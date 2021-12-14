You are here

70 million years on earth, 40 years of decline: the endangered eel

This picture taken on October 25, 2021 shows an eel in an aquarium at the Japan Fisheries Research and Education Agency in a suburb of Minamiizu, Shizuoka prefecture. (AFP)
This picture taken on October 25, 2021 shows the larva of an eel at the Japan Fisheries Research and Education Agency in a suburb of Minamiizu, Shizuoka prefecture. (AFP)
70 million years on earth, 40 years of decline: the endangered eel
In this photo taken on April 16, 2021, Japanese chef Tsuyoshi Hachisuka prepares eel at his restaurant in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka prefecture. (AFP)
Updated 14 December 2021
  • Eels are believed to have been around for 60-70 million years, and have not diversified much, with just 19 species and subspecies in the Anguilla genus
TOKYO: Eels were once so abundant that they were considered a pest, but today the ancient creature is threatened by human activity and risks disappearing altogether, scientists and environmentalists warn.

Eels appear in human mythology and ancient art, and their bones have been found in tombs dating back thousands of years.
Just thirty years ago, they were so common that in France they were even classed a nuisance, accused of damaging salmon stock and destroying fishing lines.
“When I was young, eels were in every river and estuary,” said French researcher Eric Feunteun, a leading expert on the creature.
“My grandmother had a cafe... and sometimes customers who were down on their luck would bring a bucket of young eel to pay for their coffee,” he said.
In less than half a century, the situation has changed radically: the European eel’s population is now just 10 percent of its 1960-70s level.
“We sounded the alarm in the 1980s,” explained Feunteun, a marine ecology professor at France’s National Museum of Natural History, but it wasn’t until 2007 that the European Union required its members to protect the species.
The European eel now appears on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s critically endangered list, with its Japanese and American cousins just one category behind, on the endangered list.




This picture taken on October 25, 2021 shows an eel in a tank at the Japan Fisheries Research and Education Agency in a suburb of Minamiizu, Shizuoka prefecture. (AFP)

The eel’s complex life cycle makes it vulnerable to a wide range of human activity, including overfishing of a species that is a much-loved delicacy in Asia.
But that pressure is far from the only thing driving eel decline.
“We’ve known since the 1980s that there are multiple reasons and that fishing probably isn’t the main factor,” said Feunteun.
He points out that polluting waterways with contaminants like pesticides, medicines and plasticizers has a much greater effect, including on eels’ reproductive capacity.
Habitat destruction also plays a significant role, according to Andrew Kerr, president of the Sustainable Eel Group.
He points to the “draining of three quarters of the wetlands of Europe. And then the one million plus barriers to fish migration in the rivers, like dams.”
“So we basically destroyed the eel’s habitat. And that’s what’s really killed it off,” he told AFP.
Climate change is also a factor, shifting marine currents that carry eels from their spawning grounds in tropical waters to the rivers and estuaries where they will spend most of their lives.
Longer and slower routes mean higher mortality rates for young eels as they drift toward coastlines.

Since 2012, Japan, China, Taiwan and South Korea have cooperated on conserving the Japanese eel found in their waters, including with fishing quotas.
But fishing limits alone are insufficient, experts say.
Other efforts include programs that range from helping eels over migration barriers, to moving young eels from areas where they are abundant to places where they are in decline.
Elsewhere, dams that can trap, injure and kill eels as they migrate have been adapted, and systems to trace them and interrupt trafficking have also been introduced.
More is needed though, experts say, including on habitat protection.
“It won’t take long for the other 16 species of eels to get on the endangered list. So we have to have a global approach to safeguarding the eel,” said Kerr.

The eel has proved resistant to reproducing naturally in captivity and artificial fertilization is possible but expensive.
“The reproductive rate is low and it takes a long time for the (juvenile) glass eels to grow,” said Ryusuke Sudo of the Japan Fisheries Research and Education Agency in the Izu region, southwest of Tokyo.
Scientists have also never observed eel larvae eating in the wild, so their preferred food remains a mystery. They grow slower in captivity and each eel requires individual human intervention to reproduce.

