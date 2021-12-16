You are here

Who's Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey

Rana Abdullah Zumai
Rana Abdullah Zumai
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey

Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Rana Abdullah Zumai was recently appointed as a senior director of corporate communications and knowledge at the Saudi Geological Survey.

From 2018 up until this year, she was executive manager of corporate communications at Nesma Co. Ltd. Between 2013 and 2018, she worked for the same company as general manager, establishing partnerships responsible for managing four Nesma Embroidery factories in Saudi Arabia. These relationships covered administrative, operational, and marketing departments as well as strategic planning and training.

She has volunteer experience as a corporate communication consultant at Monshaat and with business clinics and has been a diamond member with the Majid Society since 2011. She has led initiatives on diversity and inclusion particularly in her main areas of interest, human development, and economics. She also writes a column for Al-Yaum newspaper.

Zumai is an ambassador for the Qaderoon network, a nonprofit organization that aims to empower business owners to integrate people with disabilities into the workplace.

She is a certified member of the Qiyadat Global Georgetown women’s leadership program, a consultant board member on textiles and fashion in the human science college at King Abdulaziz University, and a board member of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp.

Zumai gained a bachelor’s degree in science and microbiology from King Abdulaziz University and a master’s degree in business, corporate and marketing communications from IE University.

