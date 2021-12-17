You are here

Who's Who: Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, researcher at King Salman Center for Historical Studies

Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai
Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai was awarded the King Abdullah International Prize for Translation in 2018

Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, researcher at King Salman Center for Historical Studies
  • Al-Baqai was awarded the King Abdullah International Prize for Translation in 2018
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, a researcher, scholar and translator, was recently granted Saudi citizenship. The move came after the government decided to bestow the honor on a number of foreign nationals with specialist skills.

Al-Baqai currently works at the King Salman Center for Historical Studies of the Arabian Peninsula, where he is furthering a long legacy of investigating publications related to the history of the Arabian Peninsula and Saudi Arabia. In 2018, he was awarded the King Abdullah International Prize for Translation.

Al-Baqai was a teaching assistant at Homs University in Syria from 1982 to 1983, and a lecturer at Marseille Academy in France between 1998 and 2000. He was a part-time lecturer in pedagogy and research methodology at the French Stendhal University, in Grenoble for one year from 1990, a lecturer in literary criticism and linguistics at Homs University between 1992 and 1995, a lecturer in verbal and artistic translation and problems of translation at Jinan University, in Tripoli, Lebanon, and has been a professor of literary studies and criticism at King Saud University in Riyadh since 1996.

From 1995 to 1996, he was the vice dean for academic affairs at Homs University’s faculty of arts.

He was also a publication consultant for the Al-Faisal Journal of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, in Riyadh, and is chairman of the literature and criticism committee, and a member of the higher studies committee in the department of Arabic language, at King Saud University. He was an academic committee rapporteur in King Saud University’s Arabic language department and supervised a number of master’s degree and Ph.D. theses.

Al-Baqai gained a bachelor’s degree in Arabic language from Damascus University (1976-1980), a higher studies diploma in linguistics from the same institution in 1981, and an in-depth studies diploma (master’s degree), and Ph.D. in linguistics with honors, both from the University of Lyon II (1983-1992).

 

 

 

Topics: King Salman Center for Historical Studies of the Arabian Peninsula Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai

Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
  • More than 22.9 million people have been fully vaccinated. 
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 85 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 550,542.

It also confirmed one new coronavirus-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,858.

The Ministry of Health said that, of the current cases, 30 remained in critical condition.

It also said that 81 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 539,793. More than 48.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started, with more than 22.9 million people fully vaccinated. 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

KSA launches Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp

KSA launches Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp
Updated 16 min 10 sec ago
Mai Almarzoogi

KSA launches Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp

KSA launches Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp
  • The program which will run across 15 regions in the Kingdom  offers participants the chance to present innovative and creative ideas, focusing on the different sectors and sub-sectors needed to develop tourism in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 min 10 sec ago
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has launched the second phase of the “Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp,” an intensive program targeting entrepreneurs to transform their innovative ideas into sustainable businesses.

The program, which is divided into three phases, aims to give aspiring entrepreneurs in the sectors of food and beverages, cultural activities, travel and tourism agencies, sports activities and transportation the opportunity and tools to grow their creative ideas to build a strong foundation of competencies.

Anas Al-Shaaer, innovators and entrepreneurs support general manager at the Ministry of Tourism, told Arab News: “We have a great opportunity to work in a sector that pursues and contributes to multiple areas of development. This pertains to the development of the regions in the Kingdom that present immense opportunities for entrepreneurs and innovators; it pertains to the entrepreneurship culture in the Kingdom and, last but not least, we develop the tourism sector.”

“The bootcamps, in this context, specifically are an opportunity for soon-to-be entrepreneurs and those with initial business ideas to start positioning their businesses, develop ideas further, build prototypes and network with like-minded innovators and entrepreneurs.

“As such, our bootcamps provide a platform for exchange, multiplication and skills development that will establish a broader foundation and visibility for us from MT to understand where the talent is, how we can continue to nurture it, and how business activities become a strong viable option for youth to be thriving on a new sector and the opportunities it presents.”

HIGHLIGHT

The program, which is divided into three phases, aims to give aspiring entrepreneurs in the sectors of food and beverages, cultural activities, travel and tourism agencies, sports activities and transportation the opportunity and tools to grow their creative ideas to build a strong foundation of competencies.

The program which will run across 15 regions in the Kingdom — among them Hail, Jazan, Qassim, Jouf and Madinah — offers participants the chance to present innovative and creative ideas, focusing on the different sectors and sub-sectors needed to develop tourism in Saudi Arabia. 

The top 10 creative and innovative entrepreneurial ideas in the different sectors of tourism will be announced at the closing ceremony of the bootcamp.

“All participants of our programs are considered winners — all of them progress and gain experience, they win new contacts, friends, colleagues and connections of great value. As we work closely with our partners in the ecosystem, the benefits of the highest-scoring companies/entrepreneurs are manifold. From our own program perspective, we offer seamless support into our program family for those who qualify with our accelerator programs, our destination challenges, our IE-accredited and UNWTO co-branded online training and the other exciting things in the pipeline for 2022 and beyond,” said Al-Shaaer.