Eels are believed to have been around for 60-70 million years, and have not diversified much, with just 19 species and subspecies in the Anguilla genus.
For all their longevity, much about them remains a mystery, with scientists only recently pinpointing the first spawning grounds.
In some ways, eels are “super-adapted,” said Feunteun. They are able to breed in areas where most fish could not find food, because eel young can feed on “marine snow,” dead and decaying plant and animal matter that drifts down the water column.
But the long distances they migrate and disperse leave them vulnerable.
“Seventy million years of existence and 40 years of decline,” as Feunteun puts it.
Still, he holds out some hope.
“It’s a species that has shown during previous climatic changes that it can rebound from very few individuals,” he said.

NEW YORK: Calling him a “clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman,” Time magazine has named Tesla CEO Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021.
Musk, who is also the founder and CEO space exploration company SpaceX, recently passed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s wealthiest person as the rising price of Tesla pushed his net worth to around $300 billion. He owns about 17 percent of Tesla’s stock, which sold for almost $1,000 each on Monday.
Time cited the breadth of Musk’s endeavors, from his founding of SpaceX in 2002, to his hand in the creation of the alternative energy company SolarCity in addition to Tesla, the most valuable car company in the world. The magazine emphasizes that its annual acknowledgement is not an award, but rather, “recognition of the person who had the most influence on the events of the year, for good or for ill.”
The magazine also noted the sway Musk holds over an army of loyal followers (and investors) on social media, where he skewers the powerful and also regulators attempting to keep in check an executive that is far from traditional. Before his 66 million followers on Twitter, he offers outlandish assistance to the world and drives even his own followers and investors mad by roiling markets.
Though it only became profitable in recent years, Tesla is far and away the world’s most valuable car company, at one point this year crossing the $1 trillion market capitalization threshold. Detroit heavyweights Ford and General Motors are worth less than $200 billion combined.
Musk said last month that SpaceX will attempt to launch its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to orbit in January. NASA has contracted with SpaceX to use Starship for delivering astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2025. Musk said he plans to use the reusable ships to eventually land people on Mars.
Time highlighted Musk’s recent admission to his 66 million Twitter followers that half his tweets were “made on a porcelain throne.” In its profile of the provocative CEO, Time went on to chronicle one of those toilet tweet storms in detail before concluding: ”This is the man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit.”

LISBON, Portugal: Students and faculty members from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived with their families Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school.
The 273-person group, including some 150 students, flew into Lisbon, the Portuguese capital, from Doha, Qatar. Their departure from Afghanistan was staggered in five airlifts to Doha over six weeks in October and November.
“The arrival of the (institute’s) community today means that the first and most important step of saving lives and insuring freedom is now over,” said the institute’s founder and director, Dr. Ahmad Sarmast.
Governments and corporate and private donors met the group’s evacuation and resettlement expenses.
“From now on, (the institute’s) musicians will be a symbol of courage and resolve, not only for Afghan artists, but also for the people of Afghanistan, in their struggle against the oppression and tyranny of the Taliban,” Sarmast said.
The musicians are among tens of thousands of Afghans, including many from the country’s sports and arts community, who have fled since Taliban fighters seized Afghanistan in August, when the US and NATO ended their 20-year military presence.
The Afghanistan girls’ youth soccer team has also resettled in Portugal, a country of 10.3 million that has taken in 764 Afghans since the summer.
Afghanistan has a strong musical tradition, and a pop music scene had flourished there over the past two decades. But many musicians fear for their futures under the Taliban, which rules according to a harsh interpretation of Islamic law.
The Afghanistan National Institute of Music, founded in 2010, was renowned for its inclusiveness. It became a symbol of a new Afghanistan, with boys and girls studying together and performing to full houses in the United States and Europe.
The school’s campus in Kabul is now occupied by a Taliban faction. Its bank accounts were frozen and its offices ransacked, according to former school officials.
The plan is to recreate the school in Portugal, allowing the students to continue their educations, as part of a wider Lisbon-based center for Afghan culture that will welcome exiles.

