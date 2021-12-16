You are here

First two Saudi relief planes depart to bring aid for Afghan people

First two Saudi relief planes depart to bring aid for Afghan people
An initial 1,647 food baskets and 192 shelter bags weighing 65 tons and 746 kilograms are on board the two Saudi aircraft bringing aid to the Afghan people. (SPA)
An initial 1,647 food baskets and 192 shelter bags weighing 65 tons and 746 kilograms are on board the two Saudi aircraft bringing aid to the Afghan people. (SPA)
An initial 1,647 food baskets and 192 shelter bags weighing 65 tons and 746 kilograms are on board the two Saudi aircraft bringing aid to the Afghan people. (SPA)
An initial 1,647 food baskets and 192 shelter bags weighing 65 tons and 746 kilograms are on board the two Saudi aircraft bringing aid to the Afghan people. (SPA)
An initial 1,647 food baskets and 192 shelter bags weighing 65 tons and 746 kilograms are on board the two Saudi aircraft bringing aid to the Afghan people. (SPA)
An initial 1,647 food baskets and 192 shelter bags weighing 65 tons and 746 kilograms are on board the two Saudi aircraft bringing aid to the Afghan people. (SPA)
An initial 1,647 food baskets and 192 shelter bags weighing 65 tons and 746 kilograms are on board the two Saudi aircraft bringing aid to the Afghan people. (SPA)
An initial 1,647 food baskets and 192 shelter bags weighing 65 tons and 746 kilograms are on board the two Saudi aircraft bringing aid to the Afghan people. (SPA)
  • Air bridge being operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center
RIYADH: Two relief planes representing the first of Saudi Arabia’s air bridge in support of the Afghan people departed today, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).

On board the two aircraft were 1,647 food baskets and 192 shelter bags weighing 65 tons and 746 kilograms.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Afghanistan

Riyadh feels the beat with region’s biggest music festival

Riyadh feels the beat with region’s biggest music festival
Updated 51 min 14 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

Riyadh feels the beat with region’s biggest music festival

Riyadh feels the beat with region’s biggest music festival
  • Held in Banban in Riyadh, MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM will run from Dec. 16-19
  • SOUNDSTORM organizers put 8,000 security staff on ground, use latest tech solutions to offer best-possible experience for fans
Updated 51 min 14 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: The region’s biggest music festival begins in Riyadh on Thursday featuring a star-studded line-up of more than 200 EDM DJs and stage performers.

Held in Banban in Riyadh, MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM will run from Dec. 16-19 following the XP Music Conference that has been going on this week.  

Top international acts taking part in MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM include Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta, Deadmau5, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Paul Kalkbrenner, Tiesto, Steve Aoki, Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Jeff Mills, Nina Kraviz, and Sven Vath.

Regional artists Anmarz, Cosmicat, Spaceboi, and Zone+ will be among those performing at the festival. There are so many performers that organizers have added a day to the festival, which will now run from Dec. 16 to 19.

“There’s a lot of surprises definitely with MDLBEAST this year, like two additional stages to the overall offering at the festival,” said MDLBEAST chief executive Ramadan Al-Haratani.

Organizers of MDLBEAST said an additional day was added to accommodate the plus 200 artists expected to perform at the music festival. 

“We’re also introducing an app to help navigate and ensure the guests’ journey and experience goes smoothly. We want people to have the choice and freedom of where to go and who to see at the festival,” Al-Haratani said.

Al-Haratani also reaffirmed MDLBEAST's commitment to delivering the best-possible experience for fans with unprecedented security measures at SOUNDSTORM this year.

More than 8,000 security professionals and response teams will be on the ground — approximately one member of security staff for every 30 attendees — and 335 CCTV cameras will monitor every part of the venue.

According to event organizers, this year’s beefed-up security measures have been brought in to help prevent unsocial behavior and create a safe space for festivalgoers.

“COVID-19 was actually positive in a way, as it gave us some time to plan a bit more for the festival in terms of the security measures and tech solutions we could implement. Global ratios are typically one security guard to 70 attendees, but we have managed to double that this year.

