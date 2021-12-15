You are here

  • Home
  • Composite index of GCC stock markets hits 24.9% in H1 2021

Composite index of GCC stock markets hits 24.9% in H1 2021

Composite index of GCC stock markets hits 24.9% in H1 2021
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2acwk

Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Composite index of GCC stock markets hits 24.9% in H1 2021

Composite index of GCC stock markets hits 24.9% in H1 2021
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s stock markets witnessed an improvement in the six-month period ending June 30.

The improvement was reported in terms of market value and growth rate, with the Saudi bourse being the biggest contributor.

Having witnessed a mixed performance throughout the year, key equity markets in the Gulf region recorded massive gains in the first half of 2021 despite the impact of the pandemic-induced lockdowns and other restrictions.

The rebound of the pandemic-hit stock markets was mainly attributed to government measures to limit the impact of the global health crisis and improving oil market.

The market value of the GCC surged 2.6 percent from around $3.1 trillion to $3.4 trillion for the six-month period ending June 30.

The Saudi stock exchange accounted for the majority of this market value, making up 76.4 percent, while Abu Dhabi’s exchange came next with a share of 9.4 percent. Qatar and Kuwait bourses held shares that amounted to 5 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

The other three Gulf stock markets made up 5.5 percent as a single group.

In the first six months of 2021, market forces led the growth rate of the composite index of GCC stock exchanges to reach 24.9 percent, in contrast to just 2 percent in 2020. 

The overall positive performance was mostly driven by Abu Dhabi and Saudi bourses, growing at rates of 35.5 percent and 26.4 percent, respectively, in the corresponding period.

Some 26 listed companies in the Saudi stock exchange rebounded from a nine-month 2020 net loss to profit this year, thanks to the recovery of markets hit by diminished economic growth and wrecked supply chains caused by the pandemic.

With improved companies’ performance, Tadawul’s main index TASI soared 26.89 percent and parallel market Nomu rose 18.48 percent in the one-year period ending Dec.13.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Markets

Related

GCC net foreign assets see a slight increase in first half of 2021
Business & Economy
GCC net foreign assets see a slight increase in first half of 2021
GCC states’ inflation is predicted at 2.1% in 2021 due to higher costs of raw materials
Business & Economy
GCC states’ inflation is predicted at 2.1% in 2021 due to higher costs of raw materials

India approves $10bn plan to lure semiconductor and display makers

India approves $10bn plan to lure semiconductor and display makers
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 58 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

India approves $10bn plan to lure semiconductor and display makers

India approves $10bn plan to lure semiconductor and display makers
  • Vedanta Group was also keen to set up a display fabrication plant in India
Updated 58 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

India has approved a $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor fabricators and display manufacturers, its technology minister said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to establish itself as a global electronics production hub.


Israel’s Tower Semiconductor, Apple’s contract manufacturer Foxconn and a Singapore-based consortium have all shown interest in setting up semiconductor fabrication units in India, a government source told Reuters.


Vedanta Group was also keen to set up a display fabrication plant in India, the source added.


New Delhi also approved a design linked incentive plan to encourage 100 local companies in semiconductor design for integrated circuits and chipsets, technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told a news briefing.


“Prime minister (Narendra Modi) has taken a historic decision today that will help develop the complete semiconductor ecosystem — from the design of semiconductor chips to their fabrication, packing and testing — in the country,” he said.


India, the world’s second-biggest smartphone maker, has announced the plan at a time when automakers and tech companies are grappling with a global semiconductor shortage.


Tata Group, one of India’s biggest conglomerates, is also venturing into the business and is in talks with three states to invest up to $300 million to set up a semiconductor assembly and test unit, Reuters has reported.

Topics: economy India Semiconductor Auto sector technology

Related

US to restrict Huawei development of semiconductors
US to restrict Huawei development of semiconductors

Saudi Matarat Holding appoints Mohammed Al-Mowkley as CEO

Saudi Matarat Holding appoints Mohammed Al-Mowkley as CEO
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Matarat Holding appoints Mohammed Al-Mowkley as CEO

Saudi Matarat Holding appoints Mohammed Al-Mowkley as CEO
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Matarat Holding company has appointed Mohammed Al-Mowkley as its new CEO to start in January. 


