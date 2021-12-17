You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi minister meets Spanish envoy in Riyadh

Saudi minister meets Spanish envoy in Riyadh

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir receiving Spanish ambassador Jorge Hevia in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir receiving Spanish ambassador Jorge Hevia in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y2v8x

Updated 21 sec ago
SPA

Saudi minister meets Spanish envoy in Riyadh

Saudi minister meets Spanish envoy in Riyadh
Updated 21 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir received Spanish Ambassador to the Kingdom Jorge Hevia at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday.

During their meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

They also discussed regional and international developments of common interest.

Earlier, Hevia met the deputy minister for international economic affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning, Bandar Al-Khamies.

During the meeting, issues of common interest and the most prominent topics of the Saudi-Spanish Joint Committee were discussed.

 

 

Topics: Adel Al-Jubeir

What We Are Eating Today: Calo, a healthy meal plan app

What We Are Eating Today: Calo, a healthy meal plan app
Updated 6 min 12 sec ago
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Calo, a healthy meal plan app

What We Are Eating Today: Calo, a healthy meal plan app
Updated 6 min 12 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Calo is a healthy meal plan app based in Riyadh that helps you to calculate your daily calories based on fitness goals — whether it is losing weight, gaining muscle or maintaining weight.

The name derives from “calorie.” The diet phone application offers more than 10 different meals to choose from daily according to your diet, and offers flexibility to maintain a healthy lifestyle with a busy schedule.

The app also offers the opportunity to consult a certified nutritionist. You can book a session with the nutritionist before signing up or you can follow up with the nutritionist anytime during your subscription to check your progress and ask questions.

Meals are personalized according to what suits. You can choose and swap from three different meal plans — the balanced plan, which has carbs, fat and protein; the vegetarian plan; or the low-carb plan.

You can choose meals from the app directly, swap or switch between meals or plans, change your package, skip days, and change your delivery address or delivery time. Calo is an ideal app for employees or students looking for some healthy and tasty meals that will be delivered to their doorstep. For more information, visit Instagram account @calo.ksa.

Topics: What We Are Eating Today

Related

What We Are Eating Today: Sam’s Ombre in Jeddah
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Sam’s Ombre in Jeddah
What We Are Eating Today: Kutlet
Saudi Arabia
What We Are Eating Today: Kutlet

Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, researcher at King Salman Center for Historical Studies

Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, researcher at King Salman Center for Historical Studies
Updated 9 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, researcher at King Salman Center for Historical Studies

Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, researcher at King Salman Center for Historical Studies
  • Al-Baqai was awarded the King Abdullah International Prize for Translation in 2018
Updated 9 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, a researcher, scholar and translator, was recently granted Saudi citizenship. The move came after the government decided to bestow the honor on a number of foreign nationals with specialist skills.

Al-Baqai currently works at the King Salman Center for Historical Studies of the Arabian Peninsula, where he is furthering a long legacy of investigating publications related to the history of the Arabian Peninsula and Saudi Arabia. In 2018, he was awarded the King Abdullah International Prize for Translation.

Al-Baqai was a teaching assistant at Homs University in Syria from 1982 to 1983, and a lecturer at Marseille Academy in France between 1998 and 2000. He was a part-time lecturer in pedagogy and research methodology at the French Stendhal University, in Grenoble for one year from 1990, a lecturer in literary criticism and linguistics at Homs University between 1992 and 1995, a lecturer in verbal and artistic translation and problems of translation at Jinan University, in Tripoli, Lebanon, and has been a professor of literary studies and criticism at King Saud University in Riyadh since 1996.

From 1995 to 1996, he was the vice dean for academic affairs at Homs University’s faculty of arts.

He was also a publication consultant for the Al-Faisal Journal of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, in Riyadh, and is chairman of the literature and criticism committee, and a member of the higher studies committee in the department of Arabic language, at King Saud University. He was an academic committee rapporteur in King Saud University’s Arabic language department and supervised a number of master’s degree and Ph.D. theses.

Al-Baqai gained a bachelor’s degree in Arabic language from Damascus University (1976-1980), a higher studies diploma in linguistics from the same institution in 1981, and an in-depth studies diploma (master’s degree), and Ph.D. in linguistics with honors, both from the University of Lyon II (1983-1992).

 

 

 

Topics: King Salman Center for Historical Studies of the Arabian Peninsula Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai

Related

Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Rana Abdullah Zumai, senior director at Saudi Geological Survey
Who’s Who: Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Sammak, Arab historian
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Sammak, Arab historian

Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Updated 10 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
  • More than 22.9 million people have been fully vaccinated. 
Updated 10 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 85 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 550,542.

It also confirmed one new coronavirus-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,858.

The Ministry of Health said that, of the current cases, 30 remained in critical condition.

It also said that 81 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 539,793. More than 48.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started, with more than 22.9 million people fully vaccinated. 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Separately, Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 appears effective against the omicron variant. (AP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
More than 22.8 million people fully vaccinated in Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 51 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

KSA launches Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp

KSA launches Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp
Updated 26 min 50 sec ago
Mai Almarzoogi

KSA launches Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp

KSA launches Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp
  • The program which will run across 15 regions in the Kingdom  offers participants the chance to present innovative and creative ideas, focusing on the different sectors and sub-sectors needed to develop tourism in Saudi Arabia
Updated 26 min 50 sec ago
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has launched the second phase of the “Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp,” an intensive program targeting entrepreneurs to transform their innovative ideas into sustainable businesses.

