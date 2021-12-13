You are here

Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Sri Lanka envoy

Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Sri Lanka envoy. (SPA)
Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Sri Lanka envoy. (SPA)
Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Sri Lanka envoy

Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Sri Lanka envoy. (SPA)
  • Amza conveyed the greetings of the Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, stressing the importance of Saudi ties
RIYADH: Speaker of the Shoura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Asheikh received newly appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom Pakeer Mohideen Amza in Riyadh on Monday.

Al-Asheikh expressed his wishes of success to the ambassador in strengthening the relations that unite Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka.

He stressed the Shoura Council’s keenness and interest in developing joint bilateral work and coordination at the level of parliamentary relations with Sri Lanka, in order to achieve constructive cooperation.

Amza conveyed the greetings of the Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, stressing the importance of Saudi ties and the Kingdom’s role in political, economic and tourism developments.

During the meeting, a number of issues of common interest were discussed.

Saudi Arabia set to become global film production destination

Saudi women study film making at a university in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 7, 2018. (REUTERS)
Saudi women study film making at a university in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 7, 2018. (REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia set to become global film production destination

Saudi women study film making at a university in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 7, 2018. (REUTERS)
  • New initiative will cover production project expenses 
JEDDAH: The Saudi Film Commission has announced an initiative to help local and international production companies to make movies in the Kingdom.

The announcement, which took place during the first Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, is an incentive program that aims to support, motivate, and attract production companies to shoot films in the country, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
It comes as part of the commission’s key pillars and strategic steps to position Saudi Arabia as a global destination for the film industry.
The initiative strives to provide aspiring film talent with a platform to develop and grow in the sector by giving them training programs, including on-the-job training locally and internationally, which will help create more permanent job opportunities within the local film industry.
By making Saudi Arabia a hub for local and international film production, the incentive program will help local film crews, including suppliers who directly serve projects, to benefit through job creation and shedding light on sites offered in the country.

By making Saudi Arabia a hub for local and international film production, the incentive program will help local film crews to benefit through job creation and shedding light on sites offered in the country.

The commission aims to cover the expenses that come with production projects, from covering the expenses of producers, directors, lead actors and actresses, and screenwriters, as well as covering the expenses of production site crews and expenses related to rental equipment and designated production sites.
The incentives to be given were decided after the commission studied those given out globally.
The Red Sea Film Festival featured world premieres of selected films made by the Kingdom’s up-and-coming talent, with 138 films from over 60 countries in total.
The historical event, dubbed “a landmark moment,” by RSIFF Chairman Mohammed Al-Turki, served as a launchpad for young Saudi and Arab talent and supported the development of Kingdom’s flourishing industry.

Saudi aid agency hands over external work approval certificate to ENAYAH society

The move aims to boost the contribution of the non-profit sector in various fields. (SPA)
The move aims to boost the contribution of the non-profit sector in various fields. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency hands over external work approval certificate to ENAYAH society

The move aims to boost the contribution of the non-profit sector in various fields. (SPA)
  • The aid included 200 tents and 200 shelter bags, benefiting 1,200 people
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Monday gave a certificate of initial approval for work and service provision outside the Kingdom to the Charitable Health Society for Patients Care (ENAYAH), with the activities falling under the supervision, follow-up and control of the center.
The certificate was handed over by Royal Court adviser and the supervisor-general of KSrelief, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, to the chairman of the board of directors at the society, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The move aims to help implement the Saudi leadership’s directives to boost the contribution of the nonprofit sector in various fields, including activating its role by participating in external humanitarian and relief work and enhancing joint and strategic cooperation among sectors. This will contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The center is focused on helping needy communities worldwide.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is focused on helping needy communities worldwide.

