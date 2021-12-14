You are here

  • Home
  • Tesla to accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise, says Musk

Tesla to accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise, says Musk

Tesla to accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise, says Musk
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/5rj4u

Updated 14 December 2021
Reuters

Tesla to accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise, says Musk

Tesla to accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise, says Musk
  • Dogecoin, popular among retail investors, raced up to $0.20 after the tweet
Updated 14 December 2021
Reuters

Tesla Inc. chief Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric carmaker will accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis, sending the meme-based cryptocurrency up 24 percent.


“Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes,” Musk said in a tweet.


Dogecoin, popular among retail investors, raced up to $0.20 after the tweet. Musk’s tweets on the cryptocurrency, including the one where he called it the “people’s crypto,” have helped the meme coin soar 5,859 percent over the past year, according to data from Coinbase website.


Musk did not specify what merchandise, which starts from $50 and goes as high as $1,900, could be bought with dogecoin.


Tesla sells apparel, ‘Giga Texas’ belt buckles and mini models of its vehicles as well as quirky limited-edition items such as the ‘Cyberwhistle’, which is modeled after its much-awaited Cybertruck. It recently launched a quad bike ‘Cyberquad’ for kids, also modeled after the truck.


Musk, a cryptocurrency supporter, has often endorsed dogecoin and said it is better for transactions, most recently in an interview to the Time magazine, which named him “Person of the Year” for 2021 on Monday.


“Bitcoin is not a good substitute for transactional currency,” he said.


Musk had asked users in May if they wanted Tesla to accept dogecoin in a Twitter poll. He had called dogecoin a ‘hustle’ during his guest-host spot on the “Saturday Night Live” comedy sketch TV show in May.


Musk, who has over 66 million followers on Twitter, has been highly engaged in this year’s retail trading frenzy, tweeting about cryptocurrencies and helping send their prices soaring.


The EV maker stopped accepting bitcoin for car purchases, less than two months after the company began to accept the world’s biggest digital currency for payment.

Topics: economy Tesla Elon Musk Dogecoin CRYPTO

Related

Dogecoin beats Bitcoin as the most-Googled cryptocoin in US
Business & Economy
Dogecoin beats Bitcoin as the most-Googled cryptocoin in US

Riyadh starts campaign to host World Expo 2030

Riyadh starts campaign to host World Expo 2030
Updated 17 sec ago
Waffa Wael

Riyadh starts campaign to host World Expo 2030

Riyadh starts campaign to host World Expo 2030
Updated 17 sec ago
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi capital is a global city, where a third of its residents are non-Saudis, and by 2030, and plans are afoot to transform Riyadh into one of the top-10 city economies of the world, said Fahd Al-Rasheed.
The chief executive officer of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City highlighted the rapid transformation and ongoing development of the Saudi capital at the Bureau International des Expositions on Tuesday.
This marked the start of Saudi Arabia’s campaign to host the Expo 2030 world fair. Addressing the virtual meeting convened by the BIE organizing body, Al-Rasheed said expanding from a small town of 150,000 inhabitants in 1950, Riyadh has become one of the world’s fastest-growing cities with a gross domestic product of more than $200 billion.
He said the city did not achieve this status because of petrodollars as evident from the fact that Riyadh’s economy represents 50 percent of the Kingdom’s total non-oil GDP.
The Saudi official said the story is not over yet, he added, it is just the beginning. Al-Rasheed then briefed the BIE governing body about the several development projects underway in the Saudi capital, such as a 135,000 km sports boulevard, the massive King Salman Park, which is four times the size of New York’s Central Park and ten times the size of London’s Hyde Park.
He said the city is building one of the world’s largest public transport networks. Al-Rasheed also highlighted the efforts being made to make Riyadh a sustainable and healthy city by increasing greenery in and around the city as part of the Riyadh Green Project.
“The capital is undertaking the world’s largest urban initiative by planting 15 million trees — a tree for every resident.”
He said the project will use treated water for these trees and it will thus help in lowering temperatures, reducing carbon footprint and electricity demand.
The official said the Riyadh of 2030 will be a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable city. It will be a preferred destination for businesses and talent offering world-class education and healthcare services while ensuring the quality of life for all.
Al-Rasheed said steps are also being taken to promote creativity in the city, evident from the Riyadh Art Program, which aims to turn the capital into a gallery without walls with more than 1,000 art pieces that will be installed across the city.
He also highlighted steps taken to preserve the rich heritage of the city. “These units of heritage will become a window into our past.”
“And to make Riyadh into a destination for entertainment, we are building a new global destination for sport and culture and entertainment. Qiddiya will feature an F1 track, 16 parks, sports facilities, as well as a range of other entertainment and cultural options,” Al-Rasheed said.
He said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently launched the Riyadh Sustainability Strategy, which is one of the most ambitious sustainability programs in the world. It commits more than $90 billion with 68 initiatives to ensure a sustainable future for the city and seeks to lower Riyadh’s carbon emissions by 50 percent.
“However, urban transformation is not only about infrastructure and place-making, it is about people as well. Every large institution in the city is undergoing its own transformation. Our universities, schools, hospitals are being transformed as we speak,” Al-Rasheed said.
The top official said the Saudi capital will be more than ready to host the World Expo 2030. “The city itself will be the perfect manifestation of what the World Expo aims to achieve, which is to bring together the world’s best minds, ideas, and solutions.
In his letter to the BIE, declaring the Kingdom’s intention to bid for the Expo 2030, the crown prince stated that the Vision 2030 represents the Kingdom’s ambition for the future…. and creates a sustainable tomorrow for the benefit of future generations.