Al-Mowkley is the current head of the National Water Company, a position he has held since March 2017.

He is seen as a prominent figure in business management, operations, project and investment management in the Kingdom, with more than 22 years of experience.

Matarat Holding, a property of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, was founded in 2013, with the aim of transforming and promoting Saudi airports by leading the privatisation of the industry.

 

Topics: economy Matarat Holding Saudi Arabia

Saudi Venture Capital Company supports 100 startups, 29 investment funds

Saudi Venture Capital Company supports 100 startups, 29 investment funds
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Venture Capital Company supports 100 startups, 29 investment funds

Saudi Venture Capital Company supports 100 startups, 29 investment funds
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Venture Capital Co. has supported 100 startups through 29 investment funds to develop the local venture investment sector, CEO Nabeel Koshak said.

As many as 24 funds and five groups of people have benefited from the company’s support, Koshak said on Tuesday during a virtual talk organised by the Financial Academy, according to SPA.

The amount of venture investment in the Kingdom has increased from SR112.5 million ($30 million) in 2016, to SR600.2 million this year, reflecting an 11 percent jump, supported by the Financial Sector Development Program of Vision 2030, he said, citing a study.

Koshak pointed out that the establishment of the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, Monshaat, has helped the venture investment to grow, specifically during the past three years.

The Financial Sector Development Program aims to develop a diversified and effective financial sector to support the development of the national economy, as sub-sectors are listed under its umbrella including banking, insurance, investment, and stock and debt markets.

Topics: Saudi Venture Capital Company Finance Investment

Related

Saudi Venture Investment Co. launches initiative to support startups
Business & Economy
Saudi Venture Investment Co. launches initiative to support startups
Saudi Venture Capital has $293.2m investments in 20 funds
Business & Economy
Saudi Venture Capital has $293.2m investments in 20 funds

GCC members record 3.3% rise in bank deposits in first half of 2021

GCC members record 3.3% rise in bank deposits in first half of 2021
Updated 15 December 2021
Dana Abdelaziz
Salma Wael

GCC members record 3.3% rise in bank deposits in first half of 2021

GCC members record 3.3% rise in bank deposits in first half of 2021
Updated 15 December 2021
Dana Abdelaziz Salma Wael

RIYADH: Member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council witnessed an improvement in their banking sector, as the total bank deposits increased by 3.3 percent in the first half of 2021, compared to the end of 2020.

The GCC countries’ total bank deposits reached $1.6 trillion, according to a report released by the GCC Statistical Center.

Saudi Arabia reported the largest share of the total bank deposits, representing around 33.6 percent, at $541 billion, up 4.5 percent from December 2020.

The UAE came next, dominating 32.2 percent of the GCC’s total bank deposits, followed by Qatar with a share of 16.4 percent.

The share of other council members accounted for around 17.8 percent.

Commercial banks of the GCC saw a credit growth of 5.2 percent in June 2021, compared to December 2020, reaching $1.5 trillion.

The growth is attributed to the increase in credit provided by the council’s member countries, except for the UAE that witnessed a slight decrease of 0.1 percent in the first half of 2021.

Saudi Arabia topped the list with $520 billion credit provided as of June 2021, up 9.5 percent from December 2020.

The rise was driven by increased consumer spending and corporate activities amid the recovery from the pandemic. 

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Related

Composite index of GCC stock markets hits 24.9% in H1 2021
Business & Economy
Composite index of GCC stock markets hits 24.9% in H1 2021
GCC net foreign assets see a slight increase in first half of 2021
Business & Economy
GCC net foreign assets see a slight increase in first half of 2021

NYC weighs cutting off natural gas hookups for new buildings

NYC weighs cutting off natural gas hookups for new buildings
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 December 2021
AP

NYC weighs cutting off natural gas hookups for new buildings

NYC weighs cutting off natural gas hookups for new buildings
  • Utilities, meanwhile, said they supported the goal but sounded economic alarms
Updated 15 December 2021
AP

New York City lawmakers are poised to decide Wednesday whether to prohibit most new buildings from using natural gas, a move that would make the nation’s most populous city a showcase for a climate-change-fighting policy that has been both embraced and blocked around the country.


