What We Are Reading Today: 12 Rules for Life

Author: Jordan B. Peterson

In the 2018 self-help book “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos,” Canadian author Jordan B. Peterson attempts to dissect complex psychological notions through a simple yet thought-provoking approach.
A clinical psychologist by training, having taught as a professor at the University of Toronto and  as an associate professor of psychology at Harvard University, Peterson encourages readers to dive into a vast realm of intellectual and spiritual avenues to find order in the midst of chaos; the book, a collection of essays, is an amalgamation of his clinical expertise and anecdotes from his personal life.
The topics covered by Peterson’s 12 rules include all manner of topics ranging from psychology and philosophy to theology and neuroscience.
Peterson’s world tour following the book’s publication reflected the impact it had, reaching over 250,000 people from 100 different cities, with “12 Rules for Life” going on to sell over 5 million copies worldwide.

 

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: How Growth Really Happens by Michael H. Best

What We Are Reading Today: How Growth Really Happens by Michael H. Best
Updated 58 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: How Growth Really Happens by Michael H. Best

What We Are Reading Today: How Growth Really Happens by Michael H. Best
Updated 58 sec ago
Arab News

Achieving economic growth is one of today’s key challenges. In this groundbreaking book, Michael Best argues that to understand how successful growth happens we need an economic framework that focuses on production, governance, and skills.This production-centric framework is the culmination of three simultaneous journeys. The first has been Best’s visits to hundreds of factories worldwide, starting early as the son of a labor organizer and continuing through his work as an academic and industrial consultant. The second is a survey of 200 years of economic thought from Babbage to Krugman, with stops along the way for Marx, Marshall, Young, Penrose, Richardson, Schumpeter, Kuznets, Abramovitz, Keynes, and Jacobs. The third is a tour of historical episodes of successful and failed transformations, focusing sharply on three core elements — the production system, business organization, and skill formation — and their interconnections.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Clashing over Commerce by Douglas A. Irwin
books
What We Are Reading Today: Clashing over Commerce by Douglas A. Irwin
What We Are Reading Today: The Road to Unfreedom by Timothy Snyder
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Road to Unfreedom by Timothy Snyder

What We Are Reading Today: Clashing over Commerce by Douglas A. Irwin

What We Are Reading Today: Clashing over Commerce by Douglas A. Irwin
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Clashing over Commerce by Douglas A. Irwin

What We Are Reading Today: Clashing over Commerce by Douglas A. Irwin
Updated 13 December 2021
Arab News

Douglas A. Irwin’s Clashing over Commerce is the most authoritative and comprehensive history of US trade policy to date, offering a clear picture of the various economic and political forces that have shaped it, according to a review on goodreads.com.

From the start, trade policy divided the nation — first when Thomas Jefferson declared an embargo on all foreign trade and then when South Carolina threatened to secede from the Union over excessive taxes on imports.

The Civil War saw a shift toward protectionism, which then came under constant political attack. Then, controversy over the Smoot-Hawley tariff during the Great Depression led to a policy shift toward freer trade, involving trade agreements that eventually produced the World Trade Organization.

Irwin makes sense of this turbulent history by showing how different economic interests tend to be grouped geographically, meaning that every proposed policy change found ready champions and opponents in Congress.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Road to Unfreedom by Timothy Snyder
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Road to Unfreedom by Timothy Snyder
What We Are Reading Today: Entitled
books
What We Are Reading Today: Entitled

What We Are Reading Today: The Road to Unfreedom by Timothy Snyder

What We Are Reading Today: The Road to Unfreedom by Timothy Snyder
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Road to Unfreedom by Timothy Snyder

What We Are Reading Today: The Road to Unfreedom by Timothy Snyder
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

With the end of the Cold War, the victory of liberal democracy was thought to be absolute. Observers declared the end of history, confident in a peaceful, globalized future. But we now know this to be premature.
Authoritarianism first returned in Russia. In the last six years, it has crept from east to west as nationalism inflames Europe.
But this threat to the West also presents an opportunity to better understand the pillars of our own political order. In this book, Timothy Snyder goes beyond the headlines to expose the true nature of the threat to democracy, according to a review on goodreads.com. Snyder restores our understanding of the basis of our way of life, offering a way forward in a time of terrible uncertainty.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: How to Find a Habitable Planet by James Kasting
books
What We Are Reading Today: How to Find a Habitable Planet by James Kasting
What We Are Reading Today: Dinopedia by Darren Naish
books
What We Are Reading Today: Dinopedia by Darren Naish

What We Are Reading Today: Entitled

What We Are Reading Today: Entitled
Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Entitled

What We Are Reading Today: Entitled
Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

Author: Jennifer C. Lena

Two centuries ago, wealthy entrepreneurs founded the American cathedrals of culture—museums, theater companies, and symphony orchestras—to mirror European art. But today’s American arts scene has widened to embrace multitudes: photography, design, comics, graffiti, jazz, and many other forms of folk, vernacular, and popular culture. What led to this dramatic expansion? In Entitled, Jennifer Lena shows how organizational transformations in the American art world—amid a shifting political, economic, technological, and social landscape—made such change possible.
By chronicling the development of American art from its earliest days to the present, Lena demonstrates that while the American arts may be more open, they are still unequal. She examines key historical moments, such as the creation of the Museum of Primitive Art and the funneling of federal and state subsidies during the New Deal to support the production and display of culture.

 

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Year Civilization Collapsed by Eric H. Cline
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Year Civilization Collapsed by Eric H. Cline
What We Are Reading Today: The Invention of International Order by Glenda Sluga
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Invention of International Order by Glenda Sluga

What We Are Reading Today: The Year Civilization Collapsed by Eric H. Cline

What We Are Reading Today: The Year Civilization Collapsed by Eric H. Cline
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Year Civilization Collapsed by Eric H. Cline

What We Are Reading Today: The Year Civilization Collapsed by Eric H. Cline
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

In 1177 B.C., marauding groups known only as the “Sea Peoples” invaded Egypt. The pharaoh’s army and navy managed to defeat them, but the victory so weakened Egypt that it soon slid into decline, as did most of the surrounding civilizations.

After centuries of brilliance, the civilized world of the Bronze Age came to an abrupt and cataclysmic end. Kingdoms fell like dominoes over the course of just a few decades. No more Minoans or Mycenaeans. No more Trojans, Hittites, or Babylonians.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Invention of International Order by Glenda Sluga
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Invention of International Order by Glenda Sluga
What We Are Reading Today: How to Find a Habitable Planet by James Kasting
books
What We Are Reading Today: How to Find a Habitable Planet by James Kasting