Topics: SaudiVision 2030 Riyadh World Expo 2030

Related

The letter was delivered in Paris to the secretary general of the BIE, Dimitri Kerkentzes, by the chief executive officer of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City Fahd Al-Rasheed. (@RiyadhDevelop)
Saudi Arabia
OIC backs Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030

British Airways’ new short-haul subsidiary to take off in March

A British Airways aircraft moves towards the runway for takeoff at Gatwick Airport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
A British Airways aircraft moves towards the runway for takeoff at Gatwick Airport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

British Airways’ new short-haul subsidiary to take off in March

A British Airways aircraft moves towards the runway for takeoff at Gatwick Airport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Tickets to 35 destinations across Europe and North Africa will go on sale from Tuesday, company says
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British Airways said its new short-haul subsidiary will start flying to 35 destinations, including the Moroccan city of Marrakech, from March next year.

The new airline, which the carrier said would operate under the BA name but exist as an “entirely separate entity,” will be based at London Gatwick Airport.

Tickets for flights to Marrakech, Amsterdam, Berlin and Athens, as well as other destinations in Spain, Portugal and Cyprus, would go on sale from Tuesday, it said.

BA said the subsidiary would initially operate three Airbus aircraft, but hoped to expand that to 18 by the end of May.

The subsidiary will operate similarly to BA CityFlyer, which is based at London City Airport.

“Today is a landmark moment for British Airways,” CEO Sean Doyle said. “The creation of a new British Airways short-haul organization means Gatwick customers will benefit from access to a premium service from the UK’s flag carrier at competitive prices.”

He continued: “We are looking forward to bringing a short-haul network back to Gatwick, with a fantastic flying team in place, to serve our customers from London’s second hub airport, which we feel sure will be a success.”

The airline suspended all of its short-haul services from Gatwick at the end of March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

The IAG-owned company, historically the Spanish group’s most profitable brand, fell behind other subsidiaries Iberia and Vueling amid the UK’s tougher and longer restrictions on air travel compared with the rest of Europe.

Topics: business economy British Airways Gatwick Airport Marrakech Morocco

Related

Morocco’s Marrakesh ‘suffocates’ without tourists
Middle-East
Morocco’s Marrakesh ‘suffocates’ without tourists
Winston Churchill’s painting of Marrakesh sells for $11.5 million
Lifestyle
Winston Churchill’s painting of Marrakesh sells for $11.5 million

GCC net foreign assets see a slight increase in first half of 2021

GCC net foreign assets see a slight increase in first half of 2021
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

GCC net foreign assets see a slight increase in first half of 2021

GCC net foreign assets see a slight increase in first half of 2021
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s net foreign assets, held by the members’ central banks, recorded a total of $655 billion in the first half of 2021, up by 0.2 percent compared to the end of 2020. 

