Saudi defenses destroy ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian forces destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi militia and targeting Khamis Mushait, near Abha in the Kingdom’s southwest, the Arab coalition announced on Monday.
The Arab coalition said the militia’s renewed attempts to target civilians will be met with a hefty response.
“We will take firm measures to neutralize threats in accordance with international humanitarian law,” said a statement on Al Ekhbariya TV.
This follows the coalition downing of three ballistic missiles targeting the Saudi capital Riyadh on Dec. 7.
Bahrain and Kuwait have condemned the Houthi militia’s attempt to attack civilians and civilian buildings in Saudi Arabia with a ballistic missile Monday, which was intercepted by Saudi Arabian forces.
In separate statements, Bahrain and Kuwait labeled the missile attack as a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”
Houthi actions against civilians have been condemned repeatedly by the Kingdom’s leadership, which says the attacks are tantamount to war crimes.
The coalition has stepped up operations targeting Houthi military targets after an increase in cross-border attacks in recent days aimed at Saudi Arabia.
On Sunday, coalition airstrikes killed more than 200 Houthi militants following several attacks on the Yemeni governorate of Marib.
The Arab coalition also said it conducted three operations near the western coast to support forces protecting civilians. The strikes destroyed two militant vehicles and killed 15 militants.
The militia, which seized the Yemeni capital in 2014, has been fighting the internationally recognized government, which is supported by the Saudi-led Arab coalition.
