KSRelief launches winter clothes project in Jordan

AMMAN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently launched the second phase of a winter clothes distribution project in Jordan.

The project aims to help needy Jordanian families, as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees, and is being carried out in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.

It includes the distribution of winter clothes and blankets to 31,911 families in 11 governorates, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The director of the Jordan branch of KSrelief, Saud Abdulaziz Al-Huzaim, said: “This seasonal project is an extension of continuous projects to provide the basic needs of needy families and refugees in Jordan, in cooperation with the competent official bodies.”

The secretary-general of the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization, Dr. Hussein Al-Shibli, said the project had been carried out for three consecutive years with the support of KSrelief.

He added that 264,245 people throughout Jordan had benefited from the initiative.

The Kingdom, through the center, is providing such projects to Syrian and Palestinian refugees, as well as the neediest families in Jordan, to alleviate their suffering and improve their living conditions.

In Yemen, KSrelief distributed emergency shelter aid to displaced people in Marib, including 128 shelter tents that benefited 768 people.

This is part of the center’s relief and humanitarian efforts to offer emergency shelter support to Yemenis.