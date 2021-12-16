Saudi Shoura Council member receives French ‘Legion of Honor’

You are here

Dr. Hoda Al-Helaissi, first Saudi female appointed to the rank of Knight of the French ‘Legion of Honor’. (Supplied)
  • Dr. Hoda Al-Helaissi’s contribution to strengthening Saudi-French ties recognized
RIYADH: The French government has awarded Dr. Hoda Al-Helaissi the rank of “Knight of the Legion of Honor.”

She is the first Saudi female to be honored with the award in recognition of her contribution to strengthening relations between Saudi Arabia and France.

“I cannot find words to express my gratitude and pride in having been given such a high honor,” Al-Helaissi, a member of the Shoura Council and Foreign Affairs Committee within the Shoura, said during her speech after receiving the award at the French embassy.

The Legion of Honour award is the highest decoration in France and was established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte. It is divided into five ranks of increasing distinction: Knight, Officer, Commander, Grand Officer, and Grand Cross. 

More than 500 Saudis have been awarded one of the two distinctions since France first established official diplomatic relations with the Kingdom in the 1930s.

“It is an honor for me to be among the prominent names whose efforts have been written in the pages in the history of military and civil merit and to be mentioned alongside the names of great personalities who left their mark in many fields,” Al-Helaissi said.

Al-Helaissi was nominated as one of the first 30 women to join the Saudi Shoura Council and her membership of the council was renewed in the following two sessions.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for their confidence,” she said.

“I do not know where to begin to express all that I have learned over those years. Since the first year of my joining the council, I have chosen to participate in the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Shoura Council, as well as in the Friendship Committee of the Francophones,” she said. 

Al-Helaissi said that her participation in the Shoura Council played a significant role in her getting to know many parliamentarians and eminent personalities worldwide. She also highlighted how her participation contributed to visiting many countries to strengthen bilateral relations between the Kingdom and those countries.

Since 2011, Al-Helaissi has been a board member of the Alliance Francaise d’Arabie Saoudite.

“On a personal level, France, its culture and its language hold a special place in my heart. Thanks to my parents, I had the good fortune of being educated at the Lycee Francais in London.”

She said that since her youth she has realized how France had made a significant impact on the world, even though the rest of the world also had much to offer. Her late father was an ambassador in different countries, and her mother played a huge role in teaching her about France and its significant cultural role.

Al-Helaissi expressed thanks to France and the French ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ludovic Pouille, and former ambassador, Francois Goyette, for consolidating relations between France and Saudi Arabia.

“We are living today in a difficult stage in human history, full of challenges and threats, whether because of the corona pandemic that changed our way of life, or the extremism that feeds racism and intolerance, or even climate change whose impact is increasing day by day. Coexistence with others has become inevitable in the era of globalization,” she said.

“We need to collaborate with international partners to thrive and confront threats to humanity and human civilization so that we can create a better world for our children and grandchildren.

We all share universal values, and through hard work and a spirit of peace and humanity, we will, God willing, be able to bring about real change,” she said.

Al-Helaissi majored in French and joined King Saud University to teach the French language and culture, as well as English for 23 years. She also worked for 14 years as the head of the Department of Languages and Translation, which at that time only featured English.

Al-Helaissi once told Arab News: “What we are today is because of our past, just as tomorrow will be the result of our today.”

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Updated 54 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
  • Kingdom delivers virtual tour highlighting capital as ‘a prosperous, sustainable city of the future’
Updated 54 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday launched its bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh. 

The Kingdom took part in a virtual general assembly meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions held in Paris to start the candidature process, which will take place in five stages and will end with a vote at the end of 2023.

Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said that five countries — Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Russia — are competing to host the global event.

The world expo will last six months, and enable the host and participating countries to display the latest developments in science and technology, their culture and heritage, and progress made in the environmental, social and economic sectors.

“Riyadh will be the perfect manifestation of what the world expo aims to achieve, to bring together the world’s best minds, ideas and solutions in order to continue humanity’s path for progress,” Al-Rasheed said.

Addressing the 170 member states of the BIE, he added that “Expo 2030 will coincide with the year of the coronation of Saudi Vision 2030, and it will be an exceptional opportunity to showcase the achievements of the vision and exchange valuable lessons from this unprecedented transformation.”

He added: “Some of these lessons may be applied on a larger scale to help provide solutions to the most prominent challenges facing the world.”