Last Tuesday, the center launched a voluntary medical campaign for pediatric open-heart surgeries in Tanzania. During the first day of the campaign, the KSrelief medical team performed six successful cardiac surgeries.
Earlier, in Yemen’s Marib governorate, the center distributed urgent shelter materials to displaced families in Al-Wadi district.
The aid included 200 tents and 200 shelter bags, benefiting 1,200 people. In November, the center signed a joint memorandum of cooperation with the General Authority for Awqaf in Riyadh.
The agreement, signed by Al-Rabeeah and the minister of human resources and social development and chairman of the General Authority for Awqaf, Ahmed Al-Rajhi, aims to establish an endowment fund for humanitarian, relief and charitable work.

 

Who's Who: Haitham Ali Saleh Malaikah, financial adviser at the Jeddah Health Cluster

Haitham Ali Saleh Malaikah. (Supplied)
Haitham Ali Saleh Malaikah. (Supplied)
Who's Who: Haitham Ali Saleh Malaikah, financial adviser at the Jeddah Health Cluster

Haitham Ali Saleh Malaikah. (Supplied)
Haitham Ali Saleh Malaikah is a financial adviser at the Jeddah Health Cluster and responsible for the overall financial transformation of the healthcare cluster including planning and budgeting, financial risk management, revenue cycle management, accounting operations and financial control and reporting.
With decades of experience in both the healthcare and oil and gas industries, and including investment banking, corporate and project finance, Malaikah has worked as an operational strategist and trusted advisor with drive for operational and financial efficiency and business growth in large diversified companies with exposure to the US, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. He was responsible for establishing internal processes and controls and core metrics that optimized team performance and maximized capital position.
Prior to working for Jeddah Health Cluster, Malaikah was with the National Gas and Industries Company, Riyadh, as chief financial officer from 2017 to 2019. This is a Tadawul-listed company and the sole provider of LPG in Saudi Arabia.
Before that Malaikah worked with Rusd Investment Bank, Jeddah, as the head of business advisory and corporate finance from 2013 to 2016.
He was group chief financial officer at Al-Rushaid Group, Alkhobar, from 2010 to 2012. This is a Saudi family-owned company with assets or more than $5 billion, principally involved in construction, engineering and manufacture to the oil and gas, petrochemical, chemical processing and power generation industries.
He was chief financial officer at Atheel Holding, Al-Khobar, from 2008 to 2010. Atheel is a holding company between two Saudi-based family groups, Al-Muhaidib and Al-Fozan Groups.

Saudi Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs meets South African envoy to KSA

Saudi deputy minister meets South African envoy to KSA. (Supplied)
Saudi deputy minister meets South African envoy to KSA. (Supplied)
Saudi Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs meets South African envoy to KSA

Saudi deputy minister meets South African envoy to KSA. (Supplied)
  • Saudi Arabia and South Africa enjoy brotherly relations
RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs Tamim Al-Dossary met the South African ambassador to the Kingdom, C. T. Rubushe, in Riyadh.
During talks, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, along with issues of common interest.
Saudi Arabia and South Africa enjoy brotherly relations and are looking to boost bilateral trade following a pandemic-hit year that saw imports from the Kingdom fall to a four-year low in 2020.

 

Saudi Arabia's first Diriyah Biennale signals new era for Kingdom's cultural scene

Saudi Arabia's first Diriyah Biennale signals new era for Kingdom's cultural scene
Saudi Arabia's first Diriyah Biennale signals new era for Kingdom's cultural scene

Saudi Arabia's first Diriyah Biennale signals new era for Kingdom's cultural scene
  • Focus on works by 27 Saudi artists, half newly commissioned by Diriyah foundation
  • Event marks Kingdom’s first ever art biennale, with a second event planned for March 2022 dedicated to Islamic art
On the evening of Dec. 10, about 300 guests from Saudi Arabia and abroad congregated just outside of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation in JAX, a new creative district in an industrial area of Riyadh’s historic Diriyah district, for the opening of the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale — a historic moment for Saudi Arabia, and one that marked the first time that the Kingdom has ever hosted a biennale dedicated to contemporary art.