The program, which is divided into three phases, aims to give aspiring entrepreneurs in the sectors of food and beverages, cultural activities, travel and tourism agencies, sports activities and transportation the opportunity and tools to grow their creative ideas to build a strong foundation of competencies.

Anas Al-Shaaer, innovators and entrepreneurs support general manager at the Ministry of Tourism, told Arab News: “We have a great opportunity to work in a sector that pursues and contributes to multiple areas of development. This pertains to the development of the regions in the Kingdom that present immense opportunities for entrepreneurs and innovators; it pertains to the entrepreneurship culture in the Kingdom and, last but not least, we develop the tourism sector.”

“The bootcamps, in this context, specifically are an opportunity for soon-to-be entrepreneurs and those with initial business ideas to start positioning their businesses, develop ideas further, build prototypes and network with like-minded innovators and entrepreneurs.

“As such, our bootcamps provide a platform for exchange, multiplication and skills development that will establish a broader foundation and visibility for us from MT to understand where the talent is, how we can continue to nurture it, and how business activities become a strong viable option for youth to be thriving on a new sector and the opportunities it presents.”

HIGHLIGHT

The program, which is divided into three phases, aims to give aspiring entrepreneurs in the sectors of food and beverages, cultural activities, travel and tourism agencies, sports activities and transportation the opportunity and tools to grow their creative ideas to build a strong foundation of competencies.

The program which will run across 15 regions in the Kingdom — among them Hail, Jazan, Qassim, Jouf and Madinah — offers participants the chance to present innovative and creative ideas, focusing on the different sectors and sub-sectors needed to develop tourism in Saudi Arabia. 

The top 10 creative and innovative entrepreneurial ideas in the different sectors of tourism will be announced at the closing ceremony of the bootcamp.

“All participants of our programs are considered winners — all of them progress and gain experience, they win new contacts, friends, colleagues and connections of great value. As we work closely with our partners in the ecosystem, the benefits of the highest-scoring companies/entrepreneurs are manifold. From our own program perspective, we offer seamless support into our program family for those who qualify with our accelerator programs, our destination challenges, our IE-accredited and UNWTO co-branded online training and the other exciting things in the pipeline for 2022 and beyond,” said Al-Shaaer.

To continue providing support for the participants, the ministry will also provide a follow-up program with 30 chosen entrepreneurs to guide them in turning their ideas into a profitable business that will help the Saudi tourism sector.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism

Related

10% of Saudi jobs to be in tourism: minister
Business & Economy
10% of Saudi jobs to be in tourism: minister
Saudi Arabia forms new working group within UN tourism body
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia forms new working group within UN tourism body

Tunisia navy rescues 78 migrants, one dead

Tunisia navy rescues 78 migrants, one dead
Updated 49 min 49 sec ago
AFP

Tunisia navy rescues 78 migrants, one dead

Tunisia navy rescues 78 migrants, one dead
  • The latest rescue follows a string of similar Tunisian operations to thwart sea crossings or to save migrants in unseaworthy boats.
Updated 49 min 49 sec ago
AFP

BEN GUERDANE, Tunisia: Tunisia’s navy rescued 78 migrants and retrieved the body of another after their boat sank off the country’s coast during a bid to reach Europe, the Defense Ministry said.

The migrants, mostly Bangladeshis and Egyptians aged from 12-45, had set off the previous night from Abu Kammash just across the border in neighboring Libya near Zawara, it said. A decade of lawlessness in Libya has turned it into a major launchpad for migrants attempting to reach Europe by sea.

The latest rescue follows a string of similar Tunisian operations to thwart sea crossings or to save migrants in unseaworthy boats.

They had “intended to slip across the maritime border in the direction of Europe,” but their boat ran into trouble 20 km off the coast south of Tunisia’s second city of Sfax, the ministry said.

It said the migrants had been taken to the port of El-Ketef and handed to the national guard.

BACKGROUND

A decade of lawlessness in Libya has turned it into a major launchpad for migrants attempting to reach Europe by sea.

The body of the dead migrant, an Egyptian, was handed to municipal authorities, it said.

The Tunisian Red Crescent told AFP another migrant was missing.

Tunisia is also a key departure point, just 140 km from the Italian island of Lampedusa.

According to the FTDES rights group, the Tunisian coast guard intercepted about 19,500 people attempting to cross the Mediterranean in the first nine months of this year.

It said the trend had accelerated since the establishment in June of a direct line of communication between Rome and Tunis to coordinate efforts against illegal immigration and share information.

Topics: Tunisia migrants

Related

Special 20% of Tunisians want to emigrate, poll finds
Middle-East
20% of Tunisians want to emigrate, poll finds
Hundreds more migrants leave Belarus on Iraq-bound flight
World
Hundreds more migrants leave Belarus on Iraq-bound flight

Latest updates

Saudi minister meets Spanish envoy in Riyadh
Saudi minister meets Spanish envoy in Riyadh
First batch of Saudi aid airlift arrives in Afghanistan
First batch of Saudi aid airlift arrives in Afghanistan
What We Are Eating Today: Calo, a healthy meal plan app
What We Are Eating Today: Calo, a healthy meal plan app
Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, researcher at King Salman Center for Historical Studies
Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, researcher at King Salman Center for Historical Studies
Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.