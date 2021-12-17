You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong public gears up to vote amid new election laws

Hong Kong public gears up to vote amid new election laws

Hong Kong public gears up to vote amid new election laws
Hong Kong amended its laws in May, reducing the number of directly elected lawmakers to 20 from 35, even as the legislature was expanded from 70 to 90 seats. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gfp8w

Updated 17 December 2021
AP

Hong Kong public gears up to vote amid new election laws

Hong Kong public gears up to vote amid new election laws
  • Beijing has tightened its grip over the semi-autonomous Chinese city following months of protests in 2019
  • The new electoral reforms are a ‘derailing of the democratization process’
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong voters are preparing to vote for the first time this weekend since election laws were changed, amid a dearth of opposition candidates months after the city began cracking down on dissent.
The legislative elections, to be held Sunday, come after Beijing in March passed a resolution for electoral reform in Hong Kong that gives Beijing more control over who is elected to Hong Kong’s legislature. Beijing has tightened its grip over the semi-autonomous Chinese city following months of pro-democracy protests in 2019 that at times descended into violent clashes between police and protesters.
Hong Kong later amended its laws in May, reducing the number of directly elected lawmakers to 20 from 35, even as the legislature was expanded from 70 to 90 seats. Most of the lawmakers in the legislature would be appointed by largely pro-Beijing bodies.
Under the new laws, legislative candidates will also be vetted by a largely pro-Beijing committee to ensure that only “patriots” loyal to Beijing rule the city.
The elections also come amid a crackdown on dissent in the city. Most of Hong Kong’s prominent pro-democracy activists and opposition politicians are either in jail or awaiting trial, after 47 pro-democracy figures were charged with subversion under a national security law in January over their roles in an unofficial primary election.
Authorities say that the primary — organized by the pro-democracy camp — was aimed at crippling the government and subverting state power.
The electoral reforms and stringent vetting processes have also led to fewer pro-democracy candidates. For the first time since 1997, no members from Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy party, the Democratic Party, submitted applications to be nominated.
Overall, the number of candidates for the elections has also fallen. This year, the elections committee approved the nominations of 153 candidates — about half of the 289 nominated to run in the 2016 race.
Regina Ip, a pro-establishment candidate running in the Hong Kong Island West constituency, said that voters will take some time to get used to the new electoral system.
“In the long term, this is a system that permits people of different political ideologies to take part as long as they support our basic constitutional system,” she said. “That is not too much to ask.”
Voter turnout is widely expected to be low for Sunday’s elections. Polls by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute in November found that 53 percent of respondents opposed the new electoral system, and only 52 percent planned to vote — which would be the lowest turnout in three decades.
But Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismissed concerns of low voter turnout, saying that low voting numbers could indicate that people were happy with the government and did not see a need to elect different lawmakers.
To encourage people to vote, authorities announced that public transport will be free on Sunday. The government also set up polling stations at border checkpoints that will allow registered Hong Kong voters living and working in mainland China to cross the border briefly to vote, before returning to the mainland without having to undergo quarantine.
Earlier this month, Lam said that some 18,000 people had registered to vote at the border polling stations.
Some activists abroad, such as London-based Nathan Law, have called for Hong Kong residents to boycott the elections, describing the race as a “selection” in which candidates have been vetted by “political police.”
“Figures representing people have no hope of running,” Law said in a tweet earlier this week.
New election laws have also banned residents in Hong Kong from inciting others to cast invalid votes or boycott the elections. Those convicted of doing so face up to three years in jail and a 200,000 Hong Kong dollar ($25,600) fine.
The new electoral reforms are a “derailing of the democratization process,” said Kenneth Chan, an associate professor in Hong Kong Baptist University’s department of government and international studies.
“At the end of the day, 4.4 million eligible voters in December would only be choosing 20 of the 90 lawmakers,” he said. “If you just run the arithmetic, you can easily tell there isn’t really any progress toward democracy.”
The lack of candidates with different political inclinations in the elections also does not inspire confidence in terms of the possible checks and balances that could exist between the government and the legislature, according to Chan.
Still, some election hopefuls are running for seats with a moderate stance. Jeffrey Chan, a so-called “non-establishment” candidate and a member of local think tank Path of Democracy, is reluctant to define his position on the political spectrum.
“We would support pro-establishment lawmakers or the government if what they propose is good for Hong Kong. We will oppose if they don’t make sense,” Chan said. “We don’t have a fixed stance. This is what we are. We stand with Hong Kong citizens and we strive for democracy, rule of law and freedom.”
Another candidate, Adrian Lau, is one of the few in this election who have described themselves as “pro-democracy.” Lau previously owned a public relations business, before turning to politics.
He ran in the 2019 district council elections, beating veteran pro-establishment politician Michael Tien in the Tsuen Wan district. District councillors typically look after municipal matters, such as the maintenance of public facilities and organizing of community events.
“Now, we don’t have the power to oppose, but we could still monitor the government and officials as well as the budget,” Lau said.
“A legislator also has an important role to communicate with foreign media. Do we still need someone from the pro-democracy camp to do this job? If no one is doing it, we are just sitting back and doing nothing,” he said. “I choose not to sit back and surrender.”

