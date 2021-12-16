You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi food giant Almarai recommends $266.5m cash dividend for 2021

Saudi food giant Almarai recommends $266.5m cash dividend for 2021

Saudi food giant Almarai recommends $266.5m cash dividend for 2021
Short Url

https://arab.news/zwn7w

Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi food giant Almarai recommends $266.5m cash dividend for 2021

Saudi food giant Almarai recommends $266.5m cash dividend for 2021
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi food giant Almarai Co.'s board of directors recommended a 10 percent cash dividend for 2021, at SR1 ($0.27) per share, totaling SR1 billion ($266.5 million), according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The payment date will be determined after obtaining the upcoming general meeting's approval on the recommendation, the company said in a statement on Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul.

Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who are registered in Tadawul at the end of the second trading day following the General Assembly Meeting.

 

 

Topics: Finance

International Finance, SoftBank acquire 20% of UAE’s Mubasher subsidiary

International Finance, SoftBank acquire 20% of UAE’s Mubasher subsidiary
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

International Finance, SoftBank acquire 20% of UAE’s Mubasher subsidiary

International Finance, SoftBank acquire 20% of UAE’s Mubasher subsidiary
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Finance Corporation and Japan’s SoftBank Group have acquired 20 percent of fintech firm Global Trading Network.

The company is a subsidiary of the UAE’s financial services business Mubasher.

The value of the acquisition is yet to be announced, Asharq reported citing a source.

Global Trading Network plans to cover all markets and tools that are tradable electronically by the end of 2022, whether in terms of trading or investment, the source added.

The SoftBank Group is a Japanese multinational holding company, partnering with the Saudi private investment fund, which owns stakes in several technology, energy and financial companies.

Topics: SoftBank Mubasher

Related

SoftBank’s $5bn fund is 10% crypto
Business & Economy
SoftBank’s $5bn fund is 10% crypto
Japanese SoftBank shares fall 9% amid bad portfolio news
Business & Economy
Japanese SoftBank shares fall 9% amid bad portfolio news

Recycling software startup Rubicon to go public via $2bn SPAC deal

Recycling software startup Rubicon to go public via $2bn SPAC deal
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 19 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Recycling software startup Rubicon to go public via $2bn SPAC deal

Recycling software startup Rubicon to go public via $2bn SPAC deal
  • Climate awareness and investor interest in sustainable business practices has surged this year
Updated 19 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Rubicon Technologies, a software maker for waste and recycling solutions, on Thursday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Founder SPAC in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2 billion.


Climate awareness and investor interest in sustainable business practices has surged this year with money managers looking to factor in environmental social governance (ESG) policies as impact-investing gains momentum.


Rubicon, founded in 2008, provides technology-driven solutions for waste management to enterprises such as Starbucks and Apple in order to limit their emissions and carbon footprint.


The deal with Founder SPAC will provide Rubicon with up to $432 million in gross proceeds — about $321 million from the special purpose acquisition company’s (SPAC) trust account and $111 million from investors such as Palantir Technologies, the New Zealand Super Fund and Rodina Capital.


SPACs are publicly-listed companies formed with the intention of merging with a private company at a later date. For the company going public, a SPAC merger serves as an alternative to a traditional IPO.


After the deal closes, Rubicon will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “RBT.”

Topics: economy recycling sustainability green policy green agenda climate change

Related

Goldman Sachs offers new way for investors to bet on SPACs: sources
Business & Economy
Goldman Sachs offers new way for investors to bet on SPACs: sources

Saudi crude exports in October rose to highest since April 2020

Saudi crude exports in October rose to highest since April 2020
Updated 36 min 58 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi crude exports in October rose to highest since April 2020

Saudi crude exports in October rose to highest since April 2020
Updated 36 min 58 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi crude oil exports grew by 317,000 barrels per day in October to 6.83 million bpd, the highest since April 2020, according to Jodi data.

Crude exports in September stood at 6.45 million bpd, recording a 5 percent month-on-month increase on the current figure. 

