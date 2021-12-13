You are here

OPEC upbeat on 2022 oil demand, says omicron impact to be mild

OPEC upbeat on 2022 oil demand, says omicron impact to be mild
Updated 13 December 2021
Reuters

OPEC upbeat on 2022 oil demand, says omicron impact to be mild

OPEC upbeat on 2022 oil demand, says omicron impact to be mild
  • OPEC maintained its forecast that world oil demand will grow by 5.65 million bpd in 2021
Updated 13 December 2021
Reuters

OPEC on Monday raised its world oil demand forecast for the first quarter of 2022 but left its full-year growth prediction steady, saying the omicron coronavirus variant would have a mild impact as the world gets used to dealing with the pandemic.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a monthly report it expects oil demand to average 99.13 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2022, up 1.11 million bpd from its forecast last month.

“Some of the recovery previously expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 has been shifted to the first quarter of 2022, followed by a more steady recovery throughout the second half of 2022,” OPEC said in the report.

“Moreover, the impact of the new omicron variant is projected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges.”

OPEC maintained its forecast that world oil demand will grow by 5.65 million bpd in 2021, after last year's historic decline at the start of the pandemic.

In 2022, OPEC expects further growth in demand of 4.15 million bpd, unchanged from last month, which will push world consumption above 2019 levels.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, are gradually unwinding record output cuts put in place last year. Earlier this month, OPEC+ agreed to boost monthly output by 400,000 bpd in January, despite concern about the new variant.

The report showed OPEC output in November rose by 290,000 bpd to 27.72 million bpd led by increases in top two producers Saudi Arabia and Iraq and a recovery from outages in Nigeria.

Topics: economy Oil Saudi Arabia GCC OPEC+ Russia United States

Saudi Arabia to be one of rare countries to raise oil production in 2022, says energy minister

Saudi Arabia to be one of rare countries to raise oil production in 2022, says energy minister
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to be one of rare countries to raise oil production in 2022, says energy minister

Saudi Arabia to be one of rare countries to raise oil production in 2022, says energy minister
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday Saudi Arabia will be one of the rare countries to raise oil production in 2022.

Speaking at a post-budget media forum in Riyadh on Monday, he warned that the oil markets are set for a period that could be dangerous. 

He said the Kingdom plans SR142 billion in energy distribution through 2030. Prince Abdulaziz said the country plans to invest SR380 billion in renewable energy projects by 2030.

The energy minister, however, said the natural gas insfrastructure including pipelines will be owned by the state.

 

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

More than $3.2tr set to be invested in Saudi Arabia by 2030: minister

  • Budget shows Kingdom expecting a surplus next year for the first time since 2022
  • Ministers are forecasting a surplus of SR90 billion, while total revenues for 2022 are estimated at SR1.05 trillion
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

More than SR12 trillion ($3.2 trillion) is set to be ploughed into Saudi Arabia by 2030 as the Kingdom seeks to diversify its economy away from the oil sector, according to the minister of investment.

Speaking at a forum in Riyadh in the wake of the 2022 budget announcement, Khalid Al-Falih said the Kingdom was aiming to attract SR1.8 trillion in foreign investment over the next nine years. 

The minister highlighted some 300 legislative reforms made by the Saudi government as it seeks to open up its economy.

Reflecting on his ministry’s work in 2021, Al-Falih said: “As you have seen at the investment forum, 44 international companies have signed and received permission to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh.”

The budget shows that Saudi Arabia is expecting a surplus next year for the first time since 2022.

Ministers are forecasting a surplus of SR90 billion, while total revenues for 2022 are estimated at SR1.05 trillion.

Spending is estimated to come in at SR955 billion — the lowest level since 2017.

Topics: budget 2022 Investment

10% of Saudi jobs to be in tourism: minister

10% of Saudi jobs to be in tourism: minister
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

10% of Saudi jobs to be in tourism: minister

10% of Saudi jobs to be in tourism: minister
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

One in 10 Saudi jobs will be in the tourism industry by the end of next year, according to the Kingdom’s minister for the sector.

Speaking at a forum in Riyadh to mark the unveiling of the 2022 budget, Ahmed Al-Khatib said SR500 million ($133 million) will be spent training male and female citizens in the tourism industry.

He revealed the government was preparing a road map to raise the readiness of nine tourist destinations and 42 targeted tourist sites.

Reflecting on the work of his ministry, Al-Khatib said: “We established the Tourism Development Fund, and this fund is very important to support the private sector. 

“Its role is to give long-term loans at very low costs to the private sector to invest in tourism.

“In 2021 alone, the Fund financed 29 projects with a total investment of SR8 billion. These investments have commitments to create 17,000 jobs for Saudi men and women.”

Al-Khatib claimed Saudi Arabia is one of the 10 most powerful countries in domestic tourism.

The budget shows that Saudi Arabia is expecting a surplus next year for the first time since 2022.

Ministers are forecasting a surplus of SR90 billion, while total revenues for 2022 are estimated at SR1.05 trillion.

Spending is estimated to come in at SR955 billion — the lowest level since 2017.

Topics: saudi tourism budget 2022

100 applications for sports projects in Kingdom under review, says minister

100 applications for sports projects in Kingdom under review, says minister
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

100 applications for sports projects in Kingdom under review, says minister

100 applications for sports projects in Kingdom under review, says minister
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport is reviewing 100 applications from private investors to open different sports projects in the Kingdom, said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

Speaking at a post-budget media forum in Riyadh on Monday, the sports minister said his ministry approved 30 new licenses for different sports projects in the private sector.

The ministry owns 170 local clubs and it plans to increase this with private investors, he added saying, the Kingdom wants to raise the contribution of sports to the gross domestic product to 1.2 percent by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Budget 2022

Saudi economy in ‘era of acceleration of change’: IT minister

Saudi economy in ‘era of acceleration of change’: IT minister
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi economy in 'era of acceleration of change': IT minister

Saudi economy in ‘era of acceleration of change’: IT minister
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Digital transactions in Saudi Arabia topped SR400 billion ($106.63 billion) in 2021 as the Kingdom’s economy bounced back from the pandemic, according to the minister of communication and information technology.

Speaking at a forum in Riyadh to mark the announcement of Saudi Arabia’s budget, Abdullah Al-Swaha said the Kingdom was living in an “era of acceleration of change.”

He added: “We maintained more than 1 million jobs, more than SR400 billion in digital transactions, and in 2021, we have had a major focus on growth and transformation and the real journey started to build our digital economy.

“We have launched the biggest program in MENA (Middle East and North Africa) to support technology, (with) SR2.5 billion in the national program for developing technology.

“Adopted technologies and the local content and technical sectors has grown to 11 percent during the past four years, because of our leadership’s support.”

The budget shows that Saudi Arabia is expecting a surplus next year for the first time since 2022.

Ministers are forecasting a surplus of SR90 billion, while total revenues for 2022 are estimated at SR1.05 trillion.

Spending is estimated to come in at SR955 billion — the lowest level since 2017.

Topics: budget 2022 Saudi Arabia

