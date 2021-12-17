KSA launches Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has launched the second phase of the “Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp,” an intensive program targeting entrepreneurs to transform their innovative ideas into sustainable businesses.

The program, which is divided into three phases, aims to give aspiring entrepreneurs in the sectors of food and beverages, cultural activities, travel and tourism agencies, sports activities and transportation the opportunity and tools to grow their creative ideas to build a strong foundation of competencies.

Anas Al-Shaaer, innovators and entrepreneurs support general manager at the Ministry of Tourism, told Arab News: “We have a great opportunity to work in a sector that pursues and contributes to multiple areas of development. This pertains to the development of the regions in the Kingdom that present immense opportunities for entrepreneurs and innovators; it pertains to the entrepreneurship culture in the Kingdom and, last but not least, we develop the tourism sector.”

“The bootcamps, in this context, specifically are an opportunity for soon-to-be entrepreneurs and those with initial business ideas to start positioning their businesses, develop ideas further, build prototypes and network with like-minded innovators and entrepreneurs.

“As such, our bootcamps provide a platform for exchange, multiplication and skills development that will establish a broader foundation and visibility for us from MT to understand where the talent is, how we can continue to nurture it, and how business activities become a strong viable option for youth to be thriving on a new sector and the opportunities it presents.”

The program which will run across 15 regions in the Kingdom — among them Hail, Jazan, Qassim, Jouf and Madinah — offers participants the chance to present innovative and creative ideas, focusing on the different sectors and sub-sectors needed to develop tourism in Saudi Arabia.

The top 10 creative and innovative entrepreneurial ideas in the different sectors of tourism will be announced at the closing ceremony of the bootcamp.

“All participants of our programs are considered winners — all of them progress and gain experience, they win new contacts, friends, colleagues and connections of great value. As we work closely with our partners in the ecosystem, the benefits of the highest-scoring companies/entrepreneurs are manifold. From our own program perspective, we offer seamless support into our program family for those who qualify with our accelerator programs, our destination challenges, our IE-accredited and UNWTO co-branded online training and the other exciting things in the pipeline for 2022 and beyond,” said Al-Shaaer.

To continue providing support for the participants, the ministry will also provide a follow-up program with 30 chosen entrepreneurs to guide them in turning their ideas into a profitable business that will help the Saudi tourism sector.