The crowd was silent as they listened to an emotive opening speech by Philip Tinari, curator of the biennale and also director and CEO of the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art in China. The biennale’s title, Crossing the River by Feeling the Stones, stems from a Chinese saying signaling the attitude towards China’s reform and opening to the world that began in 1978 — a popular metaphor Chinese leaders use to describe the path they have taken following economic reform. Tinari used it to also refer to Saudi Arabia’s present moment of cultural and social change.

“As we were preparing this biennale, this slogan spoke to me on two levels, first for its relevance in Saudi Arabia today, where we are privileged to witness a similar moment of dynamism, optimism and openness, and with it, transformative change,” Tinari said.

The biennale, which opened to the public officially on Dec.1 1 and will run until March 11 next year, is situated throughout the newly converted warehouses in the JAX district. It unfolds in six sections, featuring works by about 64 artists from around the world with a focus on 27 Saudi artists.

The Diriyah Biennal Foundation commissioned 29 new works for the show.

The six sections explore the sub-themes of the spiritual in art, environmental heritage and conservation, gender issues, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and community building. Dialogue through culture is one of the aims of the nonprofit Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, which was established in 2020 with support from the Saudi Ministry of Culture.

“Having non-commercial spaces in Saudi Arabia is extremely important as it generates very different kinds of art,” artist Dana Awartani told Arab News. “For a long time, the artists here were used to showing in a gallery setting or partaking in art fairs. For me, the work you create in a biennale is the highest level of art, because you are able to experiment and push the boundaries of what you want to do without thinking of creating something that is for sale.”

Awartani’s breathtaking 23.7 x 13.5-meter clay earth work, titled “Standing in the Ruins of Aleppo (2021),” takes the form of a long-tiled floor and engages with the theme of cultural destruction through the subject of the Grand Mosque of Aleppo, prompting guests to think about the effects of cultural destruction on society.

“A biennale is about cross-cultural dialogue,” she added. “You learn from your peers and for me that is one of the most exciting things about being in a biennale, and it is so important we have one in Saudi Arabia.”

The artists and curators will tell you that an exhibition of this kind has long been awaited in the Kingdom.

“I am really hoping that this will be a turning point for these individuals and for the scene in general, as we are now able to put these incredible Saudi artists into global dialogue on their home turf and on equal terms with the rest of the world,” co-curator Wejdan Reda told Arab News.

The exhibition opens with two powerful works placed side by side: US artist Richard Long’s “Red Earth Circle,” created during the 1980s for a show in Paris that dubbed itself as the first global contemporary art exhibition, and Saudi artist Maha Malluh’s “World Map” from her “Food for Thought (2021) series,” which incorporates 3,840 cassette tapes to depict a map of the globe. “Good art,” says Malluh, “forces you to pause, to contemplate and to think harder about your surroundings.” The works in this series, which form images and Arabic letters, do exactly this. Around the corner are several vintage cathode-ray TV sets playing an animated archive of photographs from “Saudi Arabia in Prognosis (desert meeting) (2021)” by Saudi artist Ahmed Mater.

In the first section are works by an older generation of Saudi artists showcasing the roots of the present Saudi art scene that has blossomed thanks to numerous government initiatives. On show is a collection of works from the 2000s from the Al-Mansouria Foundation, which reveals works on canvas made by artists such as Fahad Al-Hejailan, Jowhara Al-Saud, Munira Mosli and Ayman Yossri Daydban.

The art in this biennale prompts the visitor to question the social and artistic characteristics common to moments of epochal change. Can there be an aesthetics of reform? The common spirit of urgency found in the works on show — despite their diverse aesthetics and chosen mediums — seems to suggest that there might be, especially as a culture is on the brink of great change.

