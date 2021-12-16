You are here

KSRelief launches winter clothes project in Jordan

(SPA)
  The project aims to help needy Jordanian families, as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees
AMMAN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently launched the second phase of a winter clothes distribution project in Jordan.  

The project aims to help needy Jordanian families, as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees, and is being carried out in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.

It includes the distribution of winter clothes and blankets to 31,911 families in 11 governorates, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The director of the Jordan branch of KSrelief, Saud Abdulaziz Al-Huzaim, said: “This seasonal project is an extension of continuous projects to provide the basic needs of needy families and refugees in Jordan, in cooperation with the competent official bodies.”

The secretary-general of the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization, Dr. Hussein Al-Shibli, said the project had been carried out for three consecutive years with the support of KSrelief. 

He added that 264,245 people throughout Jordan had benefited from the initiative.

The Kingdom, through the center, is providing such projects to Syrian and Palestinian refugees, as well as the neediest families in Jordan, to alleviate their suffering and improve their living conditions.  

In Yemen, KSrelief distributed emergency shelter aid to displaced people in Marib, including 128 shelter tents that benefited 768 people.

This is part of the center’s relief and humanitarian efforts to offer emergency shelter support to Yemenis.

Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president

Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president
Updated 12 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president

Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president
Updated 12 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince met with the president of the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Borge Brende discussed global and regional topics and economic developments including the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Partnership opportunities between the Kingdom and the WEF in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 were also discussed.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Economic Forum (WEF) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

Arab coalition destroys two Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Saudi Arabia’s Abha

Arab coalition destroys two Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Saudi Arabia’s Abha
Updated 24 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys two Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Saudi Arabia’s Abha

Arab coalition destroys two Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Saudi Arabia’s Abha
  • Earlier, the coalition said that a hostile projectile fell in the industrial area of Ahad Al-Masarihah, Jazan
  • Three industrial workshops and three civilian vehicles were damaged as a result
Updated 24 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired toward Abha, southwestern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The Houthis used Sanaa airport to launch two ballistic missiles to target civilians, the Arab coalition said.

The militia launched a terrorist operation on Tuesday from Sanaa airport, details of which will be announced later, it added.

Earlier, the coalition said that a hostile projectile fell in the industrial area of Ahad Al-Masarihah, Jazan.

Three industrial workshops and three civilian vehicles were damaged as a result.

Attempts to target civilian objects are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, the coalition said.

Topics: Abha Jazan Arab Coalition Sanaa Houthis

Saudi national guard minister meets British defense secretary

Saudi national guard minister meets British defense secretary
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi national guard minister meets British defense secretary

Saudi national guard minister meets British defense secretary
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Minister of the National Guard received the British Secretary of State for Defense and his delegation in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz and Ben Wallace discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation during their meeting.

The meeting was attended by officials from both sides.

Topics: UK Saudi Arabia Ben Wallace Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz

KSrelief chief, UN official discuss humanitarian ties

KSrelief chief, UN official discuss humanitarian ties
Updated 7 sec ago
SPA

KSrelief chief, UN official discuss humanitarian ties

KSrelief chief, UN official discuss humanitarian ties
Updated 7 sec ago
SPA

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, met the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths, in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Al-Rabeeah reviewed the humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom through KSrelief, amounting to 1,806 projects in 77 beneficiary countries, including in various vital sectors, with a value of more than $5.5 billion, of which Yemen received 644 projects.

The two sides discussed matters of common concern related to relief and humanitarian affairs and ways to enhance cooperation between them to alleviate the suffering of needy countries around the world.

Griffiths praised the leading role KSrelief plays in humanitarian work, noting its provision of aid to all groups in need without discrimination.

 

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Martin Griffiths

Saudi Arabia issues new COVID-19 PCR test exemptions

Saudi Arabia issues new COVID-19 PCR test exemptions
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues new COVID-19 PCR test exemptions

Saudi Arabia issues new COVID-19 PCR test exemptions
  • More than 48.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since start of immunization campaign
  • Health ministry has urged people who have not yet received a vaccine to get jabbed
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday new exemptions for non-Saudi spouses of citizens entering the Kingdom.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior said that upon continuous follow-up of the epidemiological conditions of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the recommendations of relevant health departments in the Kingdom, it was decided to exclude the husband or wife of the citizen, non-Saudi children and parents of citizens, and domestic workers who accompany citizens from outside the Kingdom from the requirement of conducting a PCR test before coming to the Kingdom.

The source added that all procedures and precautions are subject to ongoing evaluation by specialized health departments in Saudi Arabia depending on global developments in epidemiological conditions.

Saudi Arabia confirmed 88 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 550,457.

It also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,857.

The Ministry of Health said that, of the current cases, 34 remained in critical condition.

It added that 76 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 539,712.

More than 48.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started, with more than 22.9 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 centers throughout the Kingdom providing jabs, has urged people who have not yet received a vaccine to get one.

It also renewed calls for the public to adhere to precautionary measures and register with the Sehhaty app to receive vaccines.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the pandemic outbreak.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia PCR tests

Watchdog says UN monitors needed in violence-hit Darfur
Watchdog says UN monitors needed in violence-hit Darfur
Lack of jobs, crisis drive Iraqi Kurds to migrate
Lack of jobs, crisis drive Iraqi Kurds to migrate
Breaking boundaries and stereotypes at RSIFF
Breaking boundaries and stereotypes at RSIFF
Closing gap between rich and poor is Pakistan’s priority in new UN role, envoy says
Closing gap between rich and poor is Pakistan’s priority in new UN role, envoy says
Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president
Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president

