Saudi defenses destroy ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia set to become global film production destination

JEDDAH: The Saudi Film Commission has announced an initiative to help local and international production companies to make movies in the Kingdom.

The announcement, which took place during the first Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, is an incentive program that aims to support, motivate, and attract production companies to shoot films in the country, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It comes as part of the commission’s key pillars and strategic steps to position Saudi Arabia as a global destination for the film industry.

The initiative strives to provide aspiring film talent with a platform to develop and grow in the sector by giving them training programs, including on-the-job training locally and internationally, which will help create more permanent job opportunities within the local film industry.

By making Saudi Arabia a hub for local and international film production, the incentive program will help local film crews, including suppliers who directly serve projects, to benefit through job creation and shedding light on sites offered in the country.

The commission aims to cover the expenses that come with production projects, from covering the expenses of producers, directors, lead actors and actresses, and screenwriters, as well as covering the expenses of production site crews and expenses related to rental equipment and designated production sites.

The incentives to be given were decided after the commission studied those given out globally.

The Red Sea Film Festival featured world premieres of selected films made by the Kingdom’s up-and-coming talent, with 138 films from over 60 countries in total.

The historical event, dubbed “a landmark moment,” by RSIFF Chairman Mohammed Al-Turki, served as a launchpad for young Saudi and Arab talent and supported the development of Kingdom’s flourishing industry.