To continue providing support for the participants, the ministry will also provide a follow-up program with 30 chosen entrepreneurs to guide them in turning their ideas into a profitable business that will help the Saudi tourism sector.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism

Saudi Arabia celebrates its dates at the International Dates Fair

Saudi Arabia celebrates its dates at the International Dates Fair
Updated 16 December 2021
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi Arabia celebrates its dates at the International Dates Fair

Saudi Arabia celebrates its dates at the International Dates Fair
  • The five-day fair, which includes workshops, presentations, and educational events, aims to improve agricultural and industrial practices to raise efficiency and boost profits
  • Saudi has more than 33 million palm trees, more than 123,000 agricultural holdings and 157 date factories, which make products for the medical, cosmetic and building materials industries
Updated 16 December 2021
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The second International Date Fair was launched today at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre, with the participation of Saudi producers and others involved in the date industry, under the supervision of the National Centre for Palms and Dates.

Dates are one of the most important cultural foods in the Arabian Peninsula, and have always been an important source of nutrition on the breakfast table in the region.

Nowadays, people around the world can enjoy them as Saudi Arabia exports dates to 107 international destinations.

The five-day fair, which includes workshops, presentations, and educational events, aims to improve agricultural and industrial practices to raise efficiency and boost profits. It also looks to support small and medium businesses and open up new marketing opportunities.

The Kingdom has more than 33 million palm trees, more than 123,000 agricultural holdings and 157 date factories, which also make products for the medical, cosmetic and building materials industries.

The value of Saudi date exports grew by 7.1 percent in 2021, to reach a value of SR927 million ($247 million), while shipments by weight rose to 215,00 tons, a rise of 17 percent.

Topics: International Date Fair National Centre for Palms and Dates Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre saudi dates

Saudi and Egyptian FMs express full support on security issues

Saudi and Egyptian FMs express full support on security issues
Updated 16 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Saudi and Egyptian FMs express full support on security issues

Saudi and Egyptian FMs express full support on security issues
  • Prince Faisal said there was a need for the Kingdom and Egypt to cooperate in counterterrorism
  • The foreign minister reiterated the need to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons
Updated 16 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO:  Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, agreed on a range of regional security issues when they met for talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo on Thursday.

At a joint press conference afterwards, Prince Faisal said: “Egypt is interested in establishing security in the Middle East, and Riyadh and Cairo will expand the volume of cooperation and consultation.”

The Saudi Foreign Minister said that his country appreciates Egypt’s position on confronting the activities of the Houthi militia in Yemen. He added that there was a need for the Kingdom and Egypt to cooperate in counterterrorism.

“We have a special and strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia,” the Egyptian foreign minister said

Prince Faisal reiterated the need to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The Saudi Foreign Minister indicated that no meeting had taken place between Riyadh and Iran during the past few days, but said that his country was open to dialogue.

The two sides agreed that Arab security is an indivisible whole and spoke of the importance of joint Arab action and full solidarity to preserve Arab national security.

The two sides affirmed their rejection of any attempts by regional parties to interfere in the internal affairs of Arab countries or threaten their stability and undermine the interests of their people. They agreed to continue fighting terrorist organizations in the region in all their forms and reviewed their efforts in this regard.

They spoke about ensuring safe navigation in the Arabian Gulf, the Bab Al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea, as well as about the need for serious steps to guarantee the rights of Egypt and Sudan in the issue of the Ethiopian dam.

The two sides agreed on the importance of maintaining Libya’s stability, unity, and territorial integrity, holding elections on schedule at the end of the year, and ensuring that mercenaries and foreign fighters to leave within a specific time frame in implementation of Security Council Resolution No. 2570 and the outcomes of the Paris Summit and the Berlin Conference 2.

They said the Palestinian question was the central issue of the Arab nation, and that a just and comprehensive solution to it requires the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

Prince Faisal also affirmed Saudi Arabia’s rejection of the Israeli violations in Palestine.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

Egypt condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Egypt condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Egypt condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has described the Houthi militia’s continued targeting of Saudi territory from Yemen as “cowardly terrorist” attacks. The latest targets were the cities of Jazan, in the southwest of the Kingdom, which suffered some material losses, and nearby Abha. Two ballistic missiles aimed at Abha were intercepted and destroyed.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement early on Thursday that “the repeated targeting of civilian facilities and innocent civilians by the Houthi militia is a threat to the security and stability of Saudi Arabia, as well as a flagrant violation of the rules of international law.”

The statement continued, “Egypt once again expresses its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the measures it is taking to confront these despicable terrorist attacks and stresses the close link between the security and stability of the two brotherly countries.”

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will hold talks on Thursday with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is visiting Cairo.

During the meeting, which is being held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two will discuss ways to enhance Egyptian-Saudi relations in various fields, as well as regional and international issues of common concern.

The two ministers are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at the conclusion of the talks.

Topics: Houthi Saudi Arabia

