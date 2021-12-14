Saudi defenses destroy ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait

You are here

A Patriot missile is deployed at a Saudi Air Defense Forces base in Khamis Mushait, in the southern region of Asir. (SPA/File)
  • Bahrain and Kuwait condemn the Houthi militia’s attempt to attack civilians and civilian buildings
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian forces destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi militia and targeting Khamis Mushait, near Abha in the Kingdom’s southwest, the Arab coalition announced on Monday.
The Arab coalition said the militia’s renewed attempts to target civilians will be met with a hefty response.
“We will take firm measures to neutralize threats in accordance with international humanitarian law,” said a statement on Al Ekhbariya TV.
This follows the coalition downing of three ballistic missiles targeting the Saudi capital Riyadh on Dec. 7.
Bahrain and Kuwait have condemned the Houthi militia’s attempt to attack civilians and civilian buildings in Saudi Arabia with a ballistic missile Monday, which was intercepted by Saudi Arabian forces. 
In separate statements, Bahrain and Kuwait labeled the missile attack as a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.” 
Houthi actions against civilians have been condemned repeatedly by the Kingdom’s leadership, which says the attacks are tantamount to war crimes.
The coalition has stepped up operations targeting Houthi military targets after an increase in cross-border attacks in recent days aimed at Saudi Arabia.
On Sunday, coalition airstrikes killed more than 200 Houthi militants following several attacks on the Yemeni governorate of Marib.
The Arab coalition also said it conducted three operations near the western coast to support forces protecting civilians. The strikes destroyed two militant vehicles and killed 15 militants.
The militia, which seized the Yemeni capital in 2014, has been fighting the internationally recognized government, which is supported by the Saudi-led Arab coalition.

  • New initiative will cover production project expenses 
JEDDAH: The Saudi Film Commission has announced an initiative to help local and international production companies to make movies in the Kingdom.

The announcement, which took place during the first Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, is an incentive program that aims to support, motivate, and attract production companies to shoot films in the country, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
It comes as part of the commission’s key pillars and strategic steps to position Saudi Arabia as a global destination for the film industry.
The initiative strives to provide aspiring film talent with a platform to develop and grow in the sector by giving them training programs, including on-the-job training locally and internationally, which will help create more permanent job opportunities within the local film industry.
By making Saudi Arabia a hub for local and international film production, the incentive program will help local film crews, including suppliers who directly serve projects, to benefit through job creation and shedding light on sites offered in the country.

The commission aims to cover the expenses that come with production projects, from covering the expenses of producers, directors, lead actors and actresses, and screenwriters, as well as covering the expenses of production site crews and expenses related to rental equipment and designated production sites.
The incentives to be given were decided after the commission studied those given out globally.
The Red Sea Film Festival featured world premieres of selected films made by the Kingdom’s up-and-coming talent, with 138 films from over 60 countries in total.
The historical event, dubbed “a landmark moment,” by RSIFF Chairman Mohammed Al-Turki, served as a launchpad for young Saudi and Arab talent and supported the development of Kingdom’s flourishing industry.

  • Arena has a potential treatment for ulcerative colitis in late-stage clinical testing that it also is testing to treat Chrohn’s disease
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 64 new COVID-19 cases and 77 recoveries in the Kingdom on Monday.
It added that the number of critical cases reached 31.
The new figures brought the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 550,304 and the recovery tally to 539,554.
The MOH reported two new deaths, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll to 8,855.
Saudi health authorities advised the public to contact the toll-free number 937 for consultations, inquiries, health information and services around the clock. Separately, Pfizer is spending $6.7 billion to buy a drugmaker that is developing treatments for inflammatory conditions like Chrohn’s disease but has no products on the market.
The pharmaceutical giant said Monday it will pay $100 in cash for each share of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a deal already approved by the boards of both companies.
Pfizer believes that Arena will bolster its expertise in inflammation and immunology. It plans to pay for the acquisition with cash on hand.
Arena has a potential treatment for ulcerative colitis in late-stage clinical testing that it also is testing to treat Chrohn’s disease. The company is developing possible treatments is in dermatology and for acute heart failure.

  • The aid included 200 tents and 200 shelter bags, benefiting 1,200 people
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Monday gave a certificate of initial approval for work and service provision outside the Kingdom to the Charitable Health Society for Patients Care (ENAYAH), with the activities falling under the supervision, follow-up and control of the center.
The certificate was handed over by Royal Court adviser and the supervisor-general of KSrelief, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, to the chairman of the board of directors at the society, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The move aims to help implement the Saudi leadership’s directives to boost the contribution of the nonprofit sector in various fields, including activating its role by participating in external humanitarian and relief work and enhancing joint and strategic cooperation among sectors. This will contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The center is focused on helping needy communities worldwide.

Last Tuesday, the center launched a voluntary medical campaign for pediatric open-heart surgeries in Tanzania. During the first day of the campaign, the KSrelief medical team performed six successful cardiac surgeries.
Earlier, in Yemen’s Marib governorate, the center distributed urgent shelter materials to displaced families in Al-Wadi district.
The aid included 200 tents and 200 shelter bags, benefiting 1,200 people. In November, the center signed a joint memorandum of cooperation with the General Authority for Awqaf in Riyadh.
The agreement, signed by Al-Rabeeah and the minister of human resources and social development and chairman of the General Authority for Awqaf, Ahmed Al-Rajhi, aims to establish an endowment fund for humanitarian, relief and charitable work.

 

  • In Madinah, the prayer was performed at the Prophet’s Mosque and attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah region
RIYADH: Muslims across Saudi Arabia performed Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayers in pursuit of the Prophetic Sunnah during drought and late rain on Monday morning.

In Makkah, the prayer was performed at the Grand Mosque and attended by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, advisor to King Salman and governor of Makkah region.

In Madinah, the prayer was performed at the Prophet’s Mosque and attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah region.

In Riyadh, the prayer was performed at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque and attended by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of Riyadh region.

The prayer was also performed in other regions and attended by their respective governors and senior officials.

In their sermons, preachers urged Muslims to pray to Allah for repentance and forgiveness, to do good and charitable deeds, and to supplicate for rainfall.

 

  • Amza conveyed the greetings of the Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, stressing the importance of Saudi ties
RIYADH: Speaker of the Shoura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Asheikh received newly appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom Pakeer Mohideen Amza in Riyadh on Monday.

Al-Asheikh expressed his wishes of success to the ambassador in strengthening the relations that unite Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka.

He stressed the Shoura Council’s keenness and interest in developing joint bilateral work and coordination at the level of parliamentary relations with Sri Lanka, in order to achieve constructive cooperation.

Amza conveyed the greetings of the Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, stressing the importance of Saudi ties and the Kingdom’s role in political, economic and tourism developments.

During the meeting, a number of issues of common interest were discussed.