Topics: Hong Kong

Related

Major fire traps dozens in Hong Kong skyscraper, 12 injured
World
Major fire traps dozens in Hong Kong skyscraper, 12 injured
Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week
World
Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week

Voters give scandal-hit UK PM Johnson ‘a kicking’ with by-election loss

Voters give scandal-hit UK PM Johnson ‘a kicking’ with by-election loss
Updated 17 December 2021
Reuters

Voters give scandal-hit UK PM Johnson ‘a kicking’ with by-election loss

Voters give scandal-hit UK PM Johnson ‘a kicking’ with by-election loss
  • Analysts say Friday’s heavy defeat may further undermine Johnson’s authority over lawmakers
Updated 17 December 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Boris Johnson’s Conservatives on Friday lost control of a parliamentary seat they had dominated for nearly 200 years as voters turned against Britain’s prime minister over a series of crises and scandals.
The defeat will intensify pressure on Johnson from within his own party, substantiating fears expressed publicly and privately that its reputation and electoral prospects are now suffering under his leadership.
The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate, Helen Morgan, won the North Shropshire seat by nearly 6,000 votes, overturning a 23,000-vote Conservative majority from 2019.
“Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people. They have said loudly and clearly: ‘Boris Johnson, the party is over’,” Morgan said in her victory speech.
“Our country is crying out for leadership. Mr.Johnson, you’re no leader.”
The Conservatives had won every previous election for the mostly rural area of central England since the constituency was created in its current form in 1983. Conservative lawmakers have been dominant in the region for nearly 200 years.
The huge swing comes as Johnson faces criticism on several fronts, including over reports his staff held parties last Christmas when the country was in lockdown.
“Voters in North Shropshire were fed up and they gave us a kicking and I think they wanted to send us a message,” Conservative chairman and lawmaker Oliver Dowden told Sky News. “I want to say as Chairman of the Conservative Party we’ve heard that loud and clear.”
Nationwide opinion polls show Conservatives falling behind their main rivals, the Labour Party, following an outcry over lawmakers’ second jobs, criticism of the way Johnson funded the lavish refurbishment of his flat, and a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The vote for the North Shropshire area, one of 650 seats in Britain’s parliament, was called outside of the regular election cycle because the incumbent Conservative resigned after he was found to have broken rules on paid lobbying.
The government attempted to prevent that resignation by changing rules designed to stop corruption in parliament, but was forced to backtrack after the move provoked a backlash over integrity and trust under Johnson’s leadership.
Mid-term elections, known as by-elections in Britain, are often used by voters to punish the ruling party, but the scale of the Liberal Democrat victory suggests deep public dissatisfaction with Johnson’s government.
It still holds a large majority of the seats in parliament after a comprehensive election win in 2019 built on a promise to ‘Get Brexit Done’ that united traditional right-leaning Conservative voters with a swathes of new supporters.
North Shropshire was a pro-Brexit, staunchly Conservative area. Analysts say Friday’s heavy defeat may further undermine Johnson’s authority over lawmakers, some of whom are already in open revolt over plans to introduce COVID-19 passports.
Britain’s next national election is due in 2024.