The measure is expected to pass the City Council and subsequently receive Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature. If all that happens, most construction projects submitted for approval after 2027 would have to use something other than gas or oil — such as electricity — for heating, hot water and cooking. Some smaller buildings would have to comply as early as 2024, while hospitals, commercial kitchens and some other facilities would be exempt.


Supporters see the proposal as a big and necessary move in a city where heating, cooling and powering buildings accounts for nearly 70 percent of emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases.


Although stoves and furnaces would use electricity generated partly from burning natural gas and other fossil fuels, backers say the change would boost momentum ahead of a statewide requirement to use 70 percent renewable energy by 2030, up from about 30 percent now.


“We can’t keep expanding gas if we have any prayer of hitting the state’s climate goals,” said Alex Beauchamp of Food & Water Watch, an environmental group.


“This is a huge, huge step forward,” he said, calling the legislation “a real game-changer on the national scene.”


Proponents also say they’re fighting air pollution, particularly on behalf of communities of color.

Researchers have found that non-white people are exposed to more air pollution than whites across the country.


“We must take steps toward climate justice — which is inextricably tied to racial justice,” and the gas legislation “provides an actionable and meaningful answer,” Council sponsor Alicka Ampry-Samuel tweeted in September.

The Democrat represents an overwhelmingly Black Brooklyn district.


A few dozen other cities, including San Francisco and Seattle, have moved to end gas hookups for heat, hot water and sometimes cooking in at least some new buildings.


At the same time, states including Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas have barred cities from doing so, saying that consumers should have their choice of energy sources.

In Texas, the effort began before, but gained all the more steam after, a February storm spawned massive power outages that left many households shivering without electricity, heat or drinkable water for days.


In New York, shifts toward electric vehicles, furnaces and appliances are “expected to create long-term upward pressure” on electricity use, according to the New York Independent System Operator, which oversees the state’s electricity supply.


The organization said in a recent report that it’s still studying how those trends will affect the power system, but it forecasts that electricity demand could start peaking in winter, instead of summer, by about 2040.


The state envisions big increases in wind and solar power, among other approaches to meet its renewable energy targets and growing demand. Some projects are in the works.


Still, some building interests, including a big landlords’ lobbying group called the Real Estate Board of New York, raised concerns at a City Council hearing last month about whether banning new natural gas hookups would strain the electrical grid.

It already struggles during heat waves in the city, sometimes resulting in sizeable neighborhood outages.


Real estate groups also pressed to push back the deadlines for nixing gas, saying that alternative technologies — such as electric heat pumps that transfer heat between indoors and outdoors — need more time to develop, particularly for skyscrapers.


Utilities, meanwhile, said they supported the goal but sounded economic alarms.


“We have real concerns that, as envisioned, these (proposals) may result in increased energy costs for customers,” said Bryan Grimaldi, a vice president of National Grid, which provides power in some parts of the city.

Con Edison, which serves much of it, called for making provisions to help poorer renters with what it characterized as increased costs of electric heating.


Environmental groups say electric doesn’t necessarily mean more expensive. In fact, they say it’s just the opposite in some new, energy-efficient buildings. They also note that natural gas prices fluctuate, having risen notably this year before recently dropping somewhat.

Topics: economy gas sustainability Green NYC United States

Related

US climate decision leaves Europe incensed, dismayed
World
US climate decision leaves Europe incensed, dismayed

Latest updates

Crypto exchange Binance hopes to have Dubai HQ
Crypto exchange Binance hopes to have Dubai HQ
Saudi Arabia needs oil prices at $70-$75 to see a surplus: Jadwa
Saudi Arabia needs oil prices at $70-$75 to see a surplus: Jadwa
Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries
Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries
European clubs threaten not to release players for Africa Cup of Nations
European clubs threaten not to release players for Africa Cup of Nations
Blinken cuts short Asia trip due to Covid case in delegation: official
Blinken cuts short Asia trip due to Covid case in delegation: official

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.