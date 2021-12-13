Fitch hits Turkish banks with rating cuts as new finance minister takes reigns

You are here

(Shutterstock)
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

  • New finance minister Nureddin Nebati appears to be in favor of Erdogan’s unconventional monetary policy
  • Value of the Turkish Lira has plunged 46 percent against the dollar in 2021
Arab News

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the outlooks of more than 20 Turkish banks just weeks after Ankara appointed a new finance minister.

Nureddin Nebati was appointed treasury and finance minister on Dec. 2 by President Erdogan and has taken the reigns of an ailing economy marred by a tanking currency.

Fitch said on Friday: “The negative outlooks on banks with ratings driven by state support reflect the sovereign outlook, and the risk of a further weakening of the authorities’ ability to provide support in case of need.

“We believe that the risks to macroeconomic and financial stability and external financing could increase the likelihood of government intervention in the banking system.”

President Erdogan has long faced criticism for conducting political interventions in the state’s central bank, including by pressuring officials or firing them and replacing them with his political allies.

Fitch explained that the hit to Turkey’s sovereign rating was “driven, among other factors, by the Central Bank of Turkey’s premature monetary policy easing cycle, and the prospect of further rate cuts, or additional economic stimulus ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

“Together these factors have led to a deterioration in domestic confidence — reflected in a sharp depreciation of the Turkish lira and rising inflation, creating risks to macroeconomic and financial stability and potentially re-igniting external financing risks.”

The Lira has slumped 46 percent against the US dollar this year, making it the worst-performing currency tracked by Bloomberg.

Erdogan has remained focused on keeping interest rates despite the Lira’s collapse, believing that the low rates will drive economic growth, and new Finance Minister Nebati appears to be in favor of Erdogan’s low-interest strategy.

Before taking his new post, he made a series of tweets supportive of the policy, saying the current-account deficit was the economy’s biggest problem and that rates should be cut against supply-side inflation.

Topics: Turkey Fitch Ratings

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The cryptocurrency exchange company Binance has withdrawn its application for a crypto-license in Singapore, Bloomberg has reported. 

The company will shut down its trading platform in the country by Feb. 13, ending speculation about the city state becoming the global headquarters for Binance.

The Singapore-based crypto exchange is to refocus its operations toward blockchain technology, Bloomberg reported citing a statement. 

Binance Holdings Ltd., founded in 2017 and operating as a cryptocurrency exchange platform, has not set up a global base yet. 

It was among 170 firms that passed the approval of the country's Monetary Unit to provide cryptocurrency services.

Topics: Binance cryptocurrency Singapore

Careem begins Dubai grocery deliveries 

Careem begins Dubai grocery deliveries 
Updated 8 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Car-booking platform and Uber’s subsidiary Careem is launching its new rapid grocery delivery service in Dubai through Quik, Wamda reported. 

Using a network of hyperlocal dark stores and inventory management, the new service aims to deliver customers everyday grocery items 24/7 in a delivery time of 15 minutes. 

It currently caters to select active service areas of Dubai. 

“Thanks to Careem's customer-centric app and our extensive experience in last-mile delivery, we can optimise the entire delivery supply chain to bring better speed, value, and quality of experience to the market,” Careem’s Head of Groceries Chase Lario said.

Quik aims to expand to most areas in Dubai by early 2022, with over 100 dark stores planned across the region in the next year.  

This happens as UAE’s online grocery market saw a 50 percent increase in 2021, boosted by the pandemic.

Companies in the sector are expected to generate $1.6 billion of revenues by the end of the year.

Topics: Careem Dubai

OPEC upbeat on 2022 oil demand, says omicron impact to be mild

OPEC upbeat on 2022 oil demand, says omicron impact to be mild
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 9 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

  • OPEC maintained its forecast that world oil demand will grow by 5.65 million bpd in 2021
OPEC on Monday raised its world oil demand forecast for the first quarter of 2022 but left its full-year growth prediction steady, saying the omicron coronavirus variant would have a mild impact as the world gets used to dealing with the pandemic.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a monthly report it expects oil demand to average 99.13 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2022, up 1.11 million bpd from its forecast last month.

“Some of the recovery previously expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 has been shifted to the first quarter of 2022, followed by a more steady recovery throughout the second half of 2022,” OPEC said in the report.

“Moreover, the impact of the new omicron variant is projected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges.”

OPEC maintained its forecast that world oil demand will grow by 5.65 million bpd in 2021, after last year's historic decline at the start of the pandemic.

In 2022, OPEC expects further growth in demand of 4.15 million bpd, unchanged from last month, which will push world consumption above 2019 levels.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, are gradually unwinding record output cuts put in place last year. Earlier this month, OPEC+ agreed to boost monthly output by 400,000 bpd in January, despite concern about the new variant.

The report showed OPEC output in November rose by 290,000 bpd to 27.72 million bpd led by increases in top two producers Saudi Arabia and Iraq and a recovery from outages in Nigeria.

Topics: economy Oil Saudi Arabia GCC OPEC+ Russia United States

Saudi Arabia takes longer view of oil price in budget calculation: Finance minister

Saudi Arabia takes longer view of oil price in budget calculation: Finance minister
Updated 13 December 2021
WAEL MAHDI
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s finance ministry said it looks at long-term and historical periods to ensure oil price outlook is more accurate, according to Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

Speaking at a budget forum in Riyadh, the finance minister said revenues are calculated based on structural income factors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Finance Saudi Budget 2022

PIF to exceed Q2 objective with assets under management of $480bn 

PIF to exceed Q2 objective with assets under management of $480bn 
Updated 13 December 2021
WAEL MAHDI
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is on track to surpass its objective for the second quarter of 2022, and reach SR1.8 trillion in assets under management, the fund’s Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said. 

The Public Investment Fund, or the PIF, is a key player in the Kingdom’s diversification strategy, particularly in achieving the Vision 2030 goals. 

Al-Rumayyan said the fund established a department called national development to focus on supporting local supply chains, and increasing the role of local suppliers in the ecosystem. 

The new department, he told a Saudi budget media forum in Riyadh on Monday, will assess and monitor, on a quarterly basis, the impact of projects and companies on the economy - in terms of job creation, and increasing local content.

Topics: Public Investment Fund