Topics: UK

Related

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed the ongoing Renaissance Dam issue with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday. (Office of the Egyptian Presidency/File Photos)
Middle-East
UK’s Boris Johnson, Egypt’s El-Sisi discuss need for Renaissance Dam negotiations
COVID-19: Boris Johnson says schools are the priority in UK lockdown easing
World
COVID-19: Boris Johnson says schools are the priority in UK lockdown easing

Afghans push through snowy Alps toward new lives in Europe

Afghans push through snowy Alps toward new lives in Europe
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

Afghans push through snowy Alps toward new lives in Europe

Afghans push through snowy Alps toward new lives in Europe
  • Afghans are now on course to overtake Syrians as Europe’s leading asylum-seekers in 2021
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

CLAVIERE: When suicide attackers and gunmen massacred crowds flocking to Kabul’s airport, they also severed the escape route that Ali Rezaie hoped would take him to a new life abroad, far from the Taliban and their suspicions of well-educated, middle-class people who worked with foreigners in Afghanistan.
In the chaos, Rezaie couldn’t reach the airport where flight after flight took off without him. The 27-year-old was left with no choice but to take his future into his own leathery hands. Like many other Afghans, he resolved to find another way out and embarked on a forbidding journey of thousands of kilometers to Europe, large parts of it on foot.
More than three months later, Rezaie’s odyssey through five countries has carried him high into the French-Italian Alps, where he is pushing through knee-deep snow to evade border guards, with a journalist from The Associated Press in tow.
The Afghan exodus that some feared would flood Europe with migrants after the Taliban swept to power hasn’t materialized. And amid the toothy Alpine crags bristling with icicles, it quickly becomes apparent why: Only the hardiest, most driven and most resourceful exiles make it this far.
Ahead of Rezaie in the snowscape is the French border, unmarked but guarded around the clock by police who peer through thermal binoculars for heat signatures. Rezaie’s companion, another Afghan bearing scars from a suicide bombing that prompted him to flee, had already tried — and failed — to reach France via this wintry route.
So the Afghans advance carefully. They pause to listen for sounds in the frozen silence, to consult a map on Rezaie’s phone before the chill kills its battery and to munch on jam-filled croissants they bought in the frontier village of Claviere in Italy. If caught by French guards patrolling the border on foot, ski-bikes and in vans, Italy is where they’ll be forced to return.
The Taliban takeover and the swift collapse of Afghanistan’s economy has sent people streaming illegally into neighboring Iran, which is often the first stepping stone for Afghans — including Rezaie — who push on into the European Union.
Afghans are now on course to overtake Syrians as Europe’s leading asylum-seekers in 2021. Internal EU reporting on migration trends shows that more than 80,000 Afghans applied for asylum through November. That’s a surge of 96 percent over the same span last year, and the increase was partly driven by the evacuations from Kabul airport.
Rezaie, from Herat in western Afghanistan, says he traveled to Kabul in search of a flight but then doubled back after the suicide bomb and gun attack in the waning days of the airlift. He believes he would have been killed had he stayed in Afghanistan because of work he did with foreign aid groups.
So he emptied out his savings, borrowed money and left behind his printing company, friends and comfortable life.
The quest took him first to Iran and Turkey, then onward by boat and for 25 days on foot into Greece. Next came Italy and then the French border.
Rezaie figures that crossing it will be easy, compared to all he’s been through. But it’s easier still for the European vacationers he suddenly encounters on a ski run that crosses his mountain path. They zoom past, paying him no heed, not having to worry about police patrols.
Feeling conspicuous on the manicured slope, Rezaie is struck by how sharply their carefree joy contrasts with his urgent need to get back in the camouflage of trees.
“Some people go down happy,” he says, lungs heaving in the thin air. “Other people go up sad.”
By finding paths deep into Europe, Rezaie and other migrants offer hope to those sure to follow. Their knowledge about the obstacles, their contacts and their travel tips will trickle back to Afghanistan. Migrants attempting the Alpine crossing share phone maps with GPS markers pointing the way.
Rezaie is aiming for the fortified French town of Briancon. Sayed and Mortaza, cousins and both 16, passed through Briancon hours earlier. They, too, fled in the days after Kabul fell and traveled through Iran to Turkey. From there, they were smuggled aboard a cramped boat to Italy, a brutal six-day voyage that left them too weak to stand.
Caught at the French border, they were allowed to continue because they are minors. Seven adult Afghans they crossed with were sent back.
The Taliban takeover scattered Sayed’s family. His father and older brother worked as police officers. They’ve fled, and Sayed thinks they’re hiding in Pakistan. Without their salaries, Sayed and his mother had no income, so they left, too. She is staying with a sister in Iran. He’s aiming for Germany.
“Maybe Dortmund, because I like Dortmund football club,” he said. “We just want to escape.”
Others who left long before the Taliban takeover say they no longer hope to return.
“It’s finished for us now, for everyone who is in Europe,” said Abdul Almazai, 26, who left Afghanistan as a teenager. Turned away at the French border with eight other Afghans, he planned to try again.
“We have crossed so many mountains,” he said. “I have to make my future.”
Aid workers worry that Afghans more accustomed to mountains and winter’s perils are taking riskier routes through the snow than migrants from warmer climes.
“They are confident, and sometimes being confident is not helpful,” said Luca Guglielmetto, a volunteer worker at a refuge on the Italian side that equips migrants with warm clothes and boots for the crossing.
With darkness falling, the battery on Rezaie’s phone dies. He and his companion forge on through the snow.
Rare are those who manage to cross on their first attempt. Rezaie pulled off that feat and glowed with pride the next morning as he tucked into breakfast at a refuge for migrants in Briancon.
He sent a video of himself wading through snow to his mother and brother in Iran.
He has his sights set on Germany. But he hopes one day to go home.
“I had a car. I had a job, work.” he said. “I had a good life.”

