What We Are Reading Today: Breaking the Social Media Prism by Chris Bail

In an era of increasing social isolation, platforms like Facebook and Twitter are among the most important tools we have to understand each other.

We use social media as a mirror to decipher our place in society but, as Chris Bail explains, it functions more like a prism that distorts our identities, empowers status-seeking extremists, and renders moderates all but invisible.

Breaking the Social Media Prism challenges common myths about echo chambers, foreign misinformation campaigns, and radicalizing algorithms, revealing that the solution to political tribalism lies deep inside ourselves.