What unfolds throughout the exhibition’s winding halls and multitudinous spaces are multi-disciplinary works by artists from Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and beyond, placed in dialogue as they seem to call out in unison almost urgently to be seen and heard. Elsewhere in the first section, works explore ideas of urban transformation, economic history, social structures and progression. One such work is a powerful video installation, “Sakura,” by renowned US artist Sarah Morris. It captures historical moments and places, from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the frenzy of downtown Manhattan to the cultural and industrial landscape of Rio de Janeiro.

There is also the late Moroccan artist’s Mohamed Melehi’s vibrant paintings of abstract forms; South African William Kentridge’s eight-channel video installation “More Sweetly Play the Dance (2015),” depicting a never-ending joyful procession of dancers and musicians from the beginning to end of the installation; Saudi artist Dania Al-Saleh’s installation “That Which Remains (2021),” investigating the disappearance and preservation of cultural memory in the face of globalization through depictions of old footage and images from Saudi Arabia; the paintings from Egyptian artist Ibrahim El Dessouki’s “Series of Gated Communities,” as well as Saudi artist Filwa Nazer’s “Five Women,” a group of sculptural works made in textile and haberdashery exploring themes of transition and memory by deconstructing the designs of traditional Arabic female dresses.

It would be hard not to take note of the powerful works by 12 Chinese artists on show interspersed throughout the exhibition. They exemplify the parallels between China’s moment of reform during the 1980s and Saudi Arabia’s rapidly sweeping socio-economic changes being instituted largely under Vision 2030.

“I live and work in Beijing and run a place called UCCA Center for Contemporary Art,” Tinari told Arab News. “For the last 10 years I have done a lot of academic and curatorial research on the Chinese avant-garde. I saw some parallels between where Saudi is today and where China has been in terms of opening to the world, culturally speaking.”

Simon Denny’s “Real Mass Entrepreneurship (2017-2021),” for example, reveals an installation that fills the entirety of one room. It explores the changes taking place in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen since the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone in 1980 and how the city served as linchpin for China’s economic reforms — a transformative process that coincided with the growth of contemporary art in the country.

One two-channel video work by Lei Lei & Chai Mi, titled “1993-1994 (2021),” commissioned by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, was inspired by the accidental discovery of a family archive. Much of the footage was shot by Chai’s father, who worked in the UAE for seven years in the 1990s. Decades ago, Chai’s father documented his daily life in the Gulf with a video cassette against the background of Cantonese pop music.

Among the Saudi contingent of artists are notable works by Sultan bin Fahad, titled “Dream Traveled (2021).” It reveals a startlingly beautifu tented room made of colored beads depicting Hajj murals and images from the Holy Qur’an. There is also Sarah Ibrahim’s “Soft Machines (2021),” a video installation investigating the human body as a vessel of memory, a site of transformation and a vehicle of communication and ultimately, a place where one and the collective can transcend. Abdullah Al-Othman’s joyful installation “Manifesto: The Language & City (2021)” reveals a pulsating large-scale work made in neon, LED and found wooden signage to recreate the street signs of Riyadh, where the artist condenses the city into a visual, cultural and architectural language.

Conceptual artist Muhannad Shono’s eerie yet captivating “On Losing Meaning (2021)” presents a programmable robot covered in petroleum jelly and pigment tips, creating an abstract form as it moves across the floor. “As a child, my imagination was everything, an escape, and a way to reshape the environment around me,” he said in a statement. “By creating narratives and drawing characters, I could make the world as I wanted to see it.”

The last section, Concerning the Spiritual, seems to suggest that social and cultural reform might possibly be met with a mindset that transcends the earthly realm. The works in this section are light-infused, ethereal structures, most notably the large blue glass sculpture by Larry Bell called “Iceberg (2020).” It transports the viewer outside of his or her own reality towards something greater — towards the idea of the infinite. The first edition of Saudi Arabia’s first contemporary art biennale thus concludes with an exploration into how no matter what problems the world faces, art can uplift, transcend and transport us to something greater than ourselves.