(Developing)

Topics: Oil crude Saudi exports

Related

Saudi Arabia raises January Arab Light crude prices to Asia
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia raises January Arab Light crude prices to Asia
Oil rises on surprise US crude stockpile decline
Business & Economy
Oil rises on surprise US crude stockpile decline

Saudi food giant Almarai recommends $266.5m cash dividend for 2021

Saudi food giant Almarai recommends $266.5m cash dividend for 2021
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi food giant Almarai recommends $266.5m cash dividend for 2021

Saudi food giant Almarai recommends $266.5m cash dividend for 2021
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi food giant Almarai Co.'s board of directors has recommended a 10 percent cash dividend for 2021, at SR1 ($0.27) per share.

This amounts to SR1 billion ($266.5 million), according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The recommended cash dividend matched the payout of the prior fiscal year, at SR1 per share.

The payment date will be determined after obtaining the upcoming general meeting's approval on the recommendation, the company said in a statement.

Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who are registered on Tadawul at the end of the second trading day following the General Assembly Meeting.

Almarai’s share price was down slightly by 0.1 percent to SR48.2 in the prior trading session.

The stock traded between an intraday high of SR48.5 and an intraday low of SR47.95 with around 2.2 million shares traded during the day.

In terms of profitability, the company saw a 23 percent decline in net profit for the nine-month period ending Sept.30.

This was down to SR1.277 billion, from SR1.648 billion in the corresponding period last year.

 

Topics: economy Almarai Saudi Arabia dividend shareholders Investors Food

Related

Almarai completes $58.5m acquisition of UAE's Binghatti Beverages
Business & Economy
Almarai completes $58.5m acquisition of UAE's Binghatti Beverages

UAE investors allocate $800m to partner with ADNOC in developing Chemicals Projects

UAE investors allocate $800m to partner with ADNOC in developing Chemicals Projects
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

UAE investors allocate $800m to partner with ADNOC in developing Chemicals Projects

UAE investors allocate $800m to partner with ADNOC in developing Chemicals Projects
  • This equity partnership is the first Public Private Partnership of its kind in Abu Dhabi’s chemicals industry
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company, TA’ZIZ, has signed an agreement worth around 3 billion dirham ($800 million) to facilitate projects in the chemical industry with eight UAE-based investors.

The investors will take a stake of up to 20 percent in a portfolio of chemicals projects worth 15 billion dirhams alongside the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, according to a statement.

This equity partnership is the first Public Private Partnership of its kind in Abu Dhabi’s chemicals industry, according to ADNOC's Managing Director and Group CEO Sultan Al Jaber said.

“Through TA’ZIZ, our new domestic partners will have a stake in ongoing activities to enable additional domestic production of critical industrial raw materials, drive economic diversification and further grow,” Al Jaber said.

The eight UAE-based investors who have signed the agreements include: 

• Al Dhafra Co-operative Society 

• Al Nasser Holdings 

• Alpha Dhabi Partners Holding 

• Arab Development Establishment

• Buhairan Limited Company 

• Capital Investment 

• Mazrui International and Mazrui Energy Services

• Riverside Investments 

The agreements follow an "exclusive briefing" of the proposal by TA’ZIZ for the UAE’s leading investors, held at the ADNOC Business Centre in Abu Dhabi last September. 

Topics: economy Abu Dhabi ADNOC

Latest updates

International Finance, SoftBank acquire 20% of UAE’s Mubasher subsidiary
International Finance, SoftBank acquire 20% of UAE’s Mubasher subsidiary
Recycling software startup Rubicon to go public via $2bn SPAC deal
Recycling software startup Rubicon to go public via $2bn SPAC deal
Saudi crude exports in October rose to highest since April 2020
Saudi crude exports in October rose to highest since April 2020
England’s chief medic urges caution as omicron cases surge
England’s chief medic urges caution as omicron cases surge
Italy to be guest of honor at prestigious UAE book fair
Italy to be guest of honor at prestigious UAE book fair

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.