Saudi Arabia topped the list, acquiring the largest share of net foreign assets at $442 billion in June 2021, down 1.6 percent compared to December 2020, according to a report released by the GCC Statistical Center.

UAE recorded net foreign assets of $110 billion, increasing by 5.6 percent and emerging as the second largest holder. 

Despite having the highest growth rate of net foreign assets with 96.4 percent, Bahrain came at the bottom of the list, recording net foreign assets of $3.8 billion in the first half of 2021, compared to December 2020. 

The slight improvement in the aforementioned figures comes amid the GCC countries’ recovery from the pandemic repercussions.  

The report published by the Bahrain-based GCC Statistical Center reviews the latest developments in the economies of the member countries and provides its forecasts for the coming years through 2023.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Related

GCC states’ inflation is predicted at 2.1% in 2021 due to higher costs of raw materials
Business & Economy
GCC states’ inflation is predicted at 2.1% in 2021 due to higher costs of raw materials
GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021
Business & Economy
GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021

GCC states’ inflation is predicted at 2.1% in 2021 due to higher costs of raw materials

GCC states’ inflation is predicted at 2.1% in 2021 due to higher costs of raw materials
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

GCC states’ inflation is predicted at 2.1% in 2021 due to higher costs of raw materials

GCC states’ inflation is predicted at 2.1% in 2021 due to higher costs of raw materials
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

Consumer prices in the Gulf Cooperation Council states are projected to have risen by 2.1 percent in 2021, compared to 1.2 percent in 2020, a report by the GCC Statistical Center revealed.  

Looking forward, inflation rate forecasts for 2022 and 2023 are predicted at 1.8 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

Inflationary pressures will come from jumps in costs of imported raw materials and consumables, the report explained. Also, consumer prices will rise as a result of higher consumption and public expenditure following improvements in employment rates and household income.

All Gulf countries are forecasted to have inflation rates in the range of 1-3 percent in 2022, with Qatar hitting the highest rate.

Last year, all GCC states experienced deflation – a drop in consumer prices – except for Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, which reach inflation rates of 3.4 percent and 2.1 percent. The latter two pushed the region’s overall inflation rate to 1.2 percent in 2020.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Inflation

Related

GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021
Business & Economy
GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021
Special Security, strategic ties top agenda as 42nd GCC summit gets underway in Riyadh video
Saudi Arabia
Security, strategic ties top agenda as 42nd GCC summit gets underway in Riyadh

GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021

GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021
Updated 14 December 2021
Dana Abdelaziz 

GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021

GCC’s bank assets grow by 3% in H1 of 2021
Updated 14 December 2021
Dana Abdelaziz 

CAIRO: Total assets of banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council have increased by 3.1 percent in the first half of 2021 compared to the figures at the end of 2020.

The commercial banks operating in the GCC countries reported a hike in their assets to $2.6 trillion, according to a report released by the GCC-Stat.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE account for about one-third of the total banking assets in the GCC, with the latter acquiring the lion’s share of 33 percent and the former amounting to 31.5 percent. 

The UAE recorded total assets of $874 billion in June 2021, up 0.7 percent from December 2020, while the Kingdom’s total assets accounted for $830 billion recording a 4.5 percent increase.

Emerging as the highest growth rate for total bank assets, Qatar’s total assets increased by 5.1 percent in the second half of 2021, compared to December 2020, with total assets of $486 billion.

Topics: 42nd GCC summit

Latest updates

Riyadh starts campaign to host World Expo 2030
Riyadh starts campaign to host World Expo 2030
Saudi roll ball players set sights on international stage after Kingdom hosts sport’s 1st tournament
Saudi roll ball players set sights on international stage after Kingdom hosts sport’s 1st tournament
Virus and migrant worries spur EU to toughen border rules
Virus and migrant worries spur EU to toughen border rules
Yemen football team victory unifies war-torn country
Yemen football team victory unifies war-torn country
British Airways’ new short-haul subsidiary to take off in March
A British Airways aircraft moves towards the runway for takeoff at Gatwick Airport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.