Al-Rasheed took member states on a virtual tour, highlighting the rich biodiversity of Saudi Arabia, which includes vast deserts, the green mountains of the Asir region, the Red Sea coast and its rare coral reefs, and the historical sites of AlUla.

“As you can see, Saudi Arabia is not just a G20 country. It has natural resources, environmental diversity, ambitious youth, wise leadership, and a great vision. By 2030, Riyadh will be a prosperous and sustainable city for the future and the preferred destination for talent and companies,” Al-Rasheed said.  

The CEO reminded member states of Riyadh’s history and increasingly diversified economy, saying that this is not based on oil revenues only, but because the city has opened its doors to the world.

He also provided a brief overview of mega-projects being developed in the capital. These will help transform Riyadh into one of the world’s 10 largest city economies and an ideal candidate to host the World Expo 2030, Al-Rasheed said.

Topics: SaudiVision 2030 Riyadh World Expo 2030

Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey

Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey

Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

Rana Abdullah Zumai was recently appointed as a senior director of corporate communications and knowledge at the Saudi Geological Survey.

From 2018 up until this year, she was executive manager of corporate communications at Nesma Co. Ltd. Between 2013 and 2018, she worked for the same company as general manager, establishing partnerships responsible for managing four Nesma Embroidery factories in Saudi Arabia. These relationships covered administrative, operational, and marketing departments as well as strategic planning and training.

She has volunteer experience as a corporate communication consultant at Monshaat and with business clinics and has been a diamond member with the Majid Society since 2011. She has led initiatives on diversity and inclusion particularly in her main areas of interest, human development, and economics. She also writes a column for Al-Yaum newspaper.

Zumai is an ambassador for the Qaderoon network, a nonprofit organization that aims to empower business owners to integrate people with disabilities into the workplace.

She is a certified member of the Qiyadat Global Georgetown women’s leadership program, a consultant board member on textiles and fashion in the human science college at King Abdulaziz University, and a board member of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp.

Zumai gained a bachelor’s degree in science and microbiology from King Abdulaziz University and a master’s degree in business, corporate and marketing communications from IE University.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Geological Survey (SGS)

Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president

Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president

Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince met with the president of the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Borge Brende discussed global and regional topics and economic developments including the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Partnership opportunities between the Kingdom and the WEF in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 were also discussed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Economic Forum (WEF) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

Saudi date exports up 7.1% to $247 million in 2021

Saudi date exports up 7.1% to $247 million in 2021
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi date exports up 7.1% to $247 million in 2021

Saudi date exports up 7.1% to $247 million in 2021
  • Riyadh will on Thursday host the second edition of the International Exhibition for Dates
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of Saudi Arabia’s date exports rose by 7.1 percent last year to SR927 million ($247 million), while shipments by volume in the period increased by 17 percent to 215,000 tons.

As one of the world’s largest date producers, the Kingdom is home to more than 33 million palm trees and 157 processing facilities. With support from the National Center for Palms and Dates, it has grown to become the world’s largest exporter of the fruit, selling to 107 international destinations.

Riyadh will on Thursday host the second edition of the International Exhibition for Dates — organized by the center — which will be attended by farmers and other representatives from across the industry.

Earlier, Qassim hosted the International Dates Conference as part of the annual Buraidah Date Festival.

Experts discussed the nutritional value of dates and their importance for future generations, especially children, the importance of understanding consumer behavior in preparing to enter global markets, and a review of international reports for the most prominent countries importing dates.

Topics: saudi dates

Arab coalition destroys two Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Saudi Arabia’s Abha

Arab coalition destroys two Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Saudi Arabia’s Abha
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys two Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Saudi Arabia’s Abha

Arab coalition destroys two Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward Saudi Arabia’s Abha
  • Earlier, the coalition said that a hostile projectile fell in the industrial area of Ahad Al-Masarihah, Jazan
  • Three industrial workshops and three civilian vehicles were damaged as a result
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired toward Abha, southwestern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The Houthis used Sanaa airport to launch the ballistic missiles to target civilians, the Arab coalition said.

The militia launched a terrorist operation on Tuesday from Sanaa airport, details of which will be announced later, it added.

Earlier, the coalition said that a hostile projectile fell in the industrial area of Ahad Al-Masarihah, Jazan.

Three industrial workshops and three civilian vehicles were damaged as a result.

Attempts to target civilian objects are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, the coalition said.

 

 

 

Topics: Abha Jazan Arab Coalition Sanaa Houthis

