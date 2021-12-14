What We Are Reading Today: 12 Rules for Life

Author: Jordan B. Peterson
In the 2018 self-help book “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos,” Canadian author Jordan B. Peterson attempts to dissect complex psychological notions through a simple yet thought-provoking approach.
A clinical psychologist by training, having taught as a professor at the University of Toronto and as an associate professor of psychology at Harvard University, Peterson encourages readers to dive into a vast realm of intellectual and spiritual avenues to find order in the midst of chaos; the book, a collection of essays, is an amalgamation of his clinical expertise and anecdotes from his personal life.
The topics covered by Peterson’s 12 rules include all manner of topics ranging from psychology and philosophy to theology and neuroscience.
Peterson’s world tour following the book’s publication reflected the impact it had, reaching over 250,000 people from 100 different cities, with “12 Rules for Life” going on to sell over 5 million copies worldwide.