Topics: Afganistan

Taliban prepare new Afghan budget without foreign aid

Taliban prepare new Afghan budget without foreign aid
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

Taliban prepare new Afghan budget without foreign aid

Taliban prepare new Afghan budget without foreign aid
  • Global donors suspended financial aid when the Taliban seized power in August
  • The local currency has been hammered since the Taliban’s return
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s finance ministry under the new Taliban government has prepared a draft national budget that, for the first time in two decades, is funded without foreign aid, a spokesman said.
It comes as the country is mired in economic crisis and faces a looming humanitarian catastrophe the United Nations has called an “avalanche of hunger.”
Finance ministry spokesman Ahmad Wali Haqmal did not disclose the size of the draft budget — which runs until December 2022 — but said it would go to the cabinet for approval before being published.
“We are trying to finance it from our domestic revenues — and we believe we can,” he earlier told state television in an interview shared on Twitter.
Global donors suspended financial aid when the Taliban seized power in August and Western powers also froze access to billions of dollars in assets held abroad.
The 2021 budget, put together by the previous administration under IMF guidance, projected a deficit despite 219 billion Afghanis in aid and grants and 217 billion from domestic revenue.
At that time the exchange rate was around 80 Afghanis to the dollar, but the local currency has been hammered since the Taliban’s return, particularly in the past week, slumping to 130 on Monday before recovering Friday to around 100.
Haqmal accepted that public servants are still owed several months of wages, saying “we are trying our best” to make good on overdue pay by year-end.
He warned, however, a new pay scale had also been prepared.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Continued US freeze on Afghan assets main cause of economic crisis: Taliban
World
Continued US freeze on Afghan assets main cause of economic crisis: Taliban

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines
  • Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after blowing ashore Thursday on the country’s southeastern coast but remained deadly and destructive
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

