spink for the final rounds.
Falconer Nasser Khuzam Al-Mansoori, from the UAE, won the International Gear Pure Qarnas category run with his falcon Daham, who came through after being last, traveling the Al-Melwah distance in only 18.572 seconds.
Qatari falconer Mohammed Yousef Al-Mannai led the Qarmousha Gear Qarnas run by international owners with his falcon Ghara, completing the distance with 18.379 seconds.
Sunday marked the conclusion of the qualifying rounds for the international participants, with the final rounds for Saudis and internationals starting Monday over the course of four days. The winners are allocated prizes of approximately SR25 million ($6.6 million).

Hend Sabri on her career path, growing Saudi film industry

Nada Hameed

Hend Sabri on her career path, growing Saudi film industry

  Sabri is a jury member for a feature film competition chaired by Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: On Saturday, the Red Sea International Film Festival’s “In Conversation” session saw Tunisian actress Hend Sabri sit down with up-and-coming Saudi actor Bara Alem in front of a mostly Saudi audience to discuss the ups and downs of her career and interact with the public in an experience many said was exceptional.

Sabri is a jury member for a feature film competition chaired by Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore.

She has performed in 28 films and several series, winning many awards, including eight Arab and international prizes for best actress in different film festivals. She won the Best Actress Award at the Arab Film Festival for her role in the movie “Genenet Al Asmak” in 2008. In 2012, she won Best Arabian Cinema Actress at the Murex D’Or for her role in “Asmaa.”

“I’m dazzled and impressed,” Sabri said. “I can’t believe what I see. The level of excitement in the festival is high,” she added, praising Saudi youth for their knowledge of cinema: “Their creative energies are contagious.”

She also lauded the strength of Saudi women, adding: “The love that I felt in the city of Jeddah was unparalleled.”

The enthusiastic audience replied: “We love you.”

During the conversation, a photo of the actress was featured, taken from behind the scenes of her first film ever, “The Silence of the Palace” (1994), in which she worked alongside acclaimed Tunisian director Moufida Tlatli.

She called the film “one of the most important films of the 20th century,” saying it introduced her to the world of cinema.

Though she has stared in several Egyptian films — the actress explained that an impromptu interview with Egyptian director Enas El-Deghaidy helped launch her career — Sabri feels a strong connection to her own home country and found that through cinema, she could support the industry there, especially after the political turmoil that afflicted the country in recent years.

After the Tunisian Revolution, the actress explained, she felt compelled to work with directors of the new cinematic wave. Her 2019 film “Noura’s Dream” was her first step in this direction.

She told her Saudi audience that actors should not limit themselves to a specific type of cinema, only going for commercial or big independent movie roles. “To limit yourself with big movies is a big loss. Explore your options…It is a win-win situation.”

Speaking on what unites the Arab community, she said: “Our civilization is built on culture, a shared culture, and Egypt is its main source.”

Sabri is known for inspiring Tunisian and Arab women of different generations through her feminist characters.

“Women across the world are afraid to ask for their rights. Why would I be sorry for being a woman? What is the point of being famous without influencing and inspiring others and making your voice heard?”

Sabri also shared her thoughts on the future of cinema in Saudi Arabia: “I can feel the wave of change in the filmmaking industry and cinema glam coming to Saudi.”

Saudi Arabia reports 51 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 51 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

  More than 48 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since Saudi Arabia's immunization campaign started
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 51 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 550,240. It also confirmed one new coronavirus-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,853.
The Ministry of Health said that, of the current cases, 29 remained in critical condition.
It also said that 68 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 539,477.
More than 48 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started, with more than 22.8 million people fully vaccinated. 