NANTERRE, France: A memorial to French World War II soldiers and Resistance fighters has been vandalized with an anti-health pass slogan, authorities said Monday, in what President Emmanuel Macron called an “insult” to the nation’s memory.
The Mont Valerien monument in Suresnes, west of Paris, was vandalized with “Anti Pass” painted in large letters, with the style of the double-s reminiscent of that used by Nazis for their SS inscriptions, authorities said.
The inscription on the monument — which was inaugurated in 1960 by then-president Charles de Gaulle — is 50 meters (164 feet) long, they said.
Macron on Monday called the act “an insult to the memory of our heroes and the memory of the nation.”
In a tweet, he said that “to sully this sacred place of the republic is to violate what unites us. The perpetrators will be found and put on trial.”
France requires a health pass — proof of vaccination, Covid recovery or a negative test result — for access to restaurants and cafes, public transport and cultural venues, a requirement that sparked major protests last summer.
The government is pushing for a fast rollout of booster shots in an effort to avoid another lockdown as the new omicron virus variant is causing infections to spike.
It has also said the pass will lapse for anyone who fails to get a booster shot.
The health authorities have reported that more than 76 percent of the eligible population had been fully vaccinated as of last week, one of the highest vaccination rates in the European Union.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the collapse of the Soviet Union spelled the end of “historical Russia,” revealing he drove a taxi to make ends meet following the USSR’s fall.
Putin, a former agent of the Soviet Union’s KGB security services, who has previously lamented the USSR’s fall, said the disintegration three decades ago remains a “tragedy” for “most citizens.”
The comments, reported by state-run news agency RIA Novosti Sunday, were excerpts from an upcoming film by broadcaster Channel One, dubbed “Russia. Recent History.”
“After all, what is the collapse of the Soviet Union? This is the collapse of historical Russia under the name of the Soviet Union,” the Russian leader was cited as saying.
A loyal servant of the Soviet Union, Putin was dismayed when it fell apart, once calling the collapse “the greatest geopolitical disaster of the 20th century.”
Putin is sensitive to the perceived expansion of Western military ambitions into ex-Soviet countries and Russia this week demanded that NATO formally scrap a 2008 decision to open its door to Georgia and Ukraine.
The end of the Union brought with it a period of intense economic instability that plunged many into poverty, as newly independent Russia transitioned from communism to capitalism.
RIA-Novosti, reporting from excerpts of the documentary, said Putin had revealed that he worked occasionally as a taxi driver to boost his income.
“Sometimes I had to earn extra money,” Putin said.
“I mean, earn extra money by car, as a private driver. It’s unpleasant to talk about to be honest but, unfortunately, that was the case.”
Russia was the center of the Soviet Union that grew to include 15 republics from the Baltics in the West to Central Asia.
In 1991, wracked by economic woes the Soviet Union disintegrated and Russia became an independent nation.

EILAT, Israel: Women from 80 countries vied for the Miss Universe crown in the Israeli city of Eilat on Sunday.

The 70th edition of the annual pageant, being held in Israel for the first time, has also faced complications from the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those challenging for top prize are Miss Morocco Kawtar Benhalima and Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani, whose majority Muslim nations normalized ties with Israel last year.

South Africa's Ministry of Sports, Culture and Arts had urged its contestant to stay away from Eilat, citing "atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians."

The call echoed Palestinian groups who pleaded with contestants to avoid the event.

Despite those calls, Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane was in the Red Sea resort city, where the final competition gets underway overnight before the 2021 winner is named at roughly 0300 GMT Monday.

In an interview with AFP in Jerusalem late last month, reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza, of Mexico, said the pageant should steer clear of politics.

"Miss Universe isn't a political movement, nor a religious one. It's about women and what they can offer."

Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia, nations that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel, have not sent contestants but both cited complications related to the pandemic, not Israel's rights record.

The UAE, which also normalised ties with Israel last year and where Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was to make a historic visit Sunday, has also not sent a candidate.

But the UAE said that was "due to time constraints," in selecting its national winner.