MANILA: At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.
Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after blowing ashore Thursday on the country’s southeastern coast but remained deadly and destructive with sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 215kph as it barreled westward toward western Palawan province before exiting into the South China Sea, meteorologists said.
Officials were assessing the extent of the damage and casualties wrought by one of the strongest typhoons to hit the country in recent years but said efforts were hampered by widespread power outages, downed communications and roads clogged with fallen trees and debris. Witnesses described ferocious winds that ripped off roofs and forced down trees, while others experienced severe flooding that trapped residents in their houses including on the banks of swollen rivers.
“I have never experienced such ferocity of the wind in my life and we were not even directly hit,” Mayor Jerry Trenas of central Iloilo city told The Associated Press by telephone, adding that at least one resident was killed when she was hit by a cluster of bamboo blown down by the storm.
Workers were clearing roads in the coastal city of nearly half a million people, which remained without power and struggled with erratic cellphone signals, he said.
Two other people died in southern Bukidnon province, where a falling tree killed one resident and injured another, and in southern Surigao city, where a man died after being hit by debris, officials said.
Officials were confirming at least two other typhoon-related deaths in central Guimaras province.
Coast guard personnel rescued residents trapped in chest-deep waters on Thursday in a southern province, where torrential rains swamped villages in brownish water. In southern Cagayan de Oro city, footage showed two rescuers struggling to keep a month-old baby inside a laundry basin above the water and shield it from the wind and rain with an umbrella.
Presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said more than 332,000 people were evacuated from high-risk villages as the typhoon approached from the Pacific Ocean, including nearly 15,000 who were brought to evacuation centers. Crowding in those centers complicated efforts to keep people safely distanced after authorities detected the country’s first infections caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Vaccination campaigns were also halted in provinces lashed by the typhoon.
The coast guard grounded all vessels in dozens of ports affected by stormy weather, stranding more than 4,500 passengers and ferry and cargo ship workers. An international airport in central Cebu province was closed and several mostly domestic flights were canceled while schools and workplaces were shut in the most vulnerable areas, Nograles said.
At least 62 cities and towns either lost power entirely or were experiencing disruptions in their electricity services.
About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago is located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Update Tens of thousands flee homes as super typhoon slams into Philippines
World
Tens of thousands flee homes as super typhoon slams into Philippines
Philippines reports first cases of omicron variant
World
Philippines reports first cases of omicron variant

Fallen Afghan government’s UN envoy leaves post

Fallen Afghan government’s UN envoy leaves post
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

Fallen Afghan government’s UN envoy leaves post

Fallen Afghan government’s UN envoy leaves post
  • The Taliban have criticized the UN’s failure to decide on this issue, saying it ignores the rights of the Afghan people
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, USA: The Afghan ambassador appointed by the country’s overthrown government has left his post at the United Nations, the UN said.
Ghulam Isaczai “relinquished his position as of December 15,” according to a letter received Thursday, assistant UN spokesman Farhan Haq told AFP.
With Afghanistan in economic crisis following the Taliban takeover in August, the country’s mission to the UN has struggled to keep operating, diplomats said.
The Afghan mission to the UN could not be reached for comment on Thursday night.
On September 14, Isaczai formally asked the UN to state that he remained the Afghan ambassador.
Later that month the Taliban asked the UN to accredit Suhail Shaheen, a former spokesman for the movement, as the new ambassador replacing Isaczai.
Isaczai took part in a UN Security Council meeting in late November, at which he openly criticized his country’s new hard-line Islamist rulers.
But early this month, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution in which it indefinitely delayed a decision over the rival claims to the representative seat for Afghanistan.
The Taliban have criticized the UN’s failure to decide on this issue, saying it ignores the rights of the Afghan people.
When they previously ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban had no ambassador at the UN.

Related

UN says Taliban behind at least 72 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan
Middle-East
UN says Taliban behind at least 72 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan

Latest updates

Briton who threw acid in ex-girlfriend’s face has sentenced increased
Briton who threw acid in ex-girlfriend’s face has sentenced increased
Hundreds protest in Tunisia on anniversary of revolution
Hundreds protest in Tunisia on anniversary of revolution
Oil prices slide toward weekly loss as COVID-19 uncertainty weighs
Oil prices slide toward weekly loss as COVID-19 uncertainty weighs
Israel hunts Palestinians for West Bank settler killing
Israel hunts Palestinians for West Bank settler killing
SRMG launches the inaugural issue of ‘Manga Arabia Youth’ Magazine, inspired by Arab culture and values
SRMG launches the inaugural issue of ‘Manga Arabia Youth’ Magazine, inspired by Arab culture and values

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.