Saudi Fashion Professional Association to be launched before new year says president

Jeddah: The first Saudi Fashion Professional Association under the Ministry of Culture will be announced before the new year, said its president on Thursday Dec. 16.

The association will consist of intellectuals and artists in Saudi Arabia to provide opportunities for professionals in the fashion sector.

It will help professionals to “develop their skills, build their initiatives, develop awareness, create support mechanisms, and form an attractive social model for professionalism and build an integrated system that contributes to the economy and the realization of Vision 2030,” said Luai Naseem, president of the Saudi Fashion Association Board.

Rana Zumai, vice president of the Board, said sustainability and cultural diversity in the global fashion industry, entrepreneurship, and innovative solutions are the main focus areas for building the fashion sector.

“They are also the most important values that we are setting in the vision and mission of the Professional Fashion Association in Saudi Arabia,” she said.

Zumai said the association will help the fashion industry in the Kingdom to build its own brands by supporting and developing local fashion shows and highlighting them by contributing to the local and international events.

She told Arab News the board would work on “empowering talent and professionals within the fashion sector by ensuring that they have all the resources they need, for example, education and training resources, job opportunities, and relationship building opportunities.”

It will also be responsible for “spreading awareness of the importance of the fashion sector and promoting the Saudi cultural identity,” she added.