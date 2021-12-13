Going local with sustainable solutions

As we take in the enormity of the challenge of waste collection and recycling, and the need for sustainable packaging, there are exciting advances taking place in the circular economy and entrepreneurial startups that are designing the next generation of cleaner, greener packaging technology and waste management systems. In the MENA region, the appetite for progress is evident given initiatives such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Circular Carbon Economy Program, and the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy 2021-2030.

According to EcoMENA, Saudi Arabia produces 15 million tons of municipal solid waste per year and this figure is expected to increase to 30 million tons per year by 2033. In response to this, the Public Investment Fund is planning to launch the Saudi Recycling Company, a waste management body that will be empowered to set up and support domestic recycling projects across the nation. Currently, only 10 percent of Saudi’s waste is recycled, however as part of its Vision 2020, the government, together with the Saudi Recycling Company, aims to drastically increase the recycling rate to 85 percent.

In addition to raising consumer awareness of the need for sustainable solutions, the problem also requires financial, business and professional support for these startups to be able to test, price and most importantly scale their inventions to meet the demands of the industry. None is more prevalent than in the food and beverage packaging space and globally it is encouraging to see governments and corporations join forces to find effective solutions to pressing global problems.

One such initiative is the PepsiCo Greenhouse Accelerator which has been active since 2017 and has recently launched the inaugural MENA Sustainability Edition in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. Small businesses with a product, service or system in early growth stages are being encouraged to apply online before the deadline of Jan. 10, 2022 for a chance to be part of the accelerator program. The four areas of interest are sustainable packaging alternatives, reduced packaging, ideas to change recycling behavior or purpose-driven companies with a mission to be stewards of environmental sustainability regionally.

Ten shortlisted organizations will be challenged over a six-month period to demonstrate collaboration and measurable progress, based on a mutually developed action plan. We caught up with Eugene Willemsen, CEO of PepsiCo Africa, Middle East and South Asia who said that the company is committed to playing their part in building a circular and inclusive value chain.

“We believe great solutions can be built and launched through open innovation and collaboration with changemakers of the future and we look forward to supporting, mentoring, and connecting small startups that have big ideas … and to help create a more sustainable tomorrow,” he said.