“We have zero tolerance toward any and all forms of harassment, as well as illegal substances on the ground. All the staff have been trained to prevent all that. We urge people to read and go through our code of conduct that can be found on our website,” Al-Haratani added. 

People attending SOUNDSTORM have been advised by organizers to familiarize themselves in advance with security and safety points to be used in case of any emergency, and encouraged to become active bystanders in reporting any incidents of wrongdoing via the official MDLBEAST app.

While MDLBEAST has taken steps to minimize congestion, festival ticket holders have been asked to arrive early to ensure smooth entry to the venue. Restrictions will be in place on roads around the site and, where possible, ridesharing has been recommended to help reduce traffic. There will be no access to the festival through King Fahd Road and taxis and drops-off will be at the park and ride area.

MDLBEAST has advised that only Storm Blazer and VIB ticket holders will be allowed to use King Khalid Road and Salbukh Road to access parking. Storm Chasers have been told to use park and ride facilities to enter the festival, accessible via Abi Bakr Al-Siddiq Road or Prince Faisal Ibn Bandar Ibn Abdulaziz Road. 

No Storm Chaser ticket holders will be granted access via King Khalid Road and Salbukh Road unless they are travelling with a VIB or Storm Blazer visitor with a parking pass. Any category of ticket holder can travel in the same car as a VIB or Storm Blazer who have been requested to collect their passes in advance of the event from the Virgin Megastore at Nakheel Mall or Riyadh Boulevard.

A limited number of festival tickets are available from https://tickets.mdlbeast.com/

Topics: MDLBeast SOUNDSTORM MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM Riyadh Music

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
  • Kingdom delivers virtual tour highlighting capital as ‘a prosperous, sustainable city of the future’
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday launched its bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh. 

The Kingdom took part in a virtual general assembly meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions held in Paris to start the candidature process, which will take place in five stages and will end with a vote at the end of 2023.

Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said that five countries — Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Russia — are competing to host the global event.

The world expo will last six months, and enable the host and participating countries to display the latest developments in science and technology, their culture and heritage, and progress made in the environmental, social and economic sectors.

“Riyadh will be the perfect manifestation of what the world expo aims to achieve, to bring together the world’s best minds, ideas and solutions in order to continue humanity’s path for progress,” Al-Rasheed said.

Addressing the 170 member states of the BIE, he added that “Expo 2030 will coincide with the year of the coronation of Saudi Vision 2030, and it will be an exceptional opportunity to showcase the achievements of the vision and exchange valuable lessons from this unprecedented transformation.”

He added: “Some of these lessons may be applied on a larger scale to help provide solutions to the most prominent challenges facing the world.”

Al-Rasheed took member states on a virtual tour, highlighting the rich biodiversity of Saudi Arabia, which includes vast deserts, the green mountains of the Asir region, the Red Sea coast and its rare coral reefs, and the historical sites of AlUla.

“As you can see, Saudi Arabia is not just a G20 country. It has natural resources, environmental diversity, ambitious youth, wise leadership, and a great vision. By 2030, Riyadh will be a prosperous and sustainable city for the future and the preferred destination for talent and companies,” Al-Rasheed said.  

The CEO reminded member states of Riyadh’s history and increasingly diversified economy, saying that this is not based on oil revenues only, but because the city has opened its doors to the world.

He also provided a brief overview of mega-projects being developed in the capital. These will help transform Riyadh into one of the world’s 10 largest city economies and an ideal candidate to host the World Expo 2030, Al-Rasheed said.

Topics: SaudiVision 2030 Riyadh World Expo 2030

Saudi Shoura Council member receives French ‘Legion of Honor’

Saudi Shoura Council member receives French ‘Legion of Honor’
Updated 16 December 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

Saudi Shoura Council member receives French ‘Legion of Honor’

Saudi Shoura Council member receives French ‘Legion of Honor’
  • Dr. Hoda Al-Helaissi’s contribution to strengthening Saudi-French ties recognized
Updated 16 December 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: The French government has awarded Dr. Hoda Al-Helaissi the rank of “Knight of the Legion of Honor.”

She is the first Saudi female to be honored with the award in recognition of her contribution to strengthening relations between Saudi Arabia and France.

“I cannot find words to express my gratitude and pride in having been given such a high honor,” Al-Helaissi, a member of the Shoura Council and Foreign Affairs Committee within the Shoura, said during her speech after receiving the award at the French embassy.

The Legion of Honour award is the highest decoration in France and was established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte. It is divided into five ranks of increasing distinction: Knight, Officer, Commander, Grand Officer, and Grand Cross. 

More than 500 Saudis have been awarded one of the two distinctions since France first established official diplomatic relations with the Kingdom in the 1930s.

“It is an honor for me to be among the prominent names whose efforts have been written in the pages in the history of military and civil merit and to be mentioned alongside the names of great personalities who left their mark in many fields,” Al-Helaissi said.

Al-Helaissi was nominated as one of the first 30 women to join the Saudi Shoura Council and her membership of the council was renewed in the following two sessions.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for their confidence,” she said.

“I do not know where to begin to express all that I have learned over those years. Since the first year of my joining the council, I have chosen to participate in the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Shoura Council, as well as in the Friendship Committee of the Francophones,” she said. 

Al-Helaissi said that her participation in the Shoura Council played a significant role in her getting to know many parliamentarians and eminent personalities worldwide. She also highlighted how her participation contributed to visiting many countries to strengthen bilateral relations between the Kingdom and those countries.

Since 2011, Al-Helaissi has been a board member of the Alliance Francaise d’Arabie Saoudite.

“On a personal level, France, its culture and its language hold a special place in my heart. Thanks to my parents, I had the good fortune of being educated at the Lycee Francais in London.”

She said that since her youth she has realized how France had made a significant impact on the world, even though the rest of the world also had much to offer. Her late father was an ambassador in different countries, and her mother played a huge role in teaching her about France and its significant cultural role.

Al-Helaissi expressed thanks to France and the French ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ludovic Pouille, and former ambassador, Francois Goyette, for consolidating relations between France and Saudi Arabia.

“We are living today in a difficult stage in human history, full of challenges and threats, whether because of the corona pandemic that changed our way of life, or the extremism that feeds racism and intolerance, or even climate change whose impact is increasing day by day. Coexistence with others has become inevitable in the era of globalization,” she said.

“We need to collaborate with international partners to thrive and confront threats to humanity and human civilization so that we can create a better world for our children and grandchildren.

We all share universal values, and through hard work and a spirit of peace and humanity, we will, God willing, be able to bring about real change,” she said.

Al-Helaissi majored in French and joined King Saud University to teach the French language and culture, as well as English for 23 years. She also worked for 14 years as the head of the Department of Languages and Translation, which at that time only featured English.

Al-Helaissi once told Arab News: “What we are today is because of our past, just as tomorrow will be the result of our today.”

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council Saudi-French ties Dr. Hoda Al-Helaissi

Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey

Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey

Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

Rana Abdullah Zumai was recently appointed as a senior director of corporate communications and knowledge at the Saudi Geological Survey.

From 2018 up until this year, she was executive manager of corporate communications at Nesma Co. Ltd. Between 2013 and 2018, she worked for the same company as general manager, establishing partnerships responsible for managing four Nesma Embroidery factories in Saudi Arabia. These relationships covered administrative, operational, and marketing departments as well as strategic planning and training.

She has volunteer experience as a corporate communication consultant at Monshaat and with business clinics and has been a diamond member with the Majid Society since 2011. She has led initiatives on diversity and inclusion particularly in her main areas of interest, human development, and economics. She also writes a column for Al-Yaum newspaper.

Zumai is an ambassador for the Qaderoon network, a nonprofit organization that aims to empower business owners to integrate people with disabilities into the workplace.

She is a certified member of the Qiyadat Global Georgetown women’s leadership program, a consultant board member on textiles and fashion in the human science college at King Abdulaziz University, and a board member of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp.

Zumai gained a bachelor’s degree in science and microbiology from King Abdulaziz University and a master’s degree in business, corporate and marketing communications from IE University.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Geological Survey (SGS)

Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president

Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president

Saudi crown prince meets World Economic Forum president
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince met with the president of the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Borge Brende discussed global and regional topics and economic developments including the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Partnership opportunities between the Kingdom and the WEF in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 were also discussed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Economic Forum